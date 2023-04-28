 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Raw Story)   Now the Polish police are arresting American Neo Nazis for crimes they committed in the Netherlands. We need more of this   (rawstory.com) divider line
8
    More: Cool  
•       •       •

214 clicks; posted to Main » on 28 Apr 2023 at 12:34 PM (11 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



8 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Smirky the Wonder Chimp [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
farking awesome.  MOAR.
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I don't do anything illegal."

Sorry, chuckles. A hate crime is a crime. It says so right in the name.
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I knew this was one of the Goyim Defense League yahoos.   They pull a lot of shiat in the US and get away with it.  But they FA and FO in Europe.  LOL.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I bet they did not anticipate that happening.
 
Wessoman
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
PROTIP: Due to the second world war, a LOT of European nations have incredibly strict laws about being a Nazi which trump most free speech laws. If you couldn't lay low in the US, you're definitely getting canned in Europe.
 
RandyBobandy
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Someone has to. Pigs here just encourage them.
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Once the Poles are done with him, extradite his ass back to the states for more punishment on the outstanding hate crime charges he's got here. Or save us the effort and see that he falls onto something hard.
 
mongbiohazard [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
FTFA: According to the Anti-Defamation League, Wilson has been living in Poland since fleeing the U.S. to avoid hate crime charges brought against him in San Diego, California.

We're exporting our right-wing extremism problem to the rest of the world.
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.