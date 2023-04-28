 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(SFGate)   California's Sea Leons are getting LAAAAAAARGER   (sfgate.com) divider line
20
    More: Interesting, Animal, Ocean, Lion, Sea lion, Skull, Mammal, Golden Gate Park, Science  
•       •       •

530 clicks; posted to Main » on 28 Apr 2023 at 1:18 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



20 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
cdn.meme.marketView Full Size
 
Deus Ex Macguffin [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What is a sea leon?
 
Zeffirelli [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Surely you can't be serious....
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Deus Ex Macguffin: What is a sea leon?


It's an effort to force an Airplane! joke into a headline.

I could do without sea leons.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I'm sure they still smell just as bad too.

/Been to Pier 39 before
/Still remembers the smell over by the Sealions
 
noitsnot
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
makerofbadjokes
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Sea Leons?  Is that one of the new generations of water-type PokeMon?  Haven't seen it yet...
 
Bslim
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Sea Leons is the name of my Marlins expansion team.
 
too_amuzed
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
"LAAAAAARGER"?  What, is subby "your cousin from Boston"?
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
"There's no need to be rude. I would like to have a civil discussion with you"
 
Plissken
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
California sea lions are carnivorous top predators, meaning they have no natural predators.
Fark user imageView Full Size

Shark-like typing detected.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Holy shiat! Am I a sea lion?
 
Sin_City_Superhero
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
image.spreadshirtmedia.comView Full Size
 
Earthworm Jim Jones
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Deus Ex Macguffin: What is a sea leon?


A word I've rarely seen used right on the internet.  Usually thrown up as some fake force field by someone when they get pressed about something dumb they've said.  You ask 'why did you say stupid thing?' one time and they immediately go 'STOP SEALIONING ME!'.  It's amusing.
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I was way down coast in La Jolla on Saturday and those are some beefy bastards.
 
Nogale
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Larger or fatter?
 
Nogale
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
The first vacation my husband and I took together was to California - LA (to visit family) and a side trip to San Francisco. He'd never seen sea lions before and thought they were delightful.
 
pehvbot [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Deus Ex Macguffin: What is a sea leon?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jjorsett
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
California's Sea Leons are getting LAAAAAAARGER

NOW you've done it.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Deus Ex Macguffin: What is a sea leon?


It's a movie reference, but that's not important right now.
 
Displayed 20 of 20 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.