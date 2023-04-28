 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Yahoo)   Hello Russian friend I am Mr. Pavel Popov, a lawyer based in country of Russia. I represent a Russia defense client who urgently need assists in defeat Ukraine. All we asks is strategic deposit of firebombs. If you can help me, please reply   (news.yahoo.com) divider line
9
    More: Amusing, Russia, Government, Paramilitary, Molotov cocktail, Police, Arson, Line, 65-year-old Yelena Belova  
•       •       •

253 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 28 Apr 2023 at 8:12 PM (10 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



9 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
My Second Fark Account
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
"Most of the would-be arsonists were senior citizens, local media reported."

Coming soon to America?
 
magneticmushroom [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I mean, gullibility is one thing, but holy crap the smoothness of those brains...
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Yes, yes Mr Popov please kindly hold and make your time while I set you up with czar bomba
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
This tactic worked on 'Muricans too.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I don't understand? My whole life I've read about foreigns fighting in wars. How does that work?
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Wow. Scammers are evil people, but this is really inspired.
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Popov, Pavel

Rank: ne'erdowell
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ less than a minute ago  
The best part of my says "they wanted to help the Ukraine"

The worst part of me says "people are really that stupid"

The regular part of me is just laughing. When you told you're entire populace how to make cocktails why the hell not make the others populace a terroristic threat to themselves with the same information
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.