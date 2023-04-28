 Skip to content
FDA reports shortage of penicillin used to treat syphilis.
29
29 Comments     (+0 »)
SVC_conservative [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
"The clap" is a slang term for gonorrhea
 
freakdiablo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As someone whose allergic to penicillin, I'm ok with this.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cool. I'm an incel because of the lack of penicillin
 
FatherChaos [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user image
 
SpecialSnowFlake
‘’ 1 hour ago  
cdn.vox-cdn.com

"Well, never mind then. I rescind my request. Good night."
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user image

What is a pencil going to do for syphilis anyway?

oh....you said penicillin...nevermind...
 
maumee419
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Time to start using Malaria again
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hear good things about ivermectin
 
Dr. Bison
‘’ 1 hour ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.com
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It was all being used to treat Trump. Letting syphilis worms get to his brain is just cruel to worms.
 
FarkaDark
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is I was in any realistic danger of contracting syphilis.......
 
Claude Ballse [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FarkaDark: Is I was in any realistic danger of contracting syphilis.......


Wat?

Is you is, or is you ain't?
 
freakdiablo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Claude Ballse: FarkaDark: Is I was in any realistic danger of contracting syphilis.......

Wat?

Is you is, or is you ain't?

Wat?

Is you is, or is you ain't?


They are be.  Totes McGotes.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have some shiat growing in the fridge they could have.
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Her: "Before we have sex, I want to let you know I have syphilis"
You: "It's ok baby. I have some penicillin at home"

Said no one ever.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Claude Ballse: FarkaDark: Is I was in any realistic danger of contracting syphilis.......

Wat?

Is you is, or is you ain't?

Wat?

Is you is, or is you ain't?

with your user name, I would think you have other infections to worry about. Ouch.
 
FarkaDark
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Claude Ballse: FarkaDark: Is I was in any realistic danger of contracting syphilis.......

Wat?

Is you is, or is you ain't?

Wat?

Is you is, or is you ain't?


I ain't
Curse you autocorrect
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Wine Sipping Elitist: Her: "Before we have sex, I want to let you know I have syphilis"
You: "It's ok baby. I have some penicillin at home"

Said no one ever.


I thought there was no cure for syphilis and once you have it, you're marked, tagged and ragged over at the local government health Agencey so they can keep an eye on you.

My 2nd wife was once mis-diagnosed and just that alone was a headache. She had a "false positive" on some test that had nothing to do with STD's but the state had to get involved anyway....
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Excellent. Time to patent Dr. Spartapuss's Miracle Cure.
Fark user image
 
randomfrequency
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There is a cure for the infection, but there is no treatment if you've had it long enough to cause damage.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Spartapuss: Excellent. Time to patent Dr. Spartapuss's Miracle Cure.
Fark user image
[Fark user image 850x637]


man, some cream cheese would cover that mold, right up.
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Same aisle as the horse paste at TSC
 
chaoswolf
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I screamed pissing once.

/got laid
//still worth it
///single shot cleared it up
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Totally normal.  Have some Arcturus to top of your immunity to all things.
 
docmattic
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
We don't have too many things for which good ol' penicillin still works well. Strep throat is one, meningococcal meningitis is a second, and syphilis is a third. The scary thing is that the second-line options for syphilis are not ideal, and there are some circumstances (e.g. pregnancy) in which there are *no* alternatives.

All this to say that it's situations like this that make me think a state-funded pharmaceutical company that produces essential generic meds is a good thing.
 
hardinparamedic [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Enjoy the fact that many strains of T. Pallidumare now multi-drug resistant
 
DynamiteHeaddy
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
"Please don't clap"

Fark user image
 
mrparks
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
zjoik
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

SVC_conservative: "The clap" is a slang term for gonorrhea


Fark user image
 
