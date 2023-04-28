 Skip to content
(Law and Crime)   Oklahoma man beats his wife's girlfriend to death and then stages a car crash to make it look like she died in the accident. And he might have gotten away with it too, if it weren't for that meddling dashcam he didn't notice   (lawandcrime.com) divider line
covfefe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It might have been the wind.
 
groppet
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Another master criminal
 
Mukster
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
This is not OK.
 
LesterB
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Oklahoma: not even once.
 
SMB2811
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

groppet: Another master criminal


And yet there's a good chance they'll end up with a very light sentence if they get one at all.
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

SMB2811: groppet: Another master criminal

And yet there's a good chance they'll end up with a very light sentence if they get one at all.


I'm sure "gay panic" is still legit in OK
 
coneyfark
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Sounds like that Bellamy Brothers song.
"My Wife Left Me for My Girlfriend"
 
Kuta
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
One less unicorn in the world.
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Dude WTF.
 
barefoot2008
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Even without the dash cam, I think they can tell the difference between accident injuries and beating injuries.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
He's married to a woman that wants a divorce. She's having an affair with a woman. Dude finds out, beats the woman to death, then 'tries' to cover it up by staging an accident. Jealous rage? Homophobia? Just an asshole? Why not all three?
 
1funguy
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Idiots
 
