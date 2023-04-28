 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(ABC News)   Error, confusion, Republican glee as millions kicked off of Medicaid   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
39
    More: Scary, Health care, Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, Health insurance, Medicaid, Heart, Education, Family, Associated Press  
•       •       •

2025 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 28 Apr 2023 at 1:31 PM (45 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



39 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Republicans then bought several billboards to properly convey the message to voters:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This wouldn't be an issue if we acted like a real country and implemented universal health care.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Why don't they just get better jobs and make more money?
 
maniacbastard
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Medicaid benefits poorer Americans. Many poorer Americans vote republican, so hopefully they will realize who is farking them and vote accordingly.

Who am I kidding, they are all about stiggin it.
 
Vacation Bible School
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: This wouldn't be an issue if we acted like a real country and implemented universal health care.


But someone that I don't think deserves healthcare could accidentally get treatment. Think of my feelings
 
EasilyDistracted
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
"...six frustrating hours on hold with Florida's Department of Children and Families later..."

I see what the problem is.
 
SpecialSnowFlake
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Republican glee because they know everyone is going to blame the Democrats for this.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Republicans are doing what they were elected to do. Fox News made sure all of the voters thought that Medicaid was only going to homosexuals, transgender surgeries, blacks, Latinos and illegal immigrants. They demanded their representatives cut it back. They will happily sacrifice a few of their own to inflict injury on those people. I worked in a rural hospital long enough to know that the people that live there or not the brightest bulbs in the box. They think that their Medicaid is going to be safe. Why? Because they're stupid.
 
NeverDrunk23
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

maniacbastard: Medicaid benefits poorer Americans. Many poorer Americans vote republican, so hopefully they will realize who is farking them and vote accordingly.

Who am I kidding, they are all about stiggin it.


There's cutting ones nose to spite your face.

Poor republican voters instead go with cutting their nose to spite someone else's face.  It literally accomplishes nothing but self-harm.
 
Gin Buddy [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
What their voting base doesn't seem to farking understand: YES! They're trying to kill YOU too!
 
HerptheDerp
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Keep voting GOP.

Keep getting more of the same.
 
Dimensio [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: Why don't they just get better jobs and make more money?


And if they are too lazy to do that maybe they should consider their situation before they decide to get sick or injured.
 
hereinNC
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Poor and Rural Republicans enjoy kicking themselves in the buttocks.
 
groppet
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

maniacbastard: Medicaid benefits poorer Americans. Many poorer Americans vote republican, so hopefully they will realize who is farking them and vote accordingly.

Who am I kidding, they are all about stiggin it.


Back when the GOP was doing their repeal and replace my Trumper cousins lost their insurance from the ACA  and seemed confused they did because only "those people" were supposed to lose their insurance. I tired to explain to them they were "those people" by the top members of the GOP. They almost got it but they thought it was a mistake.
 
NeverDrunk23
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Gin Buddy: What their voting base doesn't seem to farking understand: YES! They're trying to kill YOU too!


Their base are the idiot townsfolk in disaster movies who ignore the experts telling them to evacuate, and then have the gall to get outraged that the experts didn't warn them when they are in deep shiat.
 
chuggernaught
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Republicans do seem happy to hurt Americans. They are oddly proud of it.
 
Dr. Bison
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
"The notices are so confusing," said Hawkins, who works for Legal Aid of Arkansas. "No two people have had the same experience with losing their coverage. It's hard to identify what's really the issue."

Is the GOP in charge? Then it's by design.
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
This makes perfect sense. The US needs that money for really important things. Like aircraft carriers and coastal patrol boats. And payouts to oil companies.
 
fat_free [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I know one senior citizen granny who is completely against Socialism... except for Medicare & Social Security, but, ya see, them's different.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

fat_free: I know one senior citizen granny who is completely against Socialism... except for Medicare & Social Security, but, ya see, them's different.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
zeaper12
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Never mind that Medicaid was opened up for the pandemic.  Well the pandemic is over and so are the Medicaid exemptions.

Make too much to qualify for Medicaid, then you need to look at Obama care.

Either way health care in this country is way too pricey, I would say we need to nationalize it but then I look at the Veterans Administration.
 
Gin Buddy [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

zeaper12: Never mind that Medicaid was opened up for the pandemic.  Well the pandemic is over and so are the Medicaid exemptions.

Make too much to qualify for Medicaid, then you need to look at Obama care.

Either way health care in this country is way too pricey, I would say we need to nationalize it but then I look at the Veterans Administration.


The VA functions fine when the Republicans aren't cutting it down to the bone. I've had many coworkers over the years who don't bother with the company health insurance plans because they have TRICARE and love it.

It is a good point though; if Democrats ever somehow manage to get something like Universal Healthcare passed, they're going to have to "bullet proof" it against Republican cuts.
 
mehhhhhh
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Permanent solution.  Put all Congresscritters and Senatorasses on Medicaid. Easiest way is to kill them with their own rules. I bet B-mitch McConnell would be dead af years ago, as would Klarence MkKonnel.
/herp-derp i wuz elected/appointed i dezerve better than those plebs
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: fat_free: I know one senior citizen granny who is completely against Socialism... except for Medicare & Social Security, but, ya see, them's different.

[Fark user image 472x371]


everyone knows that person.   My cousin was a successful accountant.   Was in the military, got out, used GI bill to go to college, spent his entire career working for the IRS, is now retired on SSA and Medicare and will ALWAYS vote Republicans because taxes or something.   He is not stupid, in fact he is quite bright.   He simply feels that no one but he and his friends shoudl benefit from "socialism".

There's no arguing with them or anyone else for that matter.
 
peterquince
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Gin Buddy: zeaper12: Never mind that Medicaid was opened up for the pandemic.  Well the pandemic is over and so are the Medicaid exemptions.

Make too much to qualify for Medicaid, then you need to look at Obama care.

Either way health care in this country is way too pricey, I would say we need to nationalize it but then I look at the Veterans Administration.

The VA functions fine when the Republicans aren't cutting it down to the bone. I've had many coworkers over the years who don't bother with the company health insurance plans because they have TRICARE and love it.

It is a good point though; if Democrats ever somehow manage to get something like Universal Healthcare passed, they're going to have to "bullet proof" it against Republican cuts.


This - the Republicans are even trying to cut VA benefits further in their current debt ceiling- hostage taking.
 
Petite Mel
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I'm confused. Medicaid doesn't cover The Plague?
 
Shaggy_C
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

zeaper12: Never mind that Medicaid was opened up for the pandemic.  Well the pandemic is over and so are the Medicaid exemptions.

Make too much to qualify for Medicaid, then you need to look at Obama care.

Either way health care in this country is way too pricey, I would say we need to nationalize it but then I look at the Veterans Administration.


Read the room, buddy. This is Fark. If there is ever a federal solution created for any problem, anywhere, for any purpose, reducing or changing that program later is tantamount to "hating poor people" even if the program was specifically tied to some broader issue.

You have to understand...The Pandemic response was not a temporary measure to help people during a downturn. No, it was an opportunity for permanent increase in the size of the government. Hence all of the screeching about it going away now.
 
BigGrnEggGriller
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

SpecialSnowFlake: Republican glee because they know everyone is going to blame the Democrats for this.


And rightfully so. This is a program run by the Federal government, and last I checked the dems controlled the Federal government during this cluster.
 
0MGWTFBBQ
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
For those that voted R and get kicked off medicare by their state: how them apples?  cry moar.  HAHAguy.jpg sucks to be you.  go destroy some bud light.  bootstraps MF'er!

For those that voted D and get kicked off medicare by their state : I'm truly sorry for you and hope that the citizens of your state see the light and do something about it.  The R's in charge of your state are truly heartless individuals.
 
Sodom and Gorgonzola
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
If this only affected GOP voting adults, I'd say fark'em. But it doesn't. It affects kids and non-GOP voting adults. fark Republicans.
 
Unknown_Poltroon
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Shaggy_C: zeaper12: Never mind that Medicaid was opened up for the pandemic.  Well the pandemic is over and so are the Medicaid exemptions.

Make too much to qualify for Medicaid, then you need to look at Obama care.

Either way health care in this country is way too pricey, I would say we need to nationalize it but then I look at the Veterans Administration.

Read the room, buddy. This is Fark. If there is ever a federal solution created for any problem, anywhere, for any purpose, reducing or changing that program later is tantamount to "hating poor people" even if the program was specifically tied to some broader issue.

You have to understand...The Pandemic response was not a temporary measure to help people during a downturn. No, it was an opportunity for permanent increase in the size of the government. Hence all of the screeching about it going away now.


Tne fark are you babbling about??
 
WheezerTheGeezer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: Why don't they just get better jobs and make more money?


Of course there's that ol' Mitt Romney solution: buy more money!
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Medicare is the national health insurance everyone should have if we were a normal country.

Medicaid is scary af.  They will take everything you own.   Investments?  Retirement annuity?  Yoink!  Medicaid is good if you (and your spouse) have lived out of a shopping cart for the past 5 years or longer.
 
NeverDrunk23
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

peterquince: Gin Buddy: zeaper12: Never mind that Medicaid was opened up for the pandemic.  Well the pandemic is over and so are the Medicaid exemptions.

Make too much to qualify for Medicaid, then you need to look at Obama care.

Either way health care in this country is way too pricey, I would say we need to nationalize it but then I look at the Veterans Administration.

The VA functions fine when the Republicans aren't cutting it down to the bone. I've had many coworkers over the years who don't bother with the company health insurance plans because they have TRICARE and love it.

It is a good point though; if Democrats ever somehow manage to get something like Universal Healthcare passed, they're going to have to "bullet proof" it against Republican cuts.

This - the Republicans are even trying to cut VA benefits further in their current debt ceiling- hostage taking.


"But the right say how they 'support the troops!' Would they really stand up there and lie-"

"YES!!!"
 
Braggi
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Will they remember that when they vote?
 
AlphaG33k
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Look, won't someone please think about the debt collectors? They need to eat too!
 
ccsears [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Shaggy_C: zeaper12: Never mind that Medicaid was opened up for the pandemic.  Well the pandemic is over and so are the Medicaid exemptions.

Make too much to qualify for Medicaid, then you need to look at Obama care.

Either way health care in this country is way too pricey, I would say we need to nationalize it but then I look at the Veterans Administration.

Read the room, buddy. This is Fark. If there is ever a federal solution created for any problem, anywhere, for any purpose, reducing or changing that program later is tantamount to "hating poor people" even if the program was specifically tied to some broader issue.

You have to understand...The Pandemic response was not a temporary measure to help people during a downturn. No, it was an opportunity for permanent increase in the size of the government. Hence all of the screeching about it going away now.


I know, right?  Every time the government gets a little bigger it means another G-man posse will show up at your front door to redistribute your wealth.
 
eatsnackysmores
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I'm sorry, but looking in from the outside, it really seems that your healthcare system is an affront. You're the greatest economy on earth for godsakes.
 
Mock26
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
3.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 39 of 39 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.