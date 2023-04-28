 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KING 5 News)   Seattle mayor proposes 'Sip 'n Stroll' events allowing public consumption of alcohol, possibly hoping to replace current 'Shoot Meth 'n Scream Furiously' events which are currently ongoing   (king5.com) divider line
13
    More: Interesting  
•       •       •

95 clicks; posted to Main » on 28 Apr 2023 at 6:30 PM (20 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



13 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
harleyquinnical [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Pretty sure subby is describing Capital Hill rather than the average downtown experience.
 
Mimekiller
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Drinking a can of beer with the sun on your face should be in the constitution
 
Summoner101
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Allowing open containers in select, defined areas in a city isn't exactly new.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Deniz does have one concern: "People bringing their own drinks."

Oh fark you, you just want to charge $10/drink.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Augment, don't replace.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Mimekiller: Drinking a can of beer with the sun on your face should be in the constitution


Difficulty: Seattle
 
Swampmaster
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Mimekiller: Drinking a can of beer with the sun on your face should be in the constitution


Rent some sort of boat ( whatever size you can handle/ afford); and bring a sixer out on Lake Union!

Best part of summer in Seattle!
 
Mad Canadian
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I see Subby has been to 3rd and Pike...
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
No i am seeing a guy sitting on the sidewalk with a beer keg and tap in hand

" what? I'm sipping!"
 
MythDragon
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I read that as "Slip 'n Stoli" and was thinking of a plastic sheet running downhill being sprayed with moderately decent vodka, and was considering taking a trip the other other side of the country.
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Cap Hill, Downtown, Wallingford...it's "Meth 'n marauding"
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Any kind of drink container can be up-rated by spiking with your alcohol of choice.  Hip flasks are still a thing.  They even make disposable ones.
 
JohnBigBootay
‘’ 1 minute ago  

ParallelUniverseParking: Cap Hill, Downtown, Wallingford...it's "Meth 'n marauding"


Wallingford here. I resemble that remark.
 
Displayed 13 of 13 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.