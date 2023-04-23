 Skip to content
(Reuters)   Belgian town holds a contest where people loudly screech like seagulls. On Fark, that is known as the poltab   (reuters.com) divider line
Gordon Bennett [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Each was judged by a professional jury which awarded 15 points for how well they imitated the seagull's sound and five points for their behaviour.

What, exactly, are the qualifications necessary to be a professional seagull imitation judge?
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Am I surprised this is in a town called The Bread?
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mybluemake [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
steamuserimages-a.akamaihd.netView Full Size
 
NobleHam
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gordon Bennett: Each was judged by a professional jury which awarded 15 points for how well they imitated the seagull's sound and five points for their behaviour.

What, exactly, are the qualifications necessary to be a professional seagull imitation judge?


It's preferable to be completely insane.
 
Dodo David [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Here is a tutorial for anyone who wants to enter next year's contest:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
all_I_have_is_Fark
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Beavis and Butt-head - Lesbian Seagull
Youtube yjZ7f2Gib9E
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nobody can beat the master.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chitownmike
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Gordon Bennett: Each was judged by a professional jury which awarded 15 points for how well they imitated the seagull's sound and five points for their behaviour.

What, exactly, are the qualifications necessary to be a professional seagull imitation judge?


I think you have to be OK with being pooped on
 
Drunk and Bitter Jesus [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

chitownmike: Gordon Bennett: Each was judged by a professional jury which awarded 15 points for how well they imitated the seagull's sound and five points for their behaviour.

What, exactly, are the qualifications necessary to be a professional seagull imitation judge?

I think you have to be OK with being pooped on


Coincidentally, this is the same requirement for being a PolTab regular.
 
