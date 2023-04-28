 Skip to content
(AP News)   Yacht owned by Richard Burton fired on the Yemeni Coast Guard after mistaking them for pirates, or possibly ELizabeth Taylor   (apnews.com) divider line
cranked [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Narrator: At midnight, on the 12th of August, a huge mass of luminous gas erupted from the yacht and sped towards our cutter. Across two hundred meters of sea, invisibly hurtling towards us, came the first of the missiles that were to bring so much calamity. As I watched, there was another jet of gas. It was another missile, starting on its way.
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Pirates? Fetch me my saber:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
If only there was some technology they could use to communicate to ships nearby

Gen Z Vintage Tech Lovers, You'll Flip for the Nokia Semaphore
Youtube FHvHqhyoSAA
 
Swampmaster
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
So if you are rich enough; then Armed Private Yachts are a thing?

Which Government of Yemen has enough $$$ to pay for a Coast Guard?

/How can you tell a "Real Pirate ", from some independent Ship Captain on the Take who has Guns?

//Had Seattle Yacht Club acquaintances who were kidnapped and killed by Somali Pirates!  Kill all the Scum around the Horn of Puntland/ Red Sea/ Yemeni Coastline!

/// I need me a PT109 with 20mm AA guns and a 37mm anti-tank cannon on the bow!
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
It's smart to have private security most of those rich farks do. What is the Yemeni Coast guard totally unmarked and un-uniformed boating around in something that looks like an opentop skiff? Or is the security co blind? TFA only said they didn't respond to radio calls. I'm guessing pirates use the radios too. Oh we are totally coast guard.
 
Botkin of the Yard
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
Trocadero
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Swampmaster: /How can you tell a "Real Pirate ", from some independent Ship Captain on the Take who has Guns?


gannett-cdn.comView Full Size
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Swampmaster: So if you are rich enough; then Armed Private Yachts are a thing?



Yup, I knew a few people that worked on super yachts, many ex SAS/US SF guys go into that, you have to remove your guns before you dock in many territorial waters though, you can't just pull into say an Italian port with a few m249s on deck. A lot of these people chopper them in and out for just certain passages such as the gulf of Aden and parts of asia.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
It would seem that the yacht ran into trouble near where the internationally recognized government of Yemen operates. But that's not much of a government and it would be anyone's guess whether they are actually in charge of the country's coast guard. Best move is to give that country as wide a berth as possible and assume anyone claiming to represent their government is a pirate.
 
