(WOWT Omaha)   Judge rejects petition to have long-missing autistic child declared dead just to keep the parents from suing the school district that let the kid wander off in the first place   (wowt.com) divider line
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The burden of proof was on Tammi to show that it's more likely Ryan died around May 17, 2021, than he survived.

Sounds like the law needs to be changed to allow for special circumstances.
 
nytmare
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
He'll be declared dead in May 2026. Let me guess, the statute of limitations for losing a kid expires in April 2026?
 
docilej
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
The article doesn't name the judge?
 
ace in your face [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
This sounds unnecessarily cruel
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

cman: The burden of proof was on Tammi to show that it's more likely Ryan died around May 17, 2021, than he survived.

Sounds like the law needs to be changed to allow for special circumstances.


Nah, just need a better judge.
 
Claude Ballse [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Maybe he was like kidnapped by aliens who cured him? Thus his medical condition(s) that would likely lead to his untimely, albeit previously plausible demise have been negated.

Maybe that's what the judge is thinking?
 
Chromium_One
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

docilej: The article doesn't name the judge?


... not named in the text or video, and not named in text of the links clicked through so far. Search for Ryan or Tammi Larsen on Sarpy county court website returns nothing obviously related. Woo.
 
Worksucks370
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: cman: The burden of proof was on Tammi to show that it's more likely Ryan died around May 17, 2021, than he survived.

Sounds like the law needs to be changed to allow for special circumstances.

Nah, just need a better judge.


I'll bite - What did the judge do incorrectly or wrong from a legal perspective here?
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

ace in your face: This sounds unnecessarily cruel


So you're saying it sounds especially Republican?
 
Klyukva
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

cman: The burden of proof was on Tammi to show that it's more likely Ryan died around May 17, 2021, than he survived.

Sounds like the law needs to be changed to allow for special circumstances.


If someone is more likely to be alive than dead should he be declared dead?
 
rosekolodny [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Claude Ballse: Maybe he was like kidnapped by aliens who cured him? Thus his medical condition(s) that would likely lead to his untimely, albeit previously plausible demise have been negated.

Maybe that's what the judge is thinking?


assets.mubicdn.netView Full Size
 
rosekolodny [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I haven't seen Powder but I assume that's what it's about.
 
Jojo_TheDogFacedBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I can understand not declaring him dead. What if he was abducted and he's living in someone's sec dungeon now?

And why would she need a death certificate before she can sue?
 
proteus_b
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Klyukva: cman: The burden of proof was on Tammi to show that it's more likely Ryan died around May 17, 2021, than he survived.

Sounds like the law needs to be changed to allow for special circumstances.

If someone is more likely to be alive than dead should he be declared dead?


How is it likely that he is alive though? It seems very very unlikely that he is alive. And there is only other one possibility, so it's not like "alive" can benefit from some vote-splitting or something.
 
Jojo_TheDogFacedBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
*sex

/dammit
 
rosekolodny [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Jojo_TheDogFacedBoy: I can understand not declaring him dead. What if he was abducted and he's living in someone's sec dungeon now?

And why would she need a death certificate before she can sue?


I think dead kids cost more.
 
proteus_b
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Jojo_TheDogFacedBoy: What if he was abducted and he's living in someone's sec dungeon now?


Even if he was abducted, it would be far far more likely that he is now dead.
 
Chromium_One
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Chromium_One: docilej: The article doesn't name the judge?

... not named in the text or video, and not named in text of the links clicked through so far. Search for Ryan or Tammi Larsen on Sarpy county court website returns nothing obviously related. Woo.


After a bit more searching, supposedly it's Judge Tricia Freeman.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
If the petition was approved, it would have allowed Tammi Larsen to receive a death certificate so she could presumably take legal action against the Papillion-La Vista School District.

She can probably take legal action against them NOW unless there's a lot more going on than they're telling us, which is likely given the wealth of information lacking in that article.
 
Name Withheld
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Jojo_TheDogFacedBoy: I can understand not declaring him dead. What if he was abducted and he's living in someone's sec dungeon now?

And why would she need a death certificate before she can sue?


I feel like if the school lost one of my kids that would be grounds enough to sue, but this is America. Maybe if one of my kids were a gun...
 
Dick Gozinya
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Worksucks370: mrmopar5287: cman: The burden of proof was on Tammi to show that it's more likely Ryan died around May 17, 2021, than he survived.

Sounds like the law needs to be changed to allow for special circumstances.

Nah, just need a better judge.

I'll bite - What did the judge do incorrectly or wrong from a legal perspective here?


Nothing. But Fark's liberal brigade is marshaling their "tolerance and acceptance" forces in anticipation of finding out the judge was even slightly right of "fanatically communist left" so they can unleash their raging hate boners while claiming its all those evil right wing Nazi's fault that there is so much division in our society today.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Dick Gozinya: Worksucks370: mrmopar5287: cman: The burden of proof was on Tammi to show that it's more likely Ryan died around May 17, 2021, than he survived.

Sounds like the law needs to be changed to allow for special circumstances.

Nah, just need a better judge.

I'll bite - What did the judge do incorrectly or wrong from a legal perspective here?

Nothing. But Fark's liberal brigade is marshaling their "tolerance and acceptance" forces in anticipation of finding out the judge was even slightly right of "fanatically communist left" so they can unleash their raging hate boners while claiming its all those evil right wing Nazi's fault that there is so much division in our society today.


🧐🙄
 
Russ1642
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
This ruling sounds correct. There's no evidence he's dead. The problem is that there's some other legal issue that requires that he be dead rather than just missing. I don't know why she can only sue if he's dead.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Worksucks370: mrmopar5287: cman: The burden of proof was on Tammi to show that it's more likely Ryan died around May 17, 2021, than he survived.

Sounds like the law needs to be changed to allow for special circumstances.

Nah, just need a better judge.

I'll bite - What did the judge do incorrectly or wrong from a legal perspective here?


It seems pretty obvious from a reasonable person standpoint that the kid who disappeared is dead. No alternative explanations are offered by any party other than "We didn't find a body."

The preponderance of the evidence standard is more likely than not, meaning 51% likely the kid is dead. It's reached that standard when no other explanation is likely.

As a side, I know someone who went through this when her son committed suicide by jumping off the Chester (Illinois) Bridge into the Mississippi. The river was at or near flood stage so the body just washed away. The coroner refused to issue a death certificate for a while because the Chester Police insisted they had *NEVER* had a jumper where they didn't find the body with some drags from police boats. They had some far-fetched idea that he made immediate prior suicide attempts and that his car found parked on the bridge was his plan to sneak away and start a new life. His mom had co-signed some school loans and needed a death certificate to get them discharged, and she had to sue the coroner to get the death certificate issued.
 
rosekolodny [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Dick Gozinya: Worksucks370: mrmopar5287: cman: The burden of proof was on Tammi to show that it's more likely Ryan died around May 17, 2021, than he survived.

Sounds like the law needs to be changed to allow for special circumstances.

Nah, just need a better judge.

I'll bite - What did the judge do incorrectly or wrong from a legal perspective here?

Nothing. But Fark's liberal brigade is marshaling their "tolerance and acceptance" forces in anticipation of finding out the judge was even slightly right of "fanatically communist left" so they can unleash their raging hate boners while claiming its all those evil right wing Nazi's fault that there is so much division in our society today.


media3.giphy.comView Full Size
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
How the fark is he supporting himself, ladies and gentlemen?
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Klyukva: cman: The burden of proof was on Tammi to show that it's more likely Ryan died around May 17, 2021, than he survived.

Sounds like the law needs to be changed to allow for special circumstances.

If someone is more likely to be alive than dead should he be declared dead?


He's most likely dead. But judges don't rule people alive or death based upon what's most likely. They rule based upon what the law says.
 
