(AOPA)   Today in no good deed goes unpunished, mother nature destroys 11 aircraft moved from their hangar to accommodate cancer fundraiser. Also, fark cancer   (aopa.org) divider line
    More: Sad, flight school, Airplane, flight school owners, morning of April, only operating airplane, ATD Flight Systems, private pilot student Lexi Baughman, Kansas City International Airport  
Boojum2k
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Should we tie down these light aircraft we're parking in the open, what does the weather report say?" "Nah, it'll be fine. Put them on the tarmac and call it a day."
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The flight school has set up a GoFundMe that has already raised more than $15,000 to help cover the instructor payroll.

At this point GoFundMe should just make their logo some sort of US flag with hammer and sickle combination.  They get a plug in basically any individual's or small group's misfortune news story that happens in the US as being the provider of socialized support for people in need of assistance.

/Was going to draw one myself, but Photopea is being wicked sh*tty all of a sudden. Just imagine I made something funny.
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder if they were tied down correctly.
 
ISO15693
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why would you fundraise -for- cancer?

I am very *anti* cancer. I always let those checkout people at the store know it, when they ask me if I want to "donate a dollar *for* cancer". No idea how they can support something like that.
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

ISO15693: Why would you fundraise -for- cancer?

I am very *anti* cancer. I always let those checkout people at the store know it, when they ask me if I want to "donate a dollar *for* cancer". No idea how they can support something like that.


And on that note:
imgs.xkcd.comView Full Size
 
chapmangregio
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

studebaker hoch: I wonder if they were tied down correctly.


My guess is NO.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Spent the last year and a half knocking out cancer, kinda like Momma Nature knocking out small aircraft. Kick ass Momma!
 
yuthinasia
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Nothing bad ever happens to planes on windy days...

Microburst Event
Youtube b_WmjWAGkLI
 
Swampmaster
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
They need to go hang out at eEAA fly in and Air Show in Oshkosh WI.

They have a volunteer group of mechanics and will fix the planes straight away! ( both fancy show planes and all the regular planes which visitors fly in on!). Don't know if a Tornado has ever swept through the airport/ surrounding countryside at the same time as the 1 week show is going on; but it would be a crazy time!

/ if you haven't ever gone, get it on your Calendar. It is a great visit!
 
