(National Day Calendar)   Today is National Hairball Awareness Day, so let's all GLURK GLURK GLURK *sigh* go clean up that mess   (nationaldaycalendar.com) divider line
14
•       •       •

14 Comments     (+0 »)
oa330_man [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I knew there was a reason my cat was showing me his hairballs today.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
vonster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Isn't there a sociopolitical allegory for this?
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This stuff works on hairballs

i0.wp.comView Full Size
 
nemisonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow that is exactly the sound my Roxy Baby makes.
(Roxy Baby is a cat).
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size


Hairballs at Mt Angel (OR) Abbey
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Behind him lay the gray bezoars,
Behind the Gates of Hercules;
Before him not the ghost of shores,
Before him only shoreless seas.
The good mate said: " Now must we pray,
For lo! the very stars are gone.
Brave Admiral, speak, what shall I say? "
" Why, say " Sail on! sail on! and on!" "
 
LowbrowDeluxe
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

nemisonic: Wow that is exactly the sound my Roxy Baby makes.
(Roxy Baby is a cat).


Mine caterwauls in embarrassed misery then runs off and does that in the furthest room of the house.  I honestly think she's just too lady-like to  be comfortable with doing it where others can see her.
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
*quickly closes tab before cat reads this*
 
packingheat [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
No sound gets mY ass out of bed faster from a dead sleep than the GLURK, GLURK, GLURK
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Allergist says I'm not allergic to cats anymore, so I'm going to get one.  :)
 
SanityIsAFullTimeJob
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


This button is exhibiting a hairball awareness technique.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
My cat is a stealth horker. He has puked up hairballs in the bed, while I was awake, and I never noticed it till the next day. He is a silent but deadly hairball ninja.
 
Kraig57
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
On the last Friday in April, National Hairball Awareness Day draws attention to a problem many cat lovers face.

Caterday Eve?
 
migueldelascervezas
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 14 of 14 comments

