(Guardian)   Be like Jesus was, be single
Pinnacle Point [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kirk Van Houten Gets Fired From The Cracker Factory
Youtube 5Le4sGUeXTk
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought Mary Magdalene was his girlfriend.
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Ya, well we celebrate his death, call his wife a whore and murder countless people in his name. Because that's what being a good Christian is all about
 
Mad-n-FL
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: I thought Mary Magdalene was his girlfriend.


"Baby-Momma".....
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: I thought Mary Magdalene was his girlfriend.


Only on payday.
 
bigdanc
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
that jesus is very white
 
Interceptor1
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Jesus was married and had children. The bible gets edited a lot. Oddly enough, the bible hasn't been banned in Florida yet for porn, incest etc. I guess that's because all of those 'save the children from evil books' people never read their bibles. Illiterate maybe?
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I mean, I'm single NOW, thanks for the reminder.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
It is likely that Magdeline was his wife. Why that was minimized in the various edits is unclear.
 
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

The Exit Stencilist: Ya, well we celebrate his death, call his wife a whore and murder countless people in his name. Because that's what being a good Christian is all about


I've been doing this ALL wrong.

I will attempt to conform to this new understanding.  Thank you!
 
groppet
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
But I thought they hated single people because they were supposed to get married and pump out a lot of babies to make new members for the church.
 
drewsclues
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Finally, confirmation that Farkers are the holiest creatures on Earth. WWJD? He'd be Farking. Blessings to you all.
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
That's unfortunate because my observation is that people are not very good at being alone.
 
Floki [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Not sure why people think that being a Christian (a follower of Jesus) has anything to do with keeping the family together:

"Many people were traveling with Jesus. He said to them, "If you come to me but will not leave your family, you cannot be my follower. You must love me more than your father, mother, wife, children, brothers, and sisters-even more than your own life! Whoever will not carry the cross that is given to them when they follow me cannot be my follower."
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Interceptor1: Jesus was married and had children. The bible gets edited a lot. Oddly enough, the bible hasn't been banned in Florida yet for porn, incest etc. I guess that's because all of those 'save the children from evil books' people never read their bibles. Illiterate maybe?


People who go to church and read the bible is like Farkers who read the linked article.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: It is likely that Magdeline was his wife. Why that was minimized in the various edits is unclear.


If the Son of God were married to a woman, all priests would have to be married to women. Who wants to come home every night listening to, "why do you smell like smoke?  Is that candle wax on your collar?"
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

AppleOptionEsc: People who go to church and read the bible is like Farkers who read the linked article.


may I add the following?

People who go to church and read the bible is like Farkers who read the linked article and put their own personal spin/opinion to it and then spread that opinion to other followers.
 
cleek
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Floki: Not sure why people think that being a Christian (a follower of Jesus) has anything to do with keeping the family together:

"Many people were traveling with Jesus. He said to them, "If you come to me but will not leave your family, you cannot be my follower. You must love me more than your father, mother, wife, children, brothers, and sisters-even more than your own life! Whoever will not carry the cross that is given to them when they follow me cannot be my follower."


Or, the King James version:
"If any man come to Me and hate not his father and mother, and wife and children, and brethren and sisters, yea, and his own life also, he cannot be My disciple.Or, The Voice version:"If any of you come to Me without hating your own father, mother, wife, children, brothers, sisters, and yes, even your own life, you can't be My disciple."cult.
 
cleek
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
wtf. there were line breaks!
 
realmolo
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: It is likely that Magdeline was his wife. Why that was minimized in the various edits is unclear.


The idea of Jesus being "more than human" became prevalent over the years. Which is *not* what the Bible says about him. He was fully human, and fully Divine. Which is a paradox, but "true".

But the Church doesn't like that kind of thinking. You are *less* than Jesus, and only the Church can help you, and only the Church can tell you what Jesus taught, because only they are privy to the "divine Truth".

In other words, it's hard to build a nice, "control and exploit the population" religion around a "normal guy".

Christianity, as a religion, is basically the exact opposite of what Jesus was about.
 
Zero Point Scalar Field [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

kpaxoid: That's unfortunate because my observation is that people are not very good at being alone.


That includes Mary.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: I thought Mary Magdalene was his girlfriend.


Possibly. There's simply no way to be sure at this point.

There is definitely no evidence that she was a prostitute either---that story didn't see the light of day till the early Middle Ages.

Canon and fanon are different things ;)

About the real Mary of Magdala nothing is now known beyond what we can gather from the canonical Gospels (written within living memory of people involved); she is not mentioned in the Epistles, and the Gnostic Gospels where she plays a larger role are of much later date. The Gnostic Gospel of Philip, where the idea that she was his wife originated, dates from the 3rd century AD, long after all witnesses to the Crucifixion had died.

Mary does seem to have been one of his most prominent female disciples, and was among those who supported his ministry financially, suggesting she was a woman of some means. Jesus is said to have driven seven demons (presumably responsible for some form of mental illness) out of Mary, and whatever she offered him (possibly not just money---who knows?) must have been at least partly in gratitude for his help.
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Way ahead of you.
 
Priapetic [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: It is likely that Magdeline was his wife. Why that was minimized in the various edits is unclear.


As with most edits, because it worked for the vested interests at the time.

But for some reason we can't do that any more.
 
jtown
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Even today, some nuns still marry him.  That's a lot of anniversaries to remember.
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
And like the perpetually single, always up on that cross.
 
