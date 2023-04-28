 Skip to content
(Guardian)   Mermaid sculpture is more Sabrina Salerno than Ariel. Of course, some people have issues with that   (theguardian.com) divider line
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I have a hard time believing Italians are upset by this sculpture....theres a lot of T&A in their artwork, goin back to antiquity.   🤔
 
JeffSon069
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I don't ever remember seeing that piece on the Monopoli board...
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Sigh...Zip
 
Sin_City_Superhero
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Badonkadonk
 
PirateKing [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I can get behind that.
 
IDGAF
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Last seen getting a large bottle of lube and heading towards Italy
i.insider.comView Full Size
 
EL EM
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Breasts and buttocks that ample would probably be maladaptive for a mermaid. No wonder she climbed out of the water.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Although that is a fine grade of thiccness mermaids don't have cheeks as they do not have legs.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sxacho [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Dat cloaka
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Italy, huh? Nice domes.
 
nitropissering
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I'm outraged and aroused.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Wait. Someone wanted a mermaid with a vagina?
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Since mermaids are nautical, do they have tits and aft?
 
Bslim
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Windswept and Interesting
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Marcos P: Although that is a fine grade of thiccness mermaids don't have cheeks as they do not have legs.


Then how do they poop, Marcus? HOW DO THEY POOP???
 
bughunter [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
"It looks like a mermaid with two silicone breasts and, above all, a huge arse never seen before on a mermaid. At least not any I know."

Dude.  The mermaids you know all have sharp knees.
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I agree, a human buttocks is licentious and provocative. Being a mermaid, it's obvious that her entire lower half should be that of a fish, and should feature a length of fish crap trailing behind her
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

tricycleracer: Since mermaids are nautical, do they have tits and aft?


Are they not mammals?
 
GhostOfSavageHenry
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
A Mama Mia! Das a one a badda da bing-ba-donk-a-donk!!!
 
oa330_man [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

raerae1980: I have a hard time believing Italians are upset by this sculpture....theres a lot of T&A in their artwork, goin back to antiquity.   🤔


God hates shoulders and knees, that's why women have to cover up when they go into churches in Italy.  Boobies and peeners in artwork are okay.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
The students also created a statue dedicated to the victims of workplace accidents, which will be unveiled on Monday. "This is much more important than the mermaid," said Marciano.

Given how the mermaid became a monument to T&A, I am curious about what this workplace accident statue looks like.
 
JustMatt
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Wait. Someone wanted a mermaid with a vagina?


morbotron.comView Full Size
 
Wessoman
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: The students also created a statue dedicated to the victims of workplace accidents, which will be unveiled on Monday. "This is much more important than the mermaid," said Marciano.

Given how the mermaid became a monument to T&A, I am curious about what this workplace accident statue looks like.


Probably a worker being crushed to death between two giant ass cheeks.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Whales and other marine mammals like seals and walruses are skinny!
 
mybluemake [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
[underwater boonga boonga sounds]
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Wessoman: New Rising Sun: The students also created a statue dedicated to the victims of workplace accidents, which will be unveiled on Monday. "This is much more important than the mermaid," said Marciano.

Given how the mermaid became a monument to T&A, I am curious about what this workplace accident statue looks like.

Probably a worker being crushed to death between two giant ass cheeks.


Fark user imageView Full Size


/How can I put this politely on my hinge profile. Hmm.
 
RoboZombie
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: The students also created a statue dedicated to the victims of workplace accidents, which will be unveiled on Monday. "This is much more important than the mermaid," said Marciano.

Given how the mermaid became a monument to T&A, I am curious about what this workplace accident statue looks like.


Probably a statue of a dude with no wiener....You know, it got caught in machinery or something.
 
oa330_man [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Schmerd1948: Italy, huh? Nice domes.


Yes, but are the Cupola grande?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size



Headline didn't lie?
Inconcievable
 
Mad-n-FL
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

EL EM: Breasts and buttocks that ample would probably be maladaptive for a mermaid. No wonder she climbed out of the water.


She  could use the breasts for floaties, but Dat butt.....
 
bughunter [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Closer to the original, imho.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: Wessoman: New Rising Sun: The students also created a statue dedicated to the victims of workplace accidents, which will be unveiled on Monday. "This is much more important than the mermaid," said Marciano.

Given how the mermaid became a monument to T&A, I am curious about what this workplace accident statue looks like.

Probably a worker being crushed to death between two giant ass cheeks.


Fark user imageView Full Size


/How can I put this politely on my hinge profile. Hmm.

Fark user imageView Full Size


FTFY
 
FarkingReading
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

JustMatt: waxbeans: Wait. Someone wanted a mermaid with a vagina?

[morbotron.com image 480x360] [View Full Size image _x_]


Good luck with that.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
PvtStash
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
uhhhh the whole mermaid boobies is not anything new and i kind of doubt what anyone in the town is bothered by.

But i ain't once seen or ever imagined a mermaid with a freking plumber's crack on the back in my life. WTF?
i.guim.co.ukView Full Size
 
