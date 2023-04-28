 Skip to content
(Everett Herald)   "I'm not a tweaker, but I did stay at a Motel Meth"   (heraldnet.com) divider line
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Will they leave the lights on for you?
 
qlenfg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So they bought the properties anyway, knowing they were contaminated?
 
Claude Ballse [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kdawg7736: Will they leave the lights on for you?


Yes. But then they will disassemble the lamps.
 
strathmeyer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Motel addiction is no laughing matter
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why am I not surprised?

/Live about 6 miles from there.
//And it has always looked sketchy AF.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
mark.trademarkia.comView Full Size
?
 
Farkenhostile
‘’ 1 hour ago  

qlenfg: So they bought the properties anyway, knowing they were contaminated?


So they can move the tweakers in. ironic isn't it?
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Years back, before Breaking Bad even, a friend and I were having late night Waffle House. There are a couple of hotels across the street, not bad ones but not high end either. We then see a fire truck, lights blazing, shoot by and enter one of the hotel's parking lot. Then another firetruck. And another. About the time the Chemical Warfare Truck came by (clearly labeled on the side) tired guests of the hotel started to come in to the Waffle House. They found a meth lab in a suite on the second floor. The paper next day revealed the two culprits were local college students, a Korean kid and his white girlfriend. I wonder how long it took that hotel to clean up the mess!
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I tell ya, that penthouse suite there looks wonderful

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Boojum2k: Years back, before Breaking Bad even, a friend and I were having late night Waffle House.


My step-daughter volunteered at our local fire house as an EMT. One day we're talking about some of her calls.
She mentioned the one hotel near our home was a hot bed of opioid overdoses and prostitution. I had no clue that was even happening there.

Looked liked a nice place to me.

s3-media0.fl.yelpcdn.comView Full Size
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: Will they leave the lights on for you?


Lulz.

I forgot which comedian said this:

"Motel 6?  I would hate to see 1 through 5."
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: kdawg7736: Will they leave the lights on for you?

Lulz.

I forgot which comedian said this:

"Motel 6?  I would hate to see 1 through 5."


"Motel 666, we'll leave the burning goat on the lawn for you"
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: kdawg7736: Will they leave the lights on for you?

Lulz.

I forgot which comedian said this:

"Motel 6?  I would hate to see 1 through 5."


Motel 7 is one better...
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Boojum2k: The_Sponge: kdawg7736: Will they leave the lights on for you?

Lulz.

I forgot which comedian said this:

"Motel 6?  I would hate to see 1 through 5."

"Motel 666, we'll leave the burning goat on the lawn for you"


I LOL'd.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
