(NPR)   Old and busted: Fort Lee. New hotness: Fort Gregg-Adams   (npr.org)
18
    More: Spiffy, United States Army, Lieutenant colonel, United States, Germany, Major general, African Americans, Soldier, Lieutenant general  
•       •       •

788 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 28 Apr 2023 at 3:02 PM (45 minutes ago)



18 Comments     (+0 »)
sorceror [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
So General Lee loses again?

/ grumpy-cat-good.jpg
 
nmrsnr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought this was about NJ for a minute, but no, looks like that Lee was okay.
 
Sporkabob [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
At least it isn't Fort Adams-Gregg.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
One of these should really be named Fort Chamberlain
 
fortheloveof
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

UNC_Samurai: One of these should really be named Fort Chamberlain


Fort Gordon is going to become Fort Eisenhower.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

nmrsnr: I thought this was about NJ for a minute, but no, looks like that Lee was okay.


Was going to ask Mr Richard Feder
 
jackmalice [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I'm against deleting history. I'm in favor of putting our slant on it. Therefore, instead of tearing down statutes of Confederate generals, put much larger statutes of Snoop Dogg looming over them, peeing marijuana-green whiz into their faces, forever and ever.

Army bases?  Yeah, no point in naming them after traitors.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

UNC_Samurai: One of these should really be named Fort Chamberlain


With all the bombastic pomp of the NBA at the time

nydailynews.comView Full Size
 
The Irrelevant Gamer
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

fortheloveof: UNC_Samurai: One of these should really be named Fort Chamberlain

Fort Gordon is going to become Fort Eisenhower.


Fort Gordon should be renamed Fort Sherman. Because the housing needs razed to the ground and replaced too.
 
Sporkabob [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

UNC_Samurai: One of these should really be named Fort Chamberlain


I'm sure avoiding STDs was his personal Vietnam, but I'm not sure Wilt needs a fort named after him.
 
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
They're keeping his name on all military bases.  They're called Lee-trines.
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

jackmalice: I'm against deleting history. I'm in favor of putting our slant on it. Therefore, instead of tearing down statutes of Confederate generals, put much larger statutes of Snoop Dogg looming over them, peeing marijuana-green whiz into their faces, forever and ever.

Army bases?  Yeah, no point in naming them after traitors.


Oh I'm sorry, do we live in The Confederate States of America?

No? Then it's not out history

Tear down the monuments to the racist slavers. We have plenty of Union Monuments to commemorate the war with pieces of shiat who rose up to murder kith and kin for their "right" to own people as property
 
ur14me
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

jackmalice: I'm against deleting history. I'm in favor of putting our slant on it. Therefore, instead of tearing down statutes of Confederate generals, put much larger statutes of Snoop Dogg looming over them, peeing marijuana-green whiz into their faces, forever and ever.

Army bases?  Yeah, no point in naming them after traitors.


It's time to move past The War of Northern Aggression.

Last time I was in Germany, I didn't see ads to tour Hitler Haus, or Goebbels Strasse, or similar.

There's deleting history, and there's removing edifices whose sole intent isn't exclusively to honor the fallen, but _maaaaaay_ include reminding some who's in charge (can you hear me, Jim Crow?)

The history can and should still be discussed.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

The Irrelevant Gamer: fortheloveof: UNC_Samurai: One of these should really be named Fort Chamberlain

Fort Gordon is going to become Fort Eisenhower.

Fort Gordon should be renamed Fort Sherman. Because the housing needs razed to the ground and replaced too.


I also liked the idea of figuring out which general did the most to defeat the Confederate in question.

Fort Lee would become Fort Grant
Fort Hood would become either Fort Thomas or Fort Sykes
Fort AP Hill would become Fort Wright
And Fort Bragg would stay Fort Bragg
 
Floki [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: nmrsnr: I thought this was about NJ for a minute, but no, looks like that Lee was okay.

Was going to ask Mr Richard Feder


upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
fortheloveof
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

The Irrelevant Gamer: fortheloveof: UNC_Samurai: One of these should really be named Fort Chamberlain

Fort Gordon is going to become Fort Eisenhower.

Fort Gordon should be renamed Fort Sherman. Because the housing needs razed to the ground and replaced too.


Sherman for his virtues was apparently a racist asshole too.

The housing and barracks definitely need help, however Sherman didn't burn anything in Augusta.
 
shinji3i
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I still don't understand how they dropped the ball on renaming Bragg. Fort Ridgeway is right there.

To get the 82nd on board: Created the 82nd then commanded their jumps into Sicily and Normandy.

To get 18th Corps on board: Commanded 18th Corps in Market Garden and the Battle of the Bulge.

To get "He was a general, give Soldiers the honor" types on board: Purple heart, 2 silver stars, 2 BSM/V's.

To get republicans on board: Took over for Eisenhower as Supreme Allied Commander Europe and essentially shaped NATO by telling Europe to get their shiat together and kept a primarily American staff.

To get peaceful types on board: Told President Eisenhower to stay the fark out of Vietnam.

To get Democrats on board: Publicly advocated for desegregation of the military and desegregated units under his command in Korea while others refused to.

To get SOCOM on board: Nicknamed "Tin Tits" cause he kept two grenades on his chest.

But you pick "Fort Liberty" instead?

media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
ricochet4
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
They should rename it Fort Dylan Mulvaney
 
