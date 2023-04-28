 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(ABC7 Chicago)   Buying a home? Make sure you don't accidentally buy the empty lot next door instead   (abc7chicago.com) divider line
31
    More: Asinine, Tax, House, Business, Land lot, Property tax, Law, Title insurance, Cook County Assessor  
•       •       •

1240 clicks; posted to Main » on 28 Apr 2023 at 2:20 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



31 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Is the Illinois statue of limitations in Chicago?
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 1 hour ago  
100% on the title company
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

functionisalwaystaken: 100% on the title company


Yup. Just going to say that.
 
HempHead
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The title company denied their claim of coverage and would not give us a comment.

They are totally on the hook for this mess.  They had one job...and screwed up.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At least they now have it resolved and own the vacant lot, which they should be able to sell and recoup most/all of the money they're out.
 
khatores
‘’ 1 hour ago  

functionisalwaystaken: 100% on the title company


Yep. This is exactly why owners title insurance policies exist and assuming the premium was in order, they shouldn't have denied the claim. They should sue the title company and nail them to the wall.

OTOH, $65k for the lot next door probably (??) isn't a bad deal. They could build a similar house over there and rent it out.
 
NeverDrunk23
‘’ 1 hour ago  
123 Fake Street?
 
Mad Canadian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I saw a documentary about something similar when I was younger involving Spacely Space Sprockets...
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The title company said sorry not their problem. Really? It is exactly your problem. You guys are the ones that said the title was good. If it's anything like in Missouri, the title company has to hire surveyors to make sure everything is exactly perfect. They need to get an attorney.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm surprised by this. Cook County has incredibly detailed plat maps online and the plat description is usually very clearly delineated in the title. Most of the plat descriptions are exactly the same as they were written 100+ years ago.
 
mononymous
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Would have been nice to buy both lots and use the other lot for an extended yard/garden.
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: Is the Illinois statue of limitations in Chicago?


That's only for the builder, company went under too... There is Adverse possession, but that doesn't apply either apparently. Either way you can insure against this sort of thing, but apparently the title company was like tough shiat. They farked up all around. When you buy a property it has the survey of the lot. How no one caught this is beyond me, I looked at all my pins and double checked the lot when I bought, but I guess I'm an idiot for doing that sort of thing.
 
pheelix
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA: The title company denied their claim of coverage and would not give us a comment.

You had ONE JOB, title company, and you failed. Looks like the homeowner will be seeing you in court.
 
dbaggins
‘’ 1 hour ago  

khatores: functionisalwaystaken: 100% on the title company

Yep. This is exactly why owners title insurance policies exist and assuming the premium was in order, they shouldn't have denied the claim. They should sue the title company and nail them to the wall.

OTOH, $65k for the lot next door probably (??) isn't a bad deal. They could build a similar house over there and rent it out.


The problem is, they don't own the lot their house is actually built on.   I'm guessing it is owned by the local municipality now and is going to get auctioned off to the highest bidder, which is not likely to be this family.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Moral: never buy property sight unseen.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This issue is so rare, it's unlikely to happen to you. But you can protect yourself by ordering a new land survey before you buy a new home.

You should also hire experts to check to make sure it's not an ancient Indian burial ground, a Superfund site, or an active volcano.
 
jakedata [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The title to the empty lot as fine, what's the big deal? If they didn't want this to happen then they should have paid for title insurance on the surrounding lots as well.
 
WhackingDay [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
"Dream" home. Oof.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
CSB: I actually do have a similar situation for my house. The street curves, so the frontage-widths are variable and side property-lines are at all sorts of weird angles. Someone should have probably checked that when they built us slopping over onto the adjacent property. And for added fun, the property we were planning to buy (the address of the house) was owned by a third party (ground rent, which we obviously wanted to buy outright).

But the title company caught it ("you know you're built partially on someone else's land, right?"). So several months of five-way haggling (previous owner, previous land/ground-rent owner, adjacent-land owner, us, mortgage company) and now we have a clean title to house+land that includes a perpetual easement with next door.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

dbaggins: The problem is, they don't own the lot their house is actually built on.   I'm guessing it is owned by the local municipality now and is going to get auctioned off to the highest bidder, which is not likely to be this family.


From TFA:

To keep their home, the Miller's reached a settlement with the private firm that bought the delinquent taxes. It cost the couple $43,000, plus attorneys' fees.

"If we wanted to keep our house and we had to pay for everybody else's mistakes," Sharmaine said.

Between the settlement and property tax overpayments, the Millers are paying $65,000 for others' mistakes.

The Miller family now owns both lots.
 
Pelvic Splanchnic Ganglion
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
"Everyone involved needs to make us whole. We do not deserve this, make us whole," said Sharmaine.
The Miller family now owns both lots.

Sell the extra lot. There, now you've been made whole.
 
sleze
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Alright internet sleuths.  What was the name of the Title company?  If they were smart, they would settle REALLY quickly before someone figures it out and posts their name here and everywhere else.
 
khatores
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

dbaggins: khatores: functionisalwaystaken: 100% on the title company

Yep. This is exactly why owners title insurance policies exist and assuming the premium was in order, they shouldn't have denied the claim. They should sue the title company and nail them to the wall.

OTOH, $65k for the lot next door probably (??) isn't a bad deal. They could build a similar house over there and rent it out.

The problem is, they don't own the lot their house is actually built on.   I'm guessing it is owned by the local municipality now and is going to get auctioned off to the highest bidder, which is not likely to be this family.


According to the article, it sounds like they just "settled" - ie, repaid the taxes on their occupied land, plus a premium...

The Miller family now owns both lots.

Gyrfalcon: Moral: never buy property sight unseen.


They didn't.  The lots don't have the lot numbers painted on them or anything, so they just assumed the title company and the builder had done their jobs correctly.

A buyer could order a new survey, but they really shouldn't have to - that's part of the point of buying a tract home in a PUD. You're usually paying a bit of a premium because someone else as has already done all the surveying and made sure that what you're buying is actually your land. That's also part of what helps to maintain the property value - when you decide to sell it, you can be pretty sure that lot lines or fences didn't jump up in the middle of the night and move around.

HOAs typically strictly regulate everything and you have to have a plan before you can take a dump and all this. So there should never be any question about whose lot is whose.

Theoretically you could maybe figure out a mistake by reading Exhibit A (legal description of your property) and comparing it with the survey, but even residential agents don't typically know how to do that. It's like 4 questions on the test (at least in Florida) and then you forget about it and hope you never actually have to use it.

A standard residential buyer should never be burdened with this kind of nonsense. This is quite frankly outrageous and everything in a modern real estate transaction is designed to prevent exactly this kind of thing from happening.

They should sue the title company and go to whatever state agency regulates real estate professionals in Illinois.  This is absurd.
 
khatores
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

sleze: Alright internet sleuths.  What was the name of the Title company?  If they were smart, they would settle REALLY quickly before someone figures it out and posts their name here and everywhere else.


Title companies generally get most of their business through lenders or agents. Consumers can choose but it's usually not their main source of referrals.

It also depends on the state, as title insurance is regulated differently depending on the state.  It could be that their obligation is to the builder to verify they had marketable lots. If the buyer doesn't buy an owner's policy (most people buying builder homes do not) then they might not be covered anyway. Again, Illinois could do things differently.

Or maybe the title company is just hoping they don't get sued and don't have to pay.
 
thornhill
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Seems like a rock solid lawsuit against the title company - they have one job to do and this was it.
 
fzumrk [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Just change the number on the mailbox. What's the big deal?
 
hegelsghost
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Don't you usually have a lawyer check out the deed (and its history) in detail when you buy a house?
 
LineNoise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

hegelsghost: Don't you usually have a lawyer check out the deed (and its history) in detail when you buy a house?


surprisingly not required, and not common in lots of places.
 
Farkenhostile
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
"The Millers believe they are due a refund since they paid for taxes on a vacant lot as if it had a house on it. But, the Assessor's Office said it cannot refund the Millers due to Illinois' statute of limitations."

They still paid for a home on a property. Not sure why they should get a refund unless the city wants to turn and ask them for back taxes for all the years they sat on a lot without technically paying for it.
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
All of you blaming the title company need to RTFA:

All of the Millers' paperwork - the plat of survey, the deed, the building permit, their mortgage and title insurance - had the correct lot listed, LOT 39. The Miller's thought their home was on LOT 39. But the builder, now out of business, built it on LOT 38.

Title companies deal with recorded real estate records, they don't drive out to the neighborhood and walk the property line and take notes. All of the real estate records, closing documents and title insurance had the correct lot listed: Lot 39. They purchased Lot 39 and were supposed to build on Lot 39.

It was the BUILDER who plunked a house down on Lot 38, causing this entire problem.
 
Displayed 31 of 31 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.