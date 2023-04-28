 Skip to content
(The Sun)   Woman blindfolds boyfriend for 'romantic surprise', gives him murder surprise instead (possible nsfw content on page)   (thesun.co.uk) divider line
510 clicks; posted to Main » on 28 Apr 2023 at 9:25 PM



gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
What are you going to do, stab me?
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Life is full of risk, what you going to do?
 
Loucifer
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Women. Amirite?
 
fark account name
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JasonOfOrillia [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
If a 17-year-old girl lures her 30-year-old bf into an alley to be killed by her 31-year-old lover then it might not be the minor's fault.
 
LurkerSupreme [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
What teenage girl wouldn't want to commit murder for the love of someone with a bigger gut than your average sumo wrestler?
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
It's the Sun. I now have my doubts as to the existence of Venezuela.
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
That is one fat-ass murderer.
 
kkinnison [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Bring me Solo and the wookiee!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
No wonder he wanted the guy blindfolded.  You could basically jog away from Fatty McShootsy
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Gross-ass man titties.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

LurkerSupreme: What teenage girl wouldn't want to commit murder for the love of someone with a bigger gut than your average sumo wrestler?


My lady-love comes home from work looking like she spent all day doing magazine photoshoots.

I come home looking like a homeless person.

/ Women could do A LOT better than 99% of men. Other women, for example.
 
stuffy
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
And like true jeniuses did it right in front of cameras.
 
ISO15693
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
What does his tattoo say?

Domenika?
Damerika?
 
TWX
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: LurkerSupreme: What teenage girl wouldn't want to commit murder for the love of someone with a bigger gut than your average sumo wrestler?

My lady-love comes home from work looking like she spent all day doing magazine photoshoots.

I come home looking like a homeless person.

/ Women could do A LOT better than 99% of men. Other women, for example.


What on earth do you do for a living?

Worst-looking person on-the-job I ever saw who looks that way on a regular basis is the guy at the autowrecking junkyard who pulls parts off of cars all day long, here in the Phoenix metro area.  He's dealing in nothing but automotive fluids mixed with dirt, metal grindings, and heat all day, every day, and because they're a junkyard they don't supply any sort of uniforms.

Second-worst are construction workers that get stuck dealing with materials that go on as some kind of substrate and have to cure.  Concrete, sheetrock finishing, asphalt road workers, hot-tar roofers, etc.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chitownmike
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

stuffy: And like true jeniuses did it right in front of cameras.


How else would they share it on tic tok?
 
thy crotch
‘’ 1 minute ago  
i gotta be honest, i'm a little teary eyed.  who said romance is dead.  so happy for these kids.
 
