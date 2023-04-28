 Skip to content
(KATU)   This just in: Cold water can kill you   (katu.com)
23
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"It's true"
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ShavedOrangutan
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn3.gstatic.comView Full Size


Wim Hof begs to differ.
 
Tillmaster
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
1,500 ex-passengers on the Titanic would tend to agree.
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Tillmaster: 1,500 ex-passengers on the Titanic would tend to agree.


Too soon!
 
cwheelie
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
and the shrinkage of the dinkage
 
kb7rky [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Not only cold, but HOLY F*CKBALLS COLD.

Mens' testicles, once freed of the slatted chair(s), will retreat into their body cavities.

Womens' boobs will shrink to the size of pencil erasers.

/balme it on spring runoff
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
"In what has become a winter tradition, members of the Zarlon 7 Polar Bear Club...
today took the plunge into a river of liquid ammonia. There were no survivors."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Wadded Beef [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Gleeman: Tillmaster: 1,500 ex-passengers on the Titanic would tend to agree.

Too soon!


You'd figure there would have been more floating doors.
 
kb7rky [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
...or, *blame, even...

/if only there some way to preview before post...
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
whidbey
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Odd how half the population of WA and OR don't die every year.
 
ukexpat
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

cwheelie: and the shrinkage of the dinkage


Fark user imageView Full Size


Say that again, asshole!
 
munko
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
All water can kill.  at all temperatures.  water is deadly.  it's the lack of oxygen that does the most harm.  not the temp.
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
> 'incredible' rise in temperatures

> the first days above 70 degrees

Portlanders...
 
bughunter [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
images2.fanpop.comView Full Size
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

munko: All water can kill.  at all temperatures.  water is deadly.  it's the lack of oxygen that does the most harm.  not the temp.


Cold water carries unique risks that more common temperatures do not, and which might not be readily apparent when the air temperature is unusually warm.
 
Habitual Cynic
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I captained a boat on San Francisco Bay where the Coast Guard did a study on "overboard" deaths.  They found that there were a few commonalities.  One, the majority of victims were men;  Two, the majority died from cardiac arrest, not drowning;  Three, the majority had their zippers down.

The sudden shock of falling overboard into 40-something degree water while you just want to take a pee is a heart stopper.
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Enigmamf: > 'incredible' rise in temperatures

> the first days above 70 degrees

Portlanders...


I'm a bit southwest of Portland, and we're looking at a high of 87 today after a long stretch of seeing highs in the upper 50s, so it's kind of a big deal.
 
dkimball
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
whidbey
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Telephone Sanitizer Second Class: Enigmamf: > 'incredible' rise in temperatures

> the first days above 70 degrees

Portlanders...

I'm a bit southwest of Portland, and we're looking at a high of 87 today after a long stretch of seeing highs in the upper 50s, so it's kind of a big deal.


Hell, the mid 60s we're going to get up here is big.
 
nitropissering
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Water the deadliest killer of all time.  Bruce Lee said "become like water." He knew how deadly it was and with all his skills, could not defeat it.  The beloved Alex Jones tried to kill it with his trusty double barrel shotgun but, no effect whatsoever.  A drop can kill millions. Over the centuries, waters encroachment on life has been devastating from floods to droughts. The governments of the world tried to nuke it many times but, water always shrugs it off like water off a ducks back.  Water, a deadly substance can only be found on earth. It's been put here by aliens from far off to contain it from the rest of the universe.  It reacts violently to heat and cold alike. Yet some still trust to poop in it with their fannies so close to a cringey backsplash.  The hideous creations that thrive in this abomination are yet another sign of its strength.  Water, not what you think it is.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

whidbey: Odd how half the population of WA and OR don't die every year.


Current warm spell virtually guarantees drunken yahoos on their boats this weekend.  Especially as it's the first of the year.  Probably the last until July.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
In Minnesota, we have competitive mammalian diving reflex leagues. I play most Wednesdays, but it's just an excuse to drink and preferentially distribute oxygen stores to the heart and brain.
 
