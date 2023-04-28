 Skip to content
(KTLA Los Angeles)   You can stick a forklift in him folks, he's done   (ktla.com) divider line
16
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wanted for questioning:

a.ltrbxd.comView Full Size
 
Shadow Blasko [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

markie_farkie: Wanted for questioning:

[a.ltrbxd.com image 850x478]


I figured I would not be in time to be the first Klaus poster.

Well done.

/Gets the lights on the way out.
 
Shadow Blasko [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The article says there is a video, and then shows 5 slides from the video without actually posting the video?

Is that... What I am seeing (or not seeing) or is my blocker blocking it.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Shadow Blasko: markie_farkie: Wanted for questioning:

[a.ltrbxd.com image 850x478]

I figured I would not be in time to be the first Klaus poster.

Well done.

/Gets the lights on the way out.


It's pretty low-hanging fruit, like posting something about eels in every hovercraft thread, but I'll take the kudos!
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"It was a good distance," said Fyad. "I do not believe he traveled fast. It was a forklift.

- Sergeant Obvious
 
magneticmushroom [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He triiiiied to kill them with a forklift!

/¡Ole!
 
tdyak [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's not OSHA safe.

You would know that if you had your forklift certification, subby.
 
Intelligent_Donkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  

magneticmushroom: He triiiiied to kill them with a forklift!

/¡Ole!


Came here for this
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Intelligent_Donkey: magneticmushroom: He triiiiied to kill them with a forklift!

/¡Ole!

Came here for this


Now with video!

MST3K He tried to kill me with a forklift
Youtube 616WIdWwuLM
 
LouisZepher
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Aww, sweet shell!
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
K-k-k-ken is c-c-c-c-coming to k-k-k-kill me?
 
Oneiros [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

markie_farkie: Wanted for questioning:

[a.ltrbxd.com image 850x478]


Forkliftdriver Klaus
Youtube B-lc70Mjp-U
 
OlderGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
More like a tractor lift... LullLift type... extendable boom... can go places that a regular forklift can't...
 
cwheelie
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
pffft....amateur
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
smokewon
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Somebody else did this just a few weeks back didn't they?
 
LouisZepher
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: K-k-k-ken is c-c-c-c-coming to k-k-k-kill me?


Steam roller.
 
