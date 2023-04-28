 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   Prague teacher needs to Czech herself into a mental institution, taught 13 and 14 year old students there was no war in Ukraine and media showing this was being controlled by Soros   (bbc.com) divider line
Private_Citizen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Disinformation is everywhere, it's free, and plenty of people become addicted to the thought that they know something other people don't:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Is she eligible to work for the GOP?
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
This was overseas and not in a Red State?
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Convict her, deport her to Russia. They have plenty of soldier positions available.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

OtherLittleGuy: This was overseas and not in a Red State?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cokezeroinacan
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Looks like RFK jr. found his running mate!
 
zbtop
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Martina Bednarova

Deffo not a Czech name.

Sounds like she's going to be going "home" soon.
 
booztravlr [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Last night, my 7 year old wanted to mix ketchup and ranch for the chicken tenders I made for dinner. Along with the 9 year old, they were trying to come up with a name for it. The agreed on retchup.
 
Anenu
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Sometime its nice to hear about crazies in other nations, reminds us that we aren't so different. Of course I expect like half the teachers in Mississippi are saying equally crazy things and it just never gets reported.
 
Excelsior [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Gubbo: Is she eligible to work for the GOP?


Sounds like she already is
 
drxym
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Twitter is full of these nuts. I wonder sometimes why they're prepared to dismiss everything they're told by reputable sources but ready to believe the shiat that @joeypatriot1776maga posted as a meme.
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

booztravlr: Last night, my 7 year old wanted to mix ketchup and ranch for the chicken tenders I made for dinner. Along with the 9 year old, they were trying to come up with a name for it. The agreed on retchup.


That's already a thing.  It's called Kranch.

Fark user imageView Full Size


The best thing you can say about it, is that it's not purple.
 
SMB2811
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
Cokezeroinacan
‘’ 1 minute ago  

drxym: Twitter is full of these nuts. I wonder sometimes why they're prepared to dismiss everything they're told by reputable sources but ready to believe the shiat that @joeypatriot1776maga posted as a meme.


It's almost like the people supporting Russia were the Nazis all along...
 
Pharmdawg
‘’ less than a minute ago  

booztravlr: Last night, my 7 year old wanted to mix ketchup and ranch for the chicken tenders I made for dinner. Along with the 9 year old, they were trying to come up with a name for it. The agreed on retchup.


Zaxbys sauce isn't far from that. Ketchup, Mayo, Worcestershire, pepper, maybe a touch of garlic.
 
