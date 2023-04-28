 Skip to content
(Daily Record (UK))   It helps to bring a measuring tape when putting an expensive addition on your home
Garza and the Supermutants [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That's more than 2 1/2" in American, so you can't just hone it down with a chisel.
 
majestic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just pay the neighbors for one Trump dick of space.
 
Ponzholio [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
p51d007
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
images.mysafetysign.com
 
englaja
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

majestic: Just pay the neighbors for one Trump dick of space.


That would account for a kitchen cabinet knob, but what about the rest?
 
yuthinasia
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
If you're going to be a dik dik and build all the way to the property line like that, I sure as shiat would insist you go back to the property line.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
There's a simple solution to this. Simply hire a surveyor and engineer to produce a minor subdivision plan to convey the 0.00053 acres from one property to the other, then apply for a variance for not meeting minimum lot size or any other dimensional non-conformities as needed, provided a non financial hardship can be proven, or hire a solicitor and appeal to the zoning hearing board and further to the magistrate if need be, then it's a simple matter of review and approval by the local planning commissions and adoption by council and register and record the plan and deeds and you're done. Easy.

Or you know, just let it farking slide.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user image

Enough money for a million dollar home, but can't buy some fashion sense.
 
cousin-merle
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
FTFA: The judge also found that the Ashrafs had been notified that their new extension would be "encroaching" before they completed the project, but they had carried on regardless. He found that Mrs Ashraf had said to her neighbours during a row over the issue: "If you think we have come over, then go to court."

They had a measuring tape. They just went ahead and built the extension anyway.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

cousin-merle: FTFA: The judge also found that the Ashrafs had been notified that their new extension would be "encroaching" before they completed the project, but they had carried on regardless. He found that Mrs Ashraf had said to her neighbours during a row over the issue: "If you think we have come over, then go to court."

They had a measuring tape. They just went ahead and built the extension anyway.


Never mind what I said about letting it slide then. F*ck 'em.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

cousin-merle: FTFA: The judge also found that the Ashrafs had been notified that their new extension would be "encroaching" before they completed the project, but they had carried on regardless. He found that Mrs Ashraf had said to her neighbours during a row over the issue: "If you think we have come over, then go to court."

They had a measuring tape. They just went ahead and built the extension anyway.


First they FA, and now they FO.
 
nytmare
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Subtonic: There's a simple solution to this. Simply hire a surveyor and engineer to produce a minor subdivision plan to convey the 0.00053 acres from one property to the other, then apply for a variance for not meeting minimum lot size or any other dimensional non-conformities as needed, provided a non financial hardship can be proven, or hire a solicitor and appeal to the zoning hearing board and further to the magistrate if need be, then it's a simple matter of review and approval by the local planning commissions and adoption by council and register and record the plan and deeds and you're done. Easy.

Or you know, just let it farking slide.


TFA explains the multiple reasons why letting it slide and/or simple monetary exchange wouldn't work in this case.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
The best part about these petty property squabbles? YOU HAVE TO LIVE NEXT TO THE ENEMIES YOU MAKE.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Nope, you can't give them any land because it might cause problems.

My aunt had neighbors who were building a garage over their driveway. She came home one day and the eaves of the garage were sticking over onto their property. Neighbors just went ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ and "Maybe you can sell us 1 foot of your property."

My aunt went to a lawyer and paid a couple hundred to get the issue researched. Lawyer comes back and points out the lots in that old part of the city are 50 foot wide and that is the minimum for homes constructed on the lots. If she sold them 1 foot of the property that would narrow her lot to 49 feet and then if anything happened to the house (fire, big tree falls on it, tornado trashes it, etc.) they would be forbidden from rebuilding on the lot because it's now too narrow. They would have to tear the house down and leave the lot vacant.

My aunt went back to the neighbors, told them this, and told them to remove the garage encroaching on their property. Neighbors fiddle-faddled around and she ended up having to have the lawyer send them a nasty note about it before they demolished the garage that was framed up and being built.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

nytmare: Subtonic: There's a simple solution to this. Simply hire a surveyor and engineer to produce a minor subdivision plan to convey the 0.00053 acres from one property to the other, then apply for a variance for not meeting minimum lot size or any other dimensional non-conformities as needed, provided a non financial hardship can be proven, or hire a solicitor and appeal to the zoning hearing board and further to the magistrate if need be, then it's a simple matter of review and approval by the local planning commissions and adoption by council and register and record the plan and deeds and you're done. Easy.

Or you know, just let it farking slide.

TFA explains the multiple reasons why letting it slide and/or simple monetary exchange wouldn't work in this case.


Which is why I provided such a simple work around.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Subtonic: nytmare: Subtonic: There's a simple solution to this. Simply hire a surveyor and engineer to produce a minor subdivision plan to convey the 0.00053 acres from one property to the other, then apply for a variance for not meeting minimum lot size or any other dimensional non-conformities as needed, provided a non financial hardship can be proven, or hire a solicitor and appeal to the zoning hearing board and further to the magistrate if need be, then it's a simple matter of review and approval by the local planning commissions and adoption by council and register and record the plan and deeds and you're done. Easy.

Or you know, just let it farking slide.

TFA explains the multiple reasons why letting it slide and/or simple monetary exchange wouldn't work in this case.

Which is why I provided such a simple work around.


You're forgetting one important detail. When the property owners alerted them to the mistake which would have been easily fixable at that time, the others basically said 'fark off, we're going to build it anyway' knowing they were encroaching. Any chance of cooperation goes right out the window at that point
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
"...£80,000 extension that touches neighbour's land..."

What land?
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

MattyBlast: "...£80,000 extension that touches neighbour's land..."

What land?


That dirt that the house sits on?
:)
 
Yaw String
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Next project:

Fark user image
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
This is why we have a building permitting process.  All of these mistakes are so much easier to fix when they exist only on drawings.

But even if the mistake of mistakes is made and the structure goes up in the wrong place and there is a complaint, why demolish the whole thing?

Shave off the offending meter or so and get on with things.

"But its supported by a bearing wall and foundation footer that can't be moved."  Bearing walls get modified and moved all the time.   You can even "move" a foundation footer by putting a new one in the correct place.  In a worst case scenario the offending one can even be jackhammered out.

It won't be much fun, but it would save the project.
 
