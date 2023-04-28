 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Kyiv Post)   A murder of crows   (kyivpost.com) divider line
19
    More: Scary, Land mine, Person, Anti-personnel mine, Ottawa Treaty, Kharkiv Oblast, Human settlement, Bomb disposal, number of recent incidents  
•       •       •

925 clicks; posted to Main » on 28 Apr 2023 at 11:54 AM (51 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



19 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Whoa, this Clarence Thomas bribery story is serious, but let's not go overboard here.
 
ShavedOrangutan
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Just who's side are the crows on?!?

/could you train crows to retrieve these mines and put them in a safe place?  I mean they can obviously handle them safely, have better eyesight than us, and travel more extensively.
 
DHT3
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Pretty sure 'crows committing war crimes' is not on anyone's apocalyptic bingo scorecard....
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Crows carrying mines?  I'm dubious.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Carrion eaters move mines to new locations to make more carrion.
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Thingster
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

lilbjorn: Crows carrying mines?  I'm dubious.


Cluster mines, they're about the size of a deck of cards.
 
Munden [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Doubtful.  Something relatively heavy like that wouldn't be transported by crow very far either.

/crow feeder
//they haven't taken any of my mines yet
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
A 15 ounce bird cannot carry a 2 pound mine.

/perhaps if they had a strand of p-cord
 
balko
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Munden: Doubtful.  Something relatively heavy like that wouldn't be transported by crow very far either.

/crow feeder
//they haven't taken any of my mines yet


It's only about 3 oz. These are tiny little butterfly mines.
 
nytmare
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

balko: Munden: Doubtful.  Something relatively heavy like that wouldn't be transported by crow very far either.

/crow feeder
//they haven't taken any of my mines yet

It's only about 3 oz. These are tiny little butterfly mines.


3 oz? What are they for killing ants?
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Thingster
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

nytmare: balko: Munden: Doubtful.  Something relatively heavy like that wouldn't be transported by crow very far either.

/crow feeder
//they haven't taken any of my mines yet

It's only about 3 oz. These are tiny little butterfly mines.

3 oz? What are they for killing ants?


Don't need to kill anyone, just blow someone's foot off.

They're also dropped en masse from the air for rapid area denial, especially in civilian areas as a life disruption/morale tool.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
For size reference

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Marcos P
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Are the crows ok tho
 
MythDragon
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Munden: Doubtful.  Something relatively heavy like that wouldn't be transported by crow very far either.


It could grip it by the husk.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Crows are smart.  Those farkers know what they're doing.
 
EnderWiggnz [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

MythDragon: Munden: Doubtful.  Something relatively heavy like that wouldn't be transported by crow very far either.

It could grip it by the husk.


African or European?
 
Hooferatheart
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Munden: Doubtful.  Something relatively heavy like that wouldn't be transported by crow very far either.

/crow feeder
//they haven't taken any of my mines yet


Anti personnel mines are migratory
 
Displayed 19 of 19 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.