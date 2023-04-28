 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(MSN)   Arkansas deer hunters on meth. Wait. Deer on meth hunt hunters. Oh deer   (msn.com) divider line
8
    More: Satire, Mug shot, Associated Press, Deer, Arrest, Satire, Press release, Facebook post, United States  
•       •       •

503 clicks; posted to Main » on 28 Apr 2023 at 12:55 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



8 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
beavis and butt-head: Anderson scores with deer
Youtube lz1zuePZhZE
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cocaine Bear vs Meth Deer, coming this Summer
 
McGrits [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hank Hill using crack as fish bait is one of the funniest episodes
 
alechemist [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

McGrits: Hank Hill using crack as fish bait is one of the funniest episodes


I kinda wish we could have gotten a call back about someone ending up eating one of the crack bass
 
rooftopvoter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meth makes everything more interesting.
 
PsychoSanta
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

rooftopvoter: Meth makes everything more interesting.


You aren't wrong.
 
bifster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mehhhhhh
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Go Deer! I will send $20, which I understand is a lifetime supply of meth for at least 3 deer. Also, fark deer hunters. Why you gotta have trail cams and tree blinds? Cause you are too wimpy to track, hunt, kill and eat deer?
/hunters are small dick cowards who need to feel control over a life
//venison is not good eats
///I swear to the FSM that I have seen "deer hunters" trying to use a ar-biatchteen to fell prey
////lucky they don't use or understand orage camo, so an accidental shot is just an ooopsie.
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.