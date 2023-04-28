 Skip to content
(The Hill)   CDC study finds 25% of HS students identify as LGBTQ. REPUBLICANS PANIC   (thehill.com) divider line
HugeMistake [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
We're about ten years away from "You old people and your weird little categories".

And that's a good thing.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Maybe...but I would trust ANY survey given to highschool students.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

optikeye: Maybe...but I would trust ANY survey given to highschool students.


Yeah, I was drunk and stoned when I checked "never touched alcohol" on the one they gave me.
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

optikeye: Maybe...but I would trust ANY survey given to highschool students.


Better than Rasmussen.
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

HugeMistake: We're about ten years away from "You old people and your weird little categories".

And that's a good thing.


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
SHUT DOWN SURVEYS!
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
When the "wrong" people are doing the penetrating or being penetrated, conservatives get very, very confused.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Maybe the GOP terrorists might  realize they selected the wrong "distraction minority to push their agenda" category.

Maybe the 25% is real, maybe it's not.  It could just be a matter of the kids calling out "I'm Sparticus!"  Either way, 25% of a future voting group, is a lot scarier to their future party of hate, than the 3.5% they thought they were picking on.
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
(Reads article)

Aww, so the actual stat is 75% of students said they're heterosexual and then they lumped literally everyone else including "don't understand the question" and people not interested in sex at all into LGBTQ.

For any pearl clutchers just consider that if we accept that sexual attraction is a spectrum then by this definition, yes, a lot of people will be LGBTQ. Katy Perry had 3 drinks at a party and kissed a girl and liked it (but exclusively dated men after)? LGBTQ. A guy who says he's straight but has a hall pass for some hunky celeb? LGBTQ
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
and 1.8 percent said they didn't understand the question.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ringshadow [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Newsflash the LGBTQ tent is goddamn massive.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Conservatives have the perfect solution: eliminate schools.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: SHUT DOWN SURVEYS!


They tried to stop the census in 2020
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Broken down by generation:
cdn.statcdn.comView Full Size

And in this separate poll in the youngest age group it's 30%:
media-cldnry.s-nbcnews.comView Full Size
 
NINEv2
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

SurfaceTension: When the "wrong" people are doing the penetrating or being penetrated, conservatives get very, very confused.


And more than a few of them get more than a little aroused.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

ImpendingCynic: Conservatives have the perfect solution: eliminate schools.


Eliminate children.

The only real Americans are fetuses.

Upon their forced birth the fetuses will be simultaneously starved and shot with an AR15. With the exception of those who are needed to work in slaughterhouses and factories in Iowa and Arkansas.
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
that seems a little high. i would have thought maybe 10%
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I highly doubt this
 
SpockYouOut [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Ringshadow: Newsflash the LGBTQ tent is goddamn massive.


Which is great, because a big top in a Big Top is my fetish.
 
greatgodyoshi [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
They've just been groomed to think that way! The gay agenda is working! Repent and be saved!

/sorry, I can't intentionally mispell/miscapitalize for true effect
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: optikeye: Maybe...but I would trust ANY survey given to highschool students.

Better than Rasmussen.


Smarted, but deserves more funnies, too.
 
WhiskeySticks
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
It's hip to say you're gay, like vaping and pogs.
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
It's not fair for people who were trapped in a marriage they hated, just to have young people running around and choosing which people to love and respect.


Keep that in mind.
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

weddingsinger: (Reads article)

Aww, so the actual stat is 75% of students said they're heterosexual and then they lumped literally everyone else including "don't understand the question" and people not interested in sex at all into LGBTQ.

For any pearl clutchers just consider that if we accept that sexual attraction is a spectrum then by this definition, yes, a lot of people will be LGBTQ. Katy Perry had 3 drinks at a party and kissed a girl and liked it (but exclusively dated men after)? LGBTQ. A guy who says he's straight but has a hall pass for some hunky celeb? LGBTQ


I'm not sure if you're saying this is a good thing or a bad thing.

It's a good thing. For many, many people, sex and/or sexuality aren't binary.  It's nice to see the questions becoming more nuanced to try and capture that.
 
ObscureNameHere
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: HugeMistake: We're about ten years away from "You old people and your weird little categories".

And that's a good thing.

[i.pinimg.com image 488x846]


Bill and Nardol needed another season as companions.
 
Creoena [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

optikeye: Maybe...but I would trust ANY survey given to highschool students.


This.  I remember a survey we had to take in 8th grade, and 96% of students said they smoked cigarettes.  We were bored 8th graders answering in the most outlandish way possible to most questions, and didn't actually care about it.
 
The Irrelevant Gamer
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Not that conservatives have a lot of policies that win over the youth, but their crusade against the trans community and don't say gay laws are really going to accelerate their decline. Of course, in the short term, this study is just going to fuel their paranoid idea it's all a social contagion they have to stamp out because reasons.
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Walker: Broken down by generation:
[cdn.statcdn.com image 850x850]
And in this separate poll in the youngest age group it's 30%:
[media-cldnry.s-nbcnews.com image 760x428]


I wonder how many from before 1980 never got to answer the question.
 
I May Be Crazy But...
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

WhiskeySticks: It's hip to say you're gay, like vaping and pogs.


But if I like hips, then women are going to be who I am more attracted to, and I'm a guy!  This isn't fair!
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
That's probably about right if you consider every level of bisexuality...


generational charts are skewed by the willingness to answer honestly. The levels are probably the same, but you can definitely see which generations feel they can be more honest about it.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size

Dazed and Confused 2030: "That's what I love about these high school girls on girls."
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: optikeye: Maybe...but I would trust ANY survey given to highschool students.

Yeah, I was drunk and stoned when I checked "never touched alcohol" on the one they gave me.


Username etc
 
MindStalker
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: that seems a little high. i would have thought maybe 10%


If you read the responses, only 3.2% identified as gay or lesbian, while 12.2% identified as bisexual. MANY highschool students identify as bisexual because, why not, it's an open label.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Damn it. That means gay agenda is way behind on benchmarks to reach 100% teen LGBTQness by 2030. We're gonna need woke companies and teachers to increase wokeness by 12.4 percent to achieve indoctrination goals.
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: ImpendingCynic: Conservatives have the perfect solution: eliminate schools.

Eliminate children.

The only real Americans are fetuses.

Upon their forced birth the fetuses will be simultaneously starved and shot with an AR15. With the exception of those who are needed to work in slaughterhouses and factories in Iowa and Arkansas.


Don't forget the mines and the giant machinery complexes. Those small bodies are great at getting into small, trappable spaces where they can be smushed. (That saves on casket costs; all you need is a large jar.)
 
fallingcow
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Creoena: optikeye: Maybe...but I would trust ANY survey given to highschool students.

This.  I remember a survey we had to take in 8th grade, and 96% of students said they smoked cigarettes.  We were bored 8th graders answering in the most outlandish way possible to most questions, and didn't actually care about it.


Yeah any paper you handed us that wasn't going to be graded and you said would be anonymous was gonna get some weird shiat on it.

But when I was in school, these were usually drug use surveys.
 
odinsposse
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

weddingsinger: (Reads article)

Aww, so the actual stat is 75% of students said they're heterosexual and then they lumped literally everyone else including "don't understand the question" and people not interested in sex at all into LGBTQ.

For any pearl clutchers just consider that if we accept that sexual attraction is a spectrum then by this definition, yes, a lot of people will be LGBTQ. Katy Perry had 3 drinks at a party and kissed a girl and liked it (but exclusively dated men after)? LGBTQ. A guy who says he's straight but has a hall pass for some hunky celeb? LGBTQ


Yeah, that's the flipside of rigid gender policing like "Oh, you're a guy who prefers wine to beer? That's gay." It means a lot of people, probably even more than the number here, eventually realize they don't 100% adhere to those strict definitions.
 
I May Be Crazy But...
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

fallingcow: Creoena: optikeye: Maybe...but I would trust ANY survey given to highschool students.

This.  I remember a survey we had to take in 8th grade, and 96% of students said they smoked cigarettes.  We were bored 8th graders answering in the most outlandish way possible to most questions, and didn't actually care about it.

Yeah any paper you handed us that wasn't going to be graded and you said would be anonymous was gonna get some weird shiat on it.

But when I was in school, these were usually drug use surveys.


They asked us if we were having sex.

Survey me had more children than times real me got to hold a girl's hand.

/A slap is holding hands using my cheek, right?
 
6nome
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

WhiskeySticks: It's hip to say you're gay, like vaping and pogs.


Wait, pogs are gay now?
 
patrick767
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Among high school students, 12.2 percent identified as bisexual, 5.2 percent as questioning, 3.9 percent as other, 3.2 percent as gay or lesbian and 1.8 percent said they didn't understand the question.
The CDC says the number of LGBTQ students went from 11 percent in 2015 to 26 percent in 2021.

Looks like being bi has gone way up, which is fine. If more people are deciding they may be attracted to more than one sex, okay. I would be curious about the gender breakdown on that. Are young men in particular getting over the idea that women being bi is fine, even hot, but men being bi is unacceptable?
 
pollyprepper
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Breaking News: When you give people choices, they will choose.
 
I May Be Crazy But...
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

kbronsito: Damn it. That means gay agenda is way behind on benchmarks to reach 100% teen LGBTQness by 2030. We're gonna need woke companies and teachers to increase wokeness by 12.4 percent to achieve indoctrination goals.


Damn it, man.  I'm on Fark to avoid doing my monthly reporting!
 
JessieL
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: That's probably about right if you consider every level of bisexuality...


generational charts are skewed by the willingness to answer honestly. The levels are probably the same, but you can definitely see which generations feel they can be more honest about it.


They're also going to be skewed by all the queer people who died young thanks to various kinds of persecution and the government considering AIDS a convenient solution more than a crisis.
 
drewogatory
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
if you read the responses, only 3.2% identified as gay or lesbian, while 12.2% identified as bisexual. MANY highschool students identify as bisexual because, why not, it's an open label.

LOL, my wife (1980), identifies as LGBTQ because she used to hook up with girls occasionally when she tended bar. She's never actually dated a woman though and I've known her since she was 19. She just supports the cause. This poll is more akin to how we used to respond to the political affiliation question in my day, very few of us were actually proper anarchists or communists or whatever, but no way were we going to identify as D or R.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

drjekel_mrhyde: I highly doubt this


It's a lot of wishful thinking.
 
shinji3i
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I like how republicans act like this is a modern thing and that people haven't just been farking everything they can throughout history but has only become a thing in modern Christianity. It's always fun to point out to them that 300 openly gay dudes from Thebes were the ones who spearheaded the army that conquered their Spartan idols of toxic masculinity.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ less than a minute ago  
It will be interesting to follow up on this sample in 10 years and see where they actually ended up.

HS/College is the time you try to figure yourself out. And that picture evolves over time.
 
docsigma [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

thealgorerhythm: ImpendingCynic: Conservatives have the perfect solution: eliminate schools.

Eliminate children.

The only real Americans are fetuses.

Upon their forced birth the fetuses will be simultaneously starved and shot with an AR15. With the exception of those who are needed to work in slaughterhouses and factories in Iowa and Arkansas.


But if children are eliminated, there won't be anyone for right wingers to have sex with!
 
