(Newsweek)   "It felt like someone burning me with a cigarette on my inner right thigh. I immediately slapped my leg and the insect fell out of my pant leg"   (newsweek.com) divider line
    Florida  
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Go on...
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Kill it! Kill it with fire!
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Yet another reason to stay out of Florida.
 
swankywanky
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
And?  This is news?

We have those in Georgia and while I feel bad for the guy, they're not exactly ninjas - you can see them from a good distance away.

//or is it this week's panic de jure?
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Worse. Apparently it was 2020's panic du jour
 
EvaDewer
‘’ 1 minute ago  
"The internet was horrified after..."

This, from the lead sentence in an article from once-venerable Newsweek. I just died a little more inside.
 
cherryl taggart [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

When I was a wee little thing, I used velvet ants to win prizes at school for most impressive bug collections.  I seem to attract the little suckers, and straight to their doom.
 
