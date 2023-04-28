 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Very old news no longer news. Wiener can still be found online, however   (twitter.com) divider line
22
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
and it's Goodnight, Vienna
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oblig.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Len Artell
‘’ 1 hour ago  

emersonbiggins: Oblig.

[Fark user image image 227x320]


I dunno if it's just me but I always do a double take with that meme. Looks so much like Rob McElhenney.
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What's a newspaper, grandpa?
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gleeman: What's a newspaper, grandpa?



How do you light a fireplace?
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Interesting. It's a newspaper owned by the Austrian government. Presumably they're stopping the publishing of it as a cost-cutting move.

I'm not fully buying the government's excuse for this move.

https://www.france24.com/en/live-news/20230427-one-of-world-s-oldest-newspapers-to-end-daily-print-run
 
Fista-Phobia
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What a shame. Humanity needs to be reset.

Great Machine
Youtube 2hTxl6zDxHs
 
robodog
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mrtraveler01: Interesting. It's a newspaper owned by the Austrian government. Presumably they're stopping the publishing of it as a cost-cutting move.

I'm not fully buying the government's excuse for this move.

https://www.france24.com/en/live-news/20230427-one-of-world-s-oldest-newspapers-to-end-daily-print-run


Or Murdoch finally bought enough politicians to kill off some competition.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpectroBoy: Gleeman: What's a newspaper, grandpa?


How do you light a fireplace?


Fark user imageView Full Size

/You sound poor.
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpectroBoy: Gleeman: What's a newspaper, grandpa?


How do you light a fireplace?


slinee.comView Full Size


And some fat wood
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But I haven't even had my Wiener frühstück yet.
 
sxacho [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I had my weiner zeitunged in college during an experimental phase.
 
indylaw [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Had been running since the first British ships transported prisoners to its sunny shores.
 
ElPrimitivo [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpectroBoy: Gleeman: What's a newspaper, grandpa?


How do you light a fireplace?


media2.giphy.comView Full Size
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gleeman: What's a newspaper, grandpa?


Don't laugh too loud. I knew I was getting old when I had to explain to an intelligent high-school student what a testcard was. And I was only in my late twenties.

It's less likely I'll ever have children asking me what a newspaper is, but I have several decades ahead of me, so I won't rule it out quite yet.
 
LouisZepher
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Morgenblätter op. 279 - Johann Strauss II
Youtube ILDk-uQqSMU
 
Two16
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

MikeyFuccon: Gleeman: What's a newspaper, grandpa?

Don't laugh too loud. I knew I was getting old when I had to explain to an intelligent high-school student what a testcard was. And I was only in my late twenties.


What's a testcard?

/ Not young
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: [i.imgflip.com image 800x500]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
