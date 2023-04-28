 Skip to content
(Mirror.co.uk)   Time to mask up again   (mirror.co.uk) divider line
25
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
If you think getting Americans to mask up was hard last time . . .
 
Chthonic Echoes [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Naido: If you think getting Americans to mask up was hard last time . . .


We'd die before masking up again.

COVID: "Your proposition is acceptable."
 
Marshmallow Jones
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
You go right ahead.
 
maddogdelta
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Walker: [Fark user image 236x179]


No problem. Saving you a spot on "sorryantivaxxer.com"  Should be a good laugh.
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Taste the rainbow
jim32rr
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
TheCruxOfTheBiscuitIsTheApostrophe
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
By all means. But don't get your panties in a wad when I don't.
 
sleze
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

TheCruxOfTheBiscuitIsTheApostrophe: By all means. But don't get your panties in a wad when I don't.


As I am fully vaxxed, I only wear my mask on mass transit, trains, and airplanes.  Never anywhere else.  I don't judge anyone who chooses to mask.
 
vilesithknight
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I still wouldn't be surprised if Covid ended humanity. As this article indicates its not over, nor will it ever be as nastier and nastier variations are born. After seeing how anti-modern medicine/science people are, we are just a mutation away from extinction.

...but her emails...
 
capt.snicklefritz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Can't say I love masking up but it never fails to amaze me how much knee-jerk rejection there is to the idea. Hell, if I didn't work from home I'd definitely mask up voluntarily if heading to the office with a cold. It's just polite.

/not itching to do it again
//with the kids it's only more laundry
///masks up happily if one of us is sick or we go to a doctor
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
No colds, no flu, no allergy attacks in pollen season, filters fungal spores when gardening, keeps your face warm in the cold and keeps the MAGAs out of your face.
 
ShavedOrangutan
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Isn't it a little early for the anti-vax and anti-mask trolls to come out of the woodwork?

/may you have a chance to enjoy every aspect of the high levels treatment available for this disease and all the physical, financial, and emotional costs that come with it.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Isn't Arcturus a Harry Potter character?
 
Twilight Farkle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
It was never time to stop.

My family with 2 adults and 3 kids went from zero sick days in two years to "legally 2 of your kids shouldn't pass their grade because they missed so many days" and 8 months post-infection a Long COVID flare up is finally mild enough I can go to work anyway.

People are way to casual about what a COVID infection can and will do to your systems and fork up your life.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
There's a possibility the new strain has an increased chance of conjunctivitis
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Some of us never stopped.
 
sniderman
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
"Again?" I never stopped.

/haven't had a cold or flu in several years
//or the 'rona
///still giggling at anti-masker 'rona deaths
 
minnesotaboy
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: Some of us never stopped.


mongbiohazard [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I never stopped. I don't want to be one of the in between 1 in 10 to 1 in 5 people who have gotten long term damage from COVID at this point.

https://www.cdc.gov/nchs/pressroom/nchs_press_releases/2022/20220622.htm

https://www.smh.com.au/national/we-re-all-vulnerable-one-in-10-people-will-end-up-with-long-covid-new-study-says-20230115-p5ccn5.html

COVID is new on the scene and has already done that much damage. I don't feel like finding out what continuing to be repeatedly infected over the next 10 years is going to do all the major systems of my body. I don't want to have to struggle with normal daily tasks a few years from now, or shatter my quality of life when I'm older. I've watched it slowly eating away at the people I work with. My whole team is out there licking doorknobs again, and they're also getting progressively sicker. One of my teammates has a cardiologist now from what being infected over and over has done to her healthy young body (literally just turned 30). Most now spend a significant part of the year fighting off one infection after another for weeks at a time.

It's like we're running a massive public experiment, and I want no part of that. So I mask up indoors when with strangers, and avoid spending prolonged timespans in crowded indoor spaces.
 
capt.snicklefritz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

natazha: No colds, no flu, no allergy attacks in pollen season, filters fungal spores when gardening, keeps your face warm in the cold and keeps the MAGAs out of your face.


I'll be keeping a stash of masks the rest of my working life for this reason alone. Pretty nice riding the lawn tractor without having to bring a heap of tissues out with me.
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I'm only masking on planes these days. But I'm never gonna stop doing that now

If it gets to the point where it's advisable where I am to wear a mask again, I will.
 
Jgok [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

weddingsinger: It was never time to stop.

My family with 2 adults and 3 kids went from zero sick days in two years to "legally 2 of your kids shouldn't pass their grade because they missed so many days" and 8 months post-infection a Long COVID flare up is finally mild enough I can go to work anyway.

People are way to casual about what a COVID infection can and will do to your systems and fork up your life.


This. I have dealt with long covid symptoms for the past 2 years. On top of that, I had open heart surgery a month ago (CABG x6). I'm definitely trying to minimise risks.
 
