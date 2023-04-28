 Skip to content
(The Daily Beast)   Why do cops get away with racism?   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Police in the US are the enforcers of the American caste system.  It's what they do.
 
blacknite [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
they call it "training" here.  just following training.  and escalation.  subject doesn't respond to the first verbal command shouted at full volume and maximum intensity at the same time as 4 other officers shouting different commands, escalate to 10.
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
They get away with everything they do because the politicians we elect like what the police do. They like the brutality and the racism and the murder of undesirables that police do.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

blacknite: they call it "training" here.  just following training.  and escalation.  subject doesn't respond to the first verbal command shouted at full volume and maximum intensity at the same time as 4 other officers shouting different commands, escalate to 10.


That cop shouting things is really weird and has gotten way out of control.

They pretty much start out yelling and escalate to SCREAMING like infants in seconds. Then they wonder why their victims are too scared and confused to simply comply.

It seems like the "adult" equivalent of a school yard bully screaming "Are you gonna cry now" in a smaller kid's face. They get off on it, but it only makes things worse.
 
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
They are trained that this is just so a cop can go home at night.
Apparently that is all they need to sleep well.

This entire concept of they do some good so any bad they do is just the price of some good is fallacious and needs to be outed. Morality is not a teeter totter.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Because simple people believe simple things. If they constantly go to "projects" where they keep the poor people and most of the poor people they see are black or brown... they instantly think all black and brown people must be criminals and should be treated as such. That is perpetuated by TV/Movies/Their colleagues and politicians.

Which gets you cops thinking the same thing in their "projects" such as trailer parks in rural America and 99% white. They will still think black and brown are worse because of the stereotype and because they are simple and stupid.

It comes down to idiocy and inability to realize that they are ignoring the math problems... It ain't skin color, it's a money/education/opportunity problem. Poor people are going to be more associated with crime. That is a statistical fact... But it's not 100% just like 100% of black or brown or white or asian are criminals. It's just looking at things in an insanely overly simplistic way...

"I arrested 10 people and 9 of them were black... therefore all the blacks are criminals." It would also fit if they come from a home where racism was taught, and it would seem that quite a few of them do. The rest will get taught by their "brothers in blue" how to think that way.

It's a really nasty sickness and that is why people scream DEFUND THE POLICE. It's perfectly understandable. How in the hell do you cut out the cancer when the tumor is almost the entire department?

It's a massive problem and I have no answer. But, even as a white man... I am scared of the police and think we absolutely need to do something to address this. Immediately.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Because the supreme court gave them qualified immunity, they investigate themselves, and they have a culture of us vs them that emphasizes defending your fellow officer no matter what.
In addition, the endorsement of police departments in electing judges and prosecutors cause those positions to be stacked with sympathetic people who take any statement by police as hard evidence, and discount the statements of eye witnesses as unreliable and biased. This leads to fewer cases being even charged, higher failure to get indictments, far fewer prosecutions.

Tldr- system is structured so that police are above the law and untouchable. The only ones who face consequences are the officers who piss off police leadership, or are caught so red handed that prosecution is unavoidable. Even then, resigning and moving to a neighborhood department is the more likely outcome.
 
WickerNipple [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Their job is to defend the status quo, which happens to be white supremacy.
 
indylaw [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Harassing black people is a feature, not a bug, of American policing.
 
Mangoose [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Because they are the armed enforcers of a racist system that supports their heinous actions bolstered by a culture of narcissism that raises people to tend not to care unless it lands in their lives.
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

indylaw: Harassing black people is a feature, not a bug, of American policing.


FTFY, the police doing it is simply the state enforcing systemic bigotry through violence.
 
Black_Lazerus
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Management allows it, also encourages it.  But we already know this do we need to discuss it again, it's like i am living in a god damn time loop.
 
Super_pope
‘’ 1 minute ago  

SpectroBoy: they wonder why their victims


I promise you they do not wonder why.
 
Kris_Romm
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Racist is donut flavored?
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Structurally racist institutions tend to do HR that way
 
