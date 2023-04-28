 Skip to content
(Mirror.co.uk)   Maybe the optical illusion bike lane wasn't a good idea after all   (mirror.co.uk) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Just tell him to try it without the chewing gum next time
 
chucknasty [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I think I spotted the issue: people who spell 'curb' as 'kerb' are not smart people.
 
robodog
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Um, don't walk in the lane specifically designated for bikes and you won't fall, seems like a self correcting problem unless he's got retrograde amnesia or a severe learning disability.
 
Sum Dum Gai
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
The anti-Dalek curb claims another victim.
 
TWX
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
It looks like when the bike line was constructed, they raised the height of the asphalt relative to the curb a little, likely to overcome any unevenness in the existing road.  This would potentially reduce the visible difference in height between the sidewalk and the bike lane, making tripping easier.

Or to translate into British English, It appears that when the cycle lane was built, they elevated the level of the tarmac relative to the kerb a smidgeon, likely to address any elevation faults in the existing street.  This might cause a reduction in evident difference in step between the pavement and the cycle lane, making it more likely to stumble into a silly walk before eating tarmac.
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
img-9gag-fun.9cache.comView Full Size
 
El_Dan
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
i2-prod.mirror.co.ukView Full Size


It's tempting to make fun of the guy, but that actually looks dangerous. Not only to people stepping off the curb without being aware that it's there, but also to cyclists. You are going down hard if you clip that edge, and trying to pass another cyclist in there would be rough.
 
I dont want to be on this planet anymore [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

FTFM

Or to translate into British English, What's all this then?


FTFM
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Just do what everyone else does when they trip out in public.
Start jogging.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
What?
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

You failed to mention and then make a metaphor comparing this to The Blitz!

They need to do what is called Contrast Striping. Basically, it's a black line painted next to a white line.

Or to translate into British English, It appears that when the cycle lane was built, they elevated the level of the tarmac relative to the kerb a smidgeon, likely to address any elevation faults in the existing street.  This might cause a reduction in evident difference in step between the pavement and the cycle lane, making it more likely to stumble into a silly walk before eating tarmac.


You failed to mention and then make a metaphor comparing this to The Blitz!

They need to do what is called Contrast Striping. Basically, it's a black line painted next to a white line.
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

They need to fill out an incident report.

Fark user imageView Full Size

Or to translate into British English, It appears that when the cycle lane was built, they elevated the level of the tarmac relative to the kerb a smidgeon, likely to address any elevation faults in the existing street.  This might cause a reduction in evident difference in step between the pavement and the cycle lane, making it more likely to stumble into a silly walk before eating tarmac.


They need to fill out an incident report.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tonguedepressor [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
qorkfiend [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Do you mind translating the one about the barmy ned and the minge

Or to translate into British English, It appears that when the cycle lane was built, they elevated the level of the tarmac relative to the kerb a smidgeon, likely to address any elevation faults in the existing street.  This might cause a reduction in evident difference in step between the pavement and the cycle lane, making it more likely to stumble into a silly walk before eating tarmac.

They need to fill out an incident report.

[Fark user image image 600x1114]


Do you mind translating the one about the barmy ned and the minge
 
