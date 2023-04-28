 Skip to content
(Daily Star)   That...that isn't what 'adult entertainment' means (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
    More: Amusing, Debit card, Existentialism, United States, Pornographic film actor, 24-year-old game streamer, Internet, Video game, official world of banks  
1799 clicks; posted to Main » on 28 Apr 2023 at 12:44 PM (1 hour ago)



29 Comments
Demetrius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Poopernoodle.

Poopernoodle.

That sounds like something my 6-year-old self would have called someone if I didn't like them.

Poopernoodle.
 
Bondith
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Adult" entertainment...like, taxes and mortgages and desultory, lifeless sex with someone you stopped loving ten years ago but are stuck with for the sake of the kids?
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Haven't we all dreamed of being in adult entertainment?
 
pehvbot [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I always assumed it was things like Matlock and Murder She Wrote.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I know they've never really been a bastion of journalism, but honestly at this point the Star should just completely transition to porn site.  Like, don't just give us crappy stories about 'teacher turned onlyfans star' or 'kinky food requests' with a couple pg-13 pictures.  Go for broke and give us the crappy story and the porn.  Make that your unique angle.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mum must be so proud of her poopernoodle
 
The Headless Horseman's Headless Horse [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

New Rising Sun: [Fark user image 850x216]

I know they've never really been a bastion of journalism, but honestly at this point the Star should just completely transition to porn site.  Like, don't just give us crappy stories about 'teacher turned onlyfans star' or 'kinky food requests' with a couple pg-13 pictures.  Go for broke and give us the crappy story and the porn.  Make that your unique angle.


I've long felt that shiatty rags like this just took submissions in exchange for a fee from those looking to get more eyeballs on their business, and the only reason they employ staff writers it to edit those submissions prior to publishing.
 
nytmare
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We're not watching your twitch gaming streams for your playing ability and insightful commentary, honey biscuits, and you know it.
 
AxL sANe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I would noodle her pooper.
 
alechemist [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AxL sANe: I would noodle her pooper.


It'll cost you about 300 subs.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why would a bank care what you do so long as your job is legal?
 
noitsnot
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

alechemist: AxL sANe: I would noodle her pooper.

It'll cost you about 300 subs.

>> British online entertainer Poopernoodle describes herself as "the gassiest streamer you'll ever watch".


Bring a towel.
 
CrazedHatter [TotalFark] [SwearJar]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
It shouldn't have mattered if she WAS an Adult Entertainer.  The Bank are fuckin' idiots.
 
shinji3i
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Bondith: "Adult" entertainment...like, taxes and mortgages and desultory, lifeless sex with someone you stopped loving ten years ago but are stuck with for the sake of the kids?


"Hey baby, you want to go out sometime? I know how to fill out a 1040EZ, have never been late to pick up the kid from soccer practice, AND I can cook a few dishes that don't have "and cheese" in the name."
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Russ1642: Why would a bank care what you do so long as your job is legal?


I would guess a couple possibilities:
- sex-stuff in general (porn, toys, whatever) probably results in a lot (or at least higher than average) payment disputes, chargebacks, etc. from customers who got caught, or regretted their purchase, or whatever.
- porn/sex-work specifically probably also comes with a greater chance of being affiliated with illegal or legal gray-area activity (e.g. someone who operates publicly as a legitimate sex worker but who uses that to also do prostitution on the downlow or something)

They probably just don't want to waste the effort dealing with individual adult entertainers.  I'll bet they'll gladly do business with adult entertainment companies that bring in a lot more money in bulk to make handling the problems worthwhile.
 
noitsnot
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

CrazedHatter: It shouldn't have mattered if she WAS an Adult Entertainer.  The Bank are farkin' idiots.


You know, the bank.  Not any specific bank, just "her bank".  That they didn't contact or inquire into, and is not named in the article.  The one that has "adult entertainer" on its credit card application, even though that's an automatic turn-down.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

noitsnot: alechemist: AxL sANe: I would noodle her pooper.

It'll cost you about 300 subs.

>> British online entertainer Poopernoodle describes herself as "the gassiest streamer you'll ever watch".

Bring a towel.


Or a gas mask.
 
noitsnot
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: Russ1642: Why would a bank care what you do so long as your job is legal?

I would guess a couple possibilities:
- sex-stuff in general (porn, toys, whatever) probably results in a lot (or at least higher than average) payment disputes, chargebacks, etc. from customers who got caught, or regretted their purchase, or whatever.
- porn/sex-work specifically probably also comes with a greater chance of being affiliated with illegal or legal gray-area activity (e.g. someone who operates publicly as a legitimate sex worker but who uses that to also do prostitution on the downlow or something)

They probably just don't want to waste the effort dealing with individual adult entertainers.  I'll bet they'll gladly do business with adult entertainment companies that bring in a lot more money in bulk to make handling the problems worthwhile.


I love how everyone starts their analysis with an unspoken "Assuming this isn't just made up..."
 
Shocktopus
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
So they never really said what her stream is, or I missed. Her playing videogames and farting? People PAY for that?

Also, I can't imagine why someone known professionally as "Poopernoodle" can't get respect from the banking community.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Narrator: Meanwhile at the bank's loan officer desk.

Sue: But, I do have a job
Loan Officer: What is it, that you do ma'am?
Sue I work in the back office of an Only Fans store

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
frankb00th
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Shameless self promotion
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Gotta say, even in context this is one odd set of words, "Poopernoodle, who lives in Stoke-on-Trent"
 
strathmeyer
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
There should be a word for... an experience that just teaches you how to be a better liar
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I learned all about this from my kids. Basically if you're a cute perky female, or male, you can go on the Internet and talk about absolutely anything and people will follow you and give you lots of clicks, which somehow translates to cash. There's one in particular named SSSniperwolf, who is annoying as sin, but she's attractive. She's filthy rich because of big boobs, and a cute face. Her voice sounds like finger nails on a chalkboard and all she does is babble on about other peoples' content. I don't get it. Get off my lawn
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: I learned all about this from my kids. Basically if you're a cute perky female, or male, you can go on the Internet and talk about absolutely anything and people will follow you and give you lots of clicks, which somehow translates to cash. There's one in particular named SSSniperwolf, who is annoying as sin, but she's attractive. She's filthy rich because of big boobs, and a cute face. Her voice sounds like finger nails on a chalkboard and all she does is babble on about other peoples' content. I don't get it. Get off my lawn


Comment worthless without photos. I just checked. Net worth of $16 million.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jjorsett
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Demetrius: Poopernoodle.

Poopernoodle.

That sounds like something my 6-year-old self would have called someone if I didn't like them.

Poopernoodle.


Combine that name with "adult entertainer" and no wonder a bank would go, "AAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHH!"
 
Wonktnod
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

frankb00th: Shameless self promotion


This.

She asked herself "How do I increase my stream impressions among the 18-35 male demographic and get my name showing up in adult categories on search engines without actually entering the porn industry?" The article is an SEO scam.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Demetrius: Poopernoodle.

Poopernoodle.

That sounds like something my 6-year-old self would have called someone if I didn't like them.

Poopernoodle.


Sounds like some kind of fancy new dog breed.
 
Sporkabob [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
If she has money in the account, why should the bank deny a debit card. That makes no sense.

She told the Daily Star: "I was applying to open an account with a bank that would let me use the card overseas as I was going to be travelling that month and wanted to avoid extra charges!"

Ahh... That makes a little more sense, as it was a new account at a new bank.
 
