(WGAL 8)   Some ne'er-do-well stole three sheep from a Pennsylvania man. If ewe know who did it, ewe may be eligible for a reward   (wgal.com) divider line
posted to Main » on 28 Apr 2023 at 11:44 AM (1 hour ago)



iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Suspect is on the lamb?
 
Gentlequiet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ya steal one sheep...
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is he sure they're missing? Maybe he fell asleep before he finished counting.
 
djfitz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He didn't have to pick the ugliest sheep.

// Hey-o!
 
ElPrimitivo [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thanks, Smokey!
Youtube P9_mH82hBdc


Obligatory at this point.
 
nytmare
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe they got drunk and just blew away. Three sheeps to the wind.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A reward, eh?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Sheep? Usually we do the 1-3-4 prank with pigs.

/mark the animals as above
//they'll comb for 2
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I'll just leave this here.

The lost sheep by Adrian Munsey


SFW
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ElPrimitivo [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
PirateKing [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
My money's on the little boy that lived down the lane.
 
kb7rky [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Oh, that's baaaaad...

/hangs head in shame
 
rtshrubber [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

PirateKing: My money's on the little boy that lived down the lane.


I think it's the guy the police are calling "mint jelly". Because he's on the lam(b).
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Just follow the galoshes tracks.
 
FigPucker [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
If the Rolling Stones had been a Scottish band the song would have gone: Hey MacLoud, get offa my ewe!
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
PirateKing [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

rtshrubber: PirateKing: My money's on the little boy that lived down the lane.

I think it's the guy the police are calling "mint jelly". Because he's on the lam(b).


You think this is funny? This is mutton to joke about.
 
dkimball
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Maybe it's a sequel to the Chicken Run movie
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
He's a baad man.

/low hanging pun
 
profdc9
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
