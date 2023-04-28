 Skip to content
(Law and Crime)   In some cultures, they only eat vomit. I never been there, but I read about it... *in a book*
39
955 clicks; posted to Main » on 28 Apr 2023 at 9:56 AM



OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size


"....some say that he eats his own vomit, and it tastes like Duck a l'Orange with a mushroom risotto...."
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sara Seymour, 27, a life skills teacher
life skills instructional aid Debra Kanipe

Gotta say, eating vomit isn't a life skill I've needed thus far. Or is this some new common core life skill?
 
Phaedrus the Vague [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

2 girls one cup was not a Life Skills video. For most.
 
sleze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Habitual Cynic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's a human child, not a baby bird. Such sick farks.
 
LesserEvil [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WTF? It's like there was a whole "Life Skills" team there to torture a 7 year old kid. This seems like a right-wing kind of thing to put in schools, in which case the cruelty makes sense, as this is the republican way.
 
Hooferatheart
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Were the teachers out of dark sarcasm?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I Love Your Cooking
Youtube mGTIsmXu4qE
 
Best in this World [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Take a look, it's in a book, a Reading RainBAAAARF
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Derek Smalls: Well they can't prove whose vomit it was...they don't have the ability...there's no way of...
Nigel Tufnel: You can't really dust for vomit...
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Like all good teachers, they were just stressing the 3-Rs: Reading, Writing and Regurgitation.
 
maddogdelta
‘’ 1 hour ago  
These "teachers" definitely farked up. If that's how they wanted to treat kids, they should have gone to work at private schools, where the school covers up that kind of behavior.
 
cherryl taggart [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Life skills courses are generally for preparing young people to be independent.  That these classes were in an elementary school tells me the kids are special needs.  Special needs kids usually need multiple exposures to situations to grasp all the steps or concepts needed to master whatever skill is being presented.

The alleged leaders had cutlery and lunch trays which means they were probably presenting food safety, social skills in large settings, and navigating crowds with coordination issues.  Gotta a limited amount of time to work with probably 15 or more kids, so cram as much in as possible, and screw the kids' levels of anxiety.

I'm surprised only one kid barfed.  Probably the others were too terrorized to even move.  And five freaking witnesses and not one stomped this out when it was first suggested.  Hope every damn one of them loses their careers.  They shouldn't be around children, animals, elderly, or anything else vulnerable.
 
KRSESQ
‘’ 1 hour ago  
WTF is wrong with people? Has the world gone insane?
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Paid or unpaid leave?
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 1 hour ago  

KRSESQ: WTF is wrong with people? Has the world gone insane?


The world? No
America? Oh fark yes
 
WTF is a Drexel
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hooferatheart: Were the teachers out of dark sarcasm?


How can you have any pudding if you don't eat your vomit?
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All in all it's just a pile of sick in the hall.
 
khatores
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LesserEvil [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

It's rural Indiana, near Indianapolis. It's bible country. This whole thing smacks of people who are set on churning out little transactional sociopaths who will be good bible thumpers, flag humpers, and, of course, not ever vote for godless commies. This is all according to plan.
 
Fasces Breaker
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Destroy their bloodlines and shoot their ashes into space. There should be no remnant of them left on this planet.
 
DRTFA
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Something I've noticed: until about a year ago nobody wrote "cops", it was always "police".  That's one way you could tell if the email or text message about your alleged overdue bill was legit- the foreign spammer would say the cops are on their way or have been notified.
Now that I think of it, this change probably coincides with the ACAB movement.
/ I don't care if the media says police or cops, I just noticed the change and felt a need to post it.  Please return to your scheduled thread.
 
I dont want to be on this planet anymore [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Eating your own vomit? In bird cultures this is known as a dick move.
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

So you've never lived in Indiana?
 
broomballwilson [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Brownsburg ain't rural. Exurbs at best.  17 miles from downtown.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

khatores: [Fark user image 425x576]


FTFA: "The child was also forced to clean the rest with paper towels."

Some life skill there. Everyone knows to clean vomit with Lysol wipes, not paper towels.

Geez.
 
WhoGAS
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Habitual Cynic: It's a human child, not a baby bird. Such sick farks.


There have been studies showing that the reason we kiss is a throwback from when we were fed pre-chewed food by our mothers.  The kiss remains as a show of affection and is why enjoy it.

So maybe the Neanderthal genes just run a bit too strong in them but she could get in trouble for doing it herself?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
whatshisname [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
MAKE AMERICA EATVOMIT AGAIN!
 
EL EM
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Honey.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

KRSESQ: WTF is wrong with people? Has the world gone insane?


Probably no more insane than it ever was.  I'm sure the amount of crazy stuff was just as high, say, 50 years ago, there just was no internet or 24 hour news channels or cell phone cameras or child abuse laws to spread the news.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

cherryl taggart: They shouldn't be around children, animals, elderly, or anything else vulnerable.
 
DanInKansas
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

The Exit Stencilist: KRSESQ: WTF is wrong with people? Has the world gone insane?

The world? No
America? Oh fark yes


A lot of people in abusive relationships don't even know they're in an abusive relationship, thinking it's a totally normal relationship. Other people will say "yeah but it's not that bad, lots of people have it worse." 

Lately it's becoming clear to me how traumatized America is from guns and gun violence. We don't think about it as trauma because we've normalized it. But ammosexuals are so freaked out they're just shooting straight out the door at girl scouts and lost youth. My kids didn't feel safe in high school. Mass shootings are daily events. 

People want to feel safe but don't, so they buy guns and scapegoat trans kids and plan for school shootings and do anything but address the actual problem.
 
Erma Gerdd
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Teachers in question.
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
sandi_fish
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I just can't imagine 4 adults standing around terrorizing this kid, rather than comforting him.  Oh, and if I was the Mom of this child.. oh boy. I'd probably be in jail .
 
Wireless Joe
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
It's true, I saw it on TV.

Bad.Taste.1987 Parte 6 Sub (Esp)
Youtube gn59IezANzo


/exquisite bouquet, Robert!
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Oh my, I do hope they released in time for their next "pro-life" demonstration.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
that would make you puke up more, and then you would have to eat that.
and then that would make you, oh, you get it....
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
