Woman finds Princess Di in her Tesco ham
18
18 Comments
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
johnny_vegas
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I can totally see it.

blatz514
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Elvis Costello found a good look alike Prince Di for his Everyday I Write The Book video, I thought.
Elvis Costello & The Attractions - Everyday I Write The Book
Youtube V1d4r9awjKE
 
whatshisname [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Looks more like Miss Piggy to me
 
DynamiteHeaddy
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Metro trifecta in play?
 
bedonkadonk [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
bedonkadonk
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
hugram
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Walker
 
Texas Gabe
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Di in a food product? Was it Princess Red No. 40?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
steklo
 
MountainClimber
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Princess in a pork?
 
Afro Wonderwagon
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
If you buy it and take a big ol' bite out of it, you can totally say you ate dianna out.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

blatz514: I can totally see it.

blatz514: I can totally see it.


HomerBacksIntoTheHedge.gif
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

MountainClimber: Princess in a pork?


Nono, pork into the princess.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Afro Wonderwagon: If you buy it and take a big ol' bite out of it, you can totally say you ate dianna out.


ChrisDe


Oh, you!
 
Crazy Talk Al
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I saw a turtle.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
So the Queen had her corpse fed to the hogs? Man, that's some petty shiat.
 
bzdrummer
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Well
I've got Albert in a can
bzdrummer
I've got Albert in a can
 
