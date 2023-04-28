 Skip to content
(KTLA Los Angeles)   LAPD officer's finger bitten off by homeless man in Metro subway station. Isn't this how Fear the Walking Dead started?   (ktla.com) divider line
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Unusual Body Part Bitten off Police Officer Trifecta in play.
 
Fonaibung
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
All Cops ... Taste Bad?

looks at notes in confusion
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
img.buzzfeed.comView Full Size
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
A finger is an unusual body part?
 
Wessoman
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Well the cops can't finger that suspect now.
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Oh that poor homeless man got choked by the bad cop's finger.

Good news, he's not homeless now and the cop will get disability for the rest of his life. Everyone wins.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

ArcadianRefugee: A finger is an unusual body part?


I've never seen them fing. Oh, there they go.
 
Afro Wonderwagon
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Wessoman: Well the cops can't finger that suspect now.


Nice, nailed that joke quickly.
 
zedster [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Hope he doesn't get trichinosis
 
I dont want to be on this planet anymore [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
media.makeameme.orgView Full Size
 
alitaki
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Was it his trigger finger? I mean we need to think about the gun here. How will he shoot his gun now?
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Fonaibung: All Cops ... Taste Bad?

looks at notes in confusion


Uvalde cops taste like chicken.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
He was later arrested on charges of mayhem and resisting an executive order

POTUS power is unchecked I tell ya.
 
PirateKing [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Get your slogans straight! It's All Cops are Bastards and Eat the Rich!

Although the rich ARE bastards.

Never mind, carry on.
 
crzybtch [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

OUCH!!
And like you really want some methheads saliva working it's way through your bloodstream.
 
