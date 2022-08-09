 Skip to content
(Kyiv Post)   Day 429 of WW3. Russian soldiers came..."to my house, and they took me into the yard to shoot me. They said 'there is no more Ukraine here'. I said 'that's where you're wrong.' They went away." This is your Friday Ukraine invasion thread   (kyivpost.com) divider line
Public Call Box [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good morning all. Best wishes and a hope for a successful operation goes out to tembaarmswide and I hope everyone keeps them in your thoughts today. Turning to the news, We've got an Ex-POW creating a safe "Ukraine" fiction for Vova to use, the pope is off to meet NATO's other fascist leader, and Russia cheers about targeting children with missiles *reviews notes, and let's out existential sigh* Of course they do. Here's your overnight news from the Kyiv Post and Kyiv Independent


'Right On Target' - Russia's Defense Military Celebrates Killing Children in Latest Missile Attack
Following a deadly attack that killed at least 16 civilians in Ukraine, Russia's Defense Ministry posted a picture of a missile launch lauding their own work.

Voices From Kyiv: Last Night's Russian Air Attacks Draw Anger and Shore Up Resolve
Ukraine's capital and other parts of the country were attacked last night. Kyiv Post spoke to people in Kyiv's cafes, metro stations, and parks this morning to understand their views.

What's So Special About Italy's Modified M109L Howitzers Now in Ukraine?
Ukraine has reportedly received at least 30 units of artillery weapons from Italy, which has made it a policy not to divulge specifics about the amount of military aid it sends.

Pope to Meet Hungary's Orban on Visit Overshadowed by Ukraine
The Pope - who has repeatedly appealed for peace in Ukraine but whose attempts at mediating the conflict have so far failed to yield results - will also meet with Ukrainian refugees.

Putin Forces Russian Citizenship on Occupied Territories
Putin signs decree allowing for the deportation of residents in Ukraine's temporarily occupied territories who refuse to accept Russian citizenship after the sham annexation.

Putin's Friend Launches 'Another Ukraine' Movement in Russia With Propagandists and Accused Traitors
Viktor Medvedchuk, Putin's man in Ukraine, who was arrested for treason shortly after the full-scale invasion and then exchanged for POWs, is now in Moscow creating a new political movement.

At Least 16 Dead After Russia Launches Overnight Missile Attack Against Ukrainian Cities
Several cities were targeted overnight including Kyiv, the first such attack on the capital in 51 days; 21 of 23 missiles were shot down, according to Ukrainian authorities.

Voices of the Villages: Locals Speak About Invasion, Occupation and Recovery
Local residents of formerly Russian-occupied villages in the Kharkiv Oblast talked to Kyiv Post about what they have lived through and now live for.

Crows Carrying Mines Are Becoming a Major Problem in Kharkiv Region
The birds could be responsible for carrying anti-personnel mines into cleared areas, the local zoo has said, resulting in several serious injuries.

Ukraine Launches New Platform to Help Start-Ups 'Strike the Russians'
Priority areas of development for BRAVE1 will be logistics, cyber security, intelligence, robots, navigation, drones, system, and weapons.

Ukraine PM Invites Pope to Visit, Urges Help with Deported Children
More than 16,000 Ukrainian children have been deported to Russia since the February 2022 invasion, according to Kyiv, with many allegedly placed in institutions and foster homes.

Slovak, Czech presidents arrive in Ukraine for joint visit.
Czech President Petr Pavel and his Slovak counterpart Zuzana Caputova came to Ukraine on the morning of April 28 for a joint visit, previously unannounced. They are set to meet with President Volodymyr Zelensky and other Ukrainian officials.

Governor: Two 10-year-old children among killed in Russian attack on Cherkasy Oblast.
There are two children aged ten among the ten people killed in Russia's April 28 missile strike on Cherkasy Oblast's city of Uman, according to Governor Ihor Taburets.

Russia launches another mass attack on Ukraine, killing 2-year-old child.
Russian forces launched yet another large-scale missile strike against Ukraine in the early hours of April 28, killing at least 12 civilians and injuring 23 more. The number of casualties is not final and will be updated.

Update: 4 killed, 17 injured in Russian attack on Cherkasy Oblast.
Russian strike on central Ukraine's city of Uman in the early hours of April 28 left four civilians killed and 17 wounded, according to Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko.

Air defense downs 21 missiles over Ukraine, 11 over Kyiv.
Kyiv Military Administration reported in the morning of April 28 that 11 Russian cruise missiles and two drones have been downed by air defense over the capital.

2 killed in Russian attack on Dnipro.
A young woman and a three-year-old child were killed in Dnipro early in the morning on April 28, according to Dnipro Mayor Borys Filatov.

Russia strikes Cherkasy Oblast overnight on April 28, injuring 5.
Russian forces attacked the city of Uman in central Cherkasy Oblast with cruise missiles in the early hours of April 28, regional governor Ihor Taburets said on Telegram

National Police identifies 14,000 civilians killed since beginning of full-scale invasion.
The National Police has identified nearly 14,000 citizens who have been killed as a result of Russia's war against Ukraine, according to acting National Police Head Ivan Vyhivskyi. He added that more than 3,000 bodies remain unidentified.

Bulgarian Foreign Minister: Bulgaria faces 'unprecedented increase' in Russian hybrid attacks.
Acting Bulgarian Foreign Minister Nikolay Milkov said the number of Russian hybrid attacks has increased. The increase in hybrid attacks is "aimed at undermining Bulgaria's stability and thereby (its) democratic values and processes," he said.

Denmark confirms sighting of Russian ship near Nord Stream pipeline days before explosion.
A Russian SS-750 specialized vessel, which carries a submarine on board, was photographed close to the location of the Nord Steam pipelines that were sabotaged in September 2022. The defense command told Dagbladet Information that the presence of the SS-750 was confirmed with 26 photos taken from a Danish patrol boat on Sept. 22, four days before the explosion.

Kuleba: F-16 fighter jets for Ukraine would deter Russia, not provoke it.
Providing Ukraine with F-16 fighter jets will deter Russia rather than provoke it, Foreign Affairs Minister Dmytro Kuleba wrote on April 27.

And that's your lot for this week. Everybody be safe and try to have a good day. Thank you everyone who said some very kind things about me yesterday, it made my day. Cheers all!
 
BadCosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lukashenka helped Russia steal children


Lukashenko was found to be complicit in the deportation of Ukrainian children to the Russian Federation.
Children were sent through Belarus after being stolen from Russia.

Hate Lukashenka.
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Note the difference in antiaircraft cumulative and daily between the two source reports. Going with the UGS report, because it balances.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BadCosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Part of reason I do not move money to Crypto. Belarusian government just took their Crypto.

https://news-zerkalo-io.translate.goog/economics/37894.html?_x_tr_sl=be&_x_tr_tl=en&_x_tr_hl=en-US&_x_tr_pto=wapp
 
daffy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I admire the Ukrainian people. They are tough and take no BS from the Russians. This has to end. Too many people on both sides have lost their lives in a ridiculous attempt to make Putin feel important. Most of the Russian troops don't even want to be there. They should just turn around and drive a tank over that Megalomaniac on their way home.
 
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Came across this joke on TV Tropes yesterday.

Russian General: Sir, I have good news and bad news.
Vladimir Putin: Give me the good news first.
Russian General: Sir, Intelligence reports that Ukraine's latest shipment of military equipment is outdated, poorly maintained, and likely to fail if they try to use it against us.
Vladimir Putin: Finally, something in this war is going our way. What's the bad news?
Russian General: Sir, Intelligence reports that Ukraine has just captured a large stockpile of our best equipment.
 
valenumr [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Orcs.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valenumr [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Feel for toraque:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valenumr [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

valenumr: Feel for toraque:

[Fark user image image 400x400]


Fuel, not feel.
 
andrewagill [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Harlee: Note the difference in antiaircraft cumulative and daily between the two source reports. Going with the UGS report, because it balances.

[Fark user image image 720x957]

[Fark user image image 850x850]

[Fark user image image 850x840]

[Fark user image image 774x1500]

[Fark user image image 850x260]


Numbers are weird in other ways. 18 arty but only 540 dead? Something's odd with the numbers & I'm hoping it's in a way thst means Ukraine is underreporting dead Russians to avoid giving away troop movements.
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

andrewagill: Harlee: Note the difference in antiaircraft cumulative and daily between the two source reports. Going with the UGS report, because it balances.

[Fark user image image 720x957]

[Fark user image image 850x850]

[Fark user image image 850x840]

[Fark user image image 774x1500]

[Fark user image image 850x260]

Numbers are weird in other ways. 18 arty but only 540 dead? Something's odd with the numbers & I'm hoping it's in a way thst means Ukraine is underreporting dead Russians to avoid giving away troop movements.


Right, because Russia can only know about Ukrainian troop movements from the Kyiv Independents casualty count.
 
valenumr [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
farking stupid orcs. Ukraine is stockpiling gear to smash the fark out of them and they are still just terrorizing civilians rather than fighting a war. They're so fukt.
 
valenumr [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

KangTheMad: andrewagill: Harlee: Note the difference in antiaircraft cumulative and daily between the two source reports. Going with the UGS report, because it balances.

[Fark user image image 720x957]

[Fark user image image 850x850]

[Fark user image image 850x840]

[Fark user image image 774x1500]

[Fark user image image 850x260]

Numbers are weird in other ways. 18 arty but only 540 dead? Something's odd with the numbers & I'm hoping it's in a way thst means Ukraine is underreporting dead Russians to avoid giving away troop movements.

Right, because Russia can only know about Ukrainian troop movements from the Kyiv Independents casualty count.


Arty is about all ruzzia has remaining. And cannon fodder.
 
Oneiros [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Ukraine aid links

A month and a half into the war (day 44), many of us felt helpless and listless at not being able to do more to help, so here is a list of things that we can do.

There are plenty of charities that could use your help, but even if you don't have spare cash lying about, there are still things you can do, so keep reading


If you know any Ukrainians in need or in the war zone, see the top of the (continued) post for links for them.

You can donate directly to Ukraine if you want to help them make more videos of tanks blowing up. (See 'military aid' below)

There are lots of humanitarian groups working to feed the displaced people and even their pets.  (See 'humanitarian aid')

And even if you're not in a position to give cash, you might be able to find a group that needs some volunteer help or attend a protest.  If you don't have a group in your area specifically helping Ukraine, you can likely still find other worthwhile causes.  And there are groups that have tasks that can be done online or over the phone without even leaving your home. (See 'other notes' (in the "continued" post)). Even just calling politicians to remind them that we need to support Ukrainians.

You can call out dumbasses online who are spreading russian propaganda and otherwise spewing toxic crap.  (Or join groups like NAFO) And by ignoring or blocking the assholes on here who try that shiat. (Make sure to watch for other threads, not just the daily one)

And you can even support capitalism, and buy stuff made in Ukraine or are fundraisers for the war effort.  (See 'buying stuff', (in the "continued" post)

If you're actually in a position where you can travel to Ukraine to help out, see  (they also list some online PR / NAFO type stuff)

This is in no way a comprehensive list.  This is just groups that Farkers have mentioned in past threads.  (Which I had to start trimming to comply with Fark's 100 link limit per comment before splitting it in two). If you want a more comprehensive list, see https://supportukrainenow.org . They also have links to specific groups by country that you're coming from for protests, taking in displaced people, etc.  You might also find interesting charities at https://standwithukraine.today/ukrainian-charities/ and https://old.reddit.com/r/ukraine/comments/tgc00n/want_to_support_ukraine_heres_a_list_of_charities/


I make no claims about any of these groups.  I've trimmed a few that people have said might be suspect, but I have no personal knowledge of any of them.  If you feel the need to vet them before donating, see GuideStar or Charity Navigator. (Links to them below). Or see Forbes' list at https://www.forbes.com/advisor/personal-finance/donate-relief-to-ukraine/. To check if a company is legitimately registered in Ukraine, see https://gcs-ukraine.com/en/how-to-check-company-in-ukraine/

If you're currently employed by a large-ish company, they may have a donation matching program.  You can check https://doublethedonation.com/ but it's also worth contacting your HR to ask even if they're not listed there.

Brits and such should consider donating to UK charities as they can get 25% 'Gift Aid' matching from the UK government.

If you've gained profits from stocks, consider donating the stocks directly, so they get the full value and you don't need to hold some back to pay capital gain taxes.

...

Military aid (or mixed with a military component):

A girl raising funds for drones for her brother's unit in Bakhmut: https://twitter.com/daryazorka/status/1607915420757159936

United24, the central Ukrainian website for donations for defense, de-mining, medical aid, and rebuilding:  https://u24.gov.ua

Come Back Alive:  https://www.comebackalive.in.ua (new URL https://savelife.in.ua/en/ but breaks Fark's link checker)

Prytula Foundation (includes lists of needed supplies):  https://prytulafoundation.org/en

Stavnitser Foundation (support for female troops) : https://stavnitser.com/en

The Vest Project (protective gear): https://thevestproject.com

Frontline Care, supplies for troops: https://eng.frontline-care.com

Ripley's Heroes, vehicles, medical and protective supplies: https://ripleysheroes.org

Protection of the Future: https://www.maibutnie.org/en

Unite with Ukraine: https://www.unitewithukraine.com

Army SOS (tech for troops): https://armysos.com.ua

Gifts for Putin: https://www.weaponstoukraine.com

Stop the War (Sweden): https://stopthewar.se/en/

A rehab/recovery center for soldiers: https://helpnow.in.ua/amp/

For Americans who want a 501(c)3:
Ukraine Defense Fund: https://ukrainedefensefund.org
Liberty Ukraine: https://www.libertyukraine.org


Humanitarian aid:

Revive Soldiers Ukraine (US): https://www.rsukraine.org

Patron Fund (for injured de-miners): https://send.monobank.ua/jar/2owjL6dFRP

Ukrainian Congress Committee of America: https://ucca.org

Logistics for frontline supplies, I think?  (US): https://zeroline.org

Rebuild Ukraine (US/Minn): https://rebuild-ua.org

Safe Passage for Ukraine: https://sp4ukraine.org

World Central Kitchen:  https://donate.wck.org/give/393234/#!/donation/checkout


Red Cross (Ukraine chapter): https://redcross.org.ua/en/

US/Texas shipping container clinics: https://www.buildtamu.com

US/Idaho: https://toukrainewithlove.org

The $1k Project: https://www.1kproject.org

Generators for Ukraine (UK): https://www.generatorsforukraine.co.uk

Medical focused groups:
Evacuating wounded civilians & military: https://frontlinemedics.org
Medical services: https://www.globaloutreachdoctors.org
Medical supplies & humanitarian aid: https://unitedhelpukraine.org
Medical supplies (CA/Ontario): https://www.herosocietycanada.ca
Solar power for hospitals: https://repowerua.org
Training volunteer paramedics: https://www.hospitallers.life/needs-hospitallers
SMART Medical Aid: https://smartmedicalaid.org
Helping hospitals: https://www.usukrainianactivists.org

Prosthetics groups (some serve more than just Ukraine)
 CA/Victoria: https://www.victoriahandproject.com/ukraine
 US/Colorado: https://limbsforliberty.com
 US/Pittsburg: https://brothersbrother.org/pittsburgh-unites-for-ukraine/
 US/Oklahoma: https://www.limbsforlife.org
 Latvia: https://www.designedtolivelatvia.com
 US/NYC (collects hand-me-down limbs): https://pentaprosthetics.org
 US/California: https://www.prosthetika.org
 US/Minnesota: https://protezfoundation.com
 US/California: https://right2walk.org
 UK: https://limbcare.org
 Ukraine: https://ffr.org.ua/en/
 Ukraine (but a US 501c3): https://www.superhumans.com


Land mine clearing: https://www.courageukraine.org

Magnolia, searching for missing children: https://magnolia.org.ua/en/content/donate

Ukraine Trust Chain: https://www.ukrainetrustchain.org/donate

Clothing for wounded soldiers: https://send.monobank.ua/jar/2pHGe7F2yr

Future for Ukraine: https://ffu.foundation/en

Disasters Emergency Committee (UK): https://donation.dec.org.uk/ukraine-humanitarian-appeal

Supplies to Ukrainians who stayed: https://beaheroua.org/en/

Teenager filling backpacks for displaced kids: https://f-df.pl/2022/08/09/f-df-pl-kidsforkids/

Doctors Without Borders: https://www.doctorswithoutborders.org/get-involved/ways-to-give

Kids with cancer: https://tabletochki.org/en/

Books for kids: https://www.bettertimestories.com

Ukraine Children's Action Project: https://www.eifoundation.org/partners/ukraine-childrens-action-project/

Direct Relief: https://www.directrelief.org/emergency/ukraine-crisis/

Voices of Children:  https://voices.org.ua/en/

Razom for Ukraine: https://www.razomforukraine.org

Klitschko Foundation: https://www.klitschkofoundation.org/en/

Save Our Allies: https://saveourallies.org

Myria Aid:  https://www.mriyaaid.org

A Kyiv bakery distributing bread to people in need:  https://goodbread.com.ua/en-be

Ukrainian Emergency Art Fund:  https://ueaf.moca.org.ua

Art Without Borders (art auction, too): https://www.saveukraineculture.com/

Canadian-Ukraine Foundation:  https://www.cufoundation.ca

US-Ukraine Foundation: https://usukraine.org

Animal welfare groups operating in Ukraine (or Poland for displaced peoplewith pets):  https://uanimals.org/en/yak-dopomohty/https://happypaw.ua/en/ ;
https://www.ifaw.org/action/ukraine-emergency-aid-update ;  https://www.facebook.com/shelterFriendDneprhttps://www.karg.kiev.ua/https://animal-id.net/en/donatehttps://breakingthechainsinternational.org

Rebuilding-specific groups:
Fixing windows (UK): https://www.insulate-ukraine.org/donate
Repair Together: https://taplink.cc/repairtogether
Sports gyms for kids: https://www.flyhigh.fund
Farmers / rural: https://www.wrru.org
De-mining: https://halotrust.org and https://landmineremoval.org
Humans: https://zelenskafoundation.org/en
Injured: https://www.superhumans.com
Students: https://ukraineachievementfund.org

Assistance for displaced Ukranians:

Lviv and Chernivtsi, Ukraine: https://marsh-zhinok.com.ua/donate-for-support
Lviv, Ukraine: https://femwork.org/en/support-us/
Halifax, Canada: https://www.halifax-ukrainian-store.ca/donate
Niagara, Canada: https://amdforhope.com/
New York, NY, US: https://www.ukrainianhabitatfund.org/donate

If you can read Ukrainian, more are listed at https://m.fark.com/comments/12688596/157897438


(Continued in another post because of link limits)
 
RobSeace [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
The Iranian drones deployed by Russia in Ukraine are powered by stolen Western technology, research reveals
 
Oneiros [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Ukraine aid links (continued)

If you know any Ukrainians in need:

Give them this list of groups giving assistance: https://auc.org.ua/en/node/33272

The resistance newspaper for people in occupied areas: https://sprotyv.mod.gov.ua/portfolio/newspaper/

For people with destroyed homes, see https://espl.com.ua.

Advice for travelers (in Ukrainian) to avoid sex traffickers: https://www.helpforukrainians.info/ukrainian/ .

To report unexplored ordinance, send quantity, condition, location, etc, with a photo to https://t.me/evorog_bot .

Female warriors if they need uniforms (including maternity uniforms): https://stavnitser.com .

Free therapy for people affected by the war: https://www.therapyroute.com/free-therapy-for-ukraine

Medical doctors (free medical manuals in Ukrainian): https://www.msdmanuals.com/uk/professional/resourcespages/medical-content-in-ukrainian

Free Norwegian army cold weather ops manuals (in English): https://www.forsvaret.no/en/organisation/centre-of-excellence-cold-weather-operations/handbook-and-lectures

If you have photos or video that you want saved as documentation of the war: https://dattalion.com

And a warning for anyone returning to formerly occupied areas: https://twitter.com/justartsndstuff/status/1650572017966653440?s=20


Other notes & ways to help:

Share the truth about what russia is doing in Ukraine: https://www.weareukraine.info

You should check to see if your employer has a donation matching program.  Some may be listed at https://doublethedonation.com/. Some employers may even be able to set up an automatic donation.

Some donations may be eligible to get you nudie pics:  https://teronlyfans.com/english/

Many charities list how to donate through bank transfers.  This may cost a couple of dollars depending on your bank, but keeps them from losing significant fees to credit card companies.

If you're in the EU, you can send seeds so people can plant victory gardens: https://seeds.kse.ua

If you want to fund Ukrainian reporting of the war:  https://www.gofundme.com/f/kyivindependent-launch;  https://www.patreon.com/kyivindependenthttps://dattalion.com/donate-to-dattalion/.  Or fund russian language news sites that have been banned in russia: https://support.meduza.io/enhttps://holod.media/en/donate/

If you can't donate money, but have free time and the health to do it, consider volunteering your time to groups to help them free up money to spend in Ukraine.

You can search Volunteer Match ( https://www.volunteermatch.org/search?v=true&k=Ukraine&onloc=false ), Charity Navigator ( https://www.charitynavigator.org ) or GuideStar (https://www.guidestar.org/NonprofitDirectory.aspx) for terms like Ukraine, and look find a group near you that needs extra hands.  If you can't find a Ukraine specific one, pick another one with a mission that you support.

If you want to donate drones, medical supplies and such:  https://www.mriyaaid.org/aid

If you have quilts: https://hellocottons.com/

If you want to have a supper club or bake sale fundraiser and would like recipes: https://klopotenko.com/en ; https://www.valyastasteofhome.com/12-authentic-ukrainian-recipes/https://www.bbc.co.uk/food/chefs/olia_hercules

There are even ways to contribute online, for the home bound people:

Help Ukrainians practice conversational English:  https://mobile.twitter.com/OlenaChek/status/1544689140725325825 or https://www.enginprogram.org

If you're a US citizen, call your congress critters and let them know how you feel:  (202) 224-3121.  Or if you want to sponsor displaced people: https://ukraine.welcome.us.  But you may want to try to find an NGO, as if you directly sponsor them you're financially responsible for two years.  (https://www.uscis.gov/ukraine ; So tell your representatives to give them refugee status).

If you would like to avoid doing business with companies still operating in russia, see https://www.dontfundwar.com. (There are also phone apps like Zrada that can scan UPC codes and tell you)

If you use streaming music services, search for Ukrainian artist playlists, so you'll give them a fraction of a penny and maybe find some new artists to support more directly.  See https://linkpeak.io/l/defendukrainehttps://m.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLL7h_otRo2v9j1fPVfVkibCjFbmLlThjx

If you watch cam sites, consider supporting Ukrainians (although some may currently be displaced, others may tag Ukraine to show support because they're from neighboring countries, and some of the most in need of support may not currently have internet access; I don't have any sort of definitive list)

There are also efforts to DDoS Russian websites such as the "Ukraine IT Army", but I'm not linking to them to avoid risking the mods removing this whole list.

Also see the official Ukrainian website on ways to support their effort:  https://war.ukraine.ua/support-ukraine/


Buying stuff made in Ukraine or as fundraisers (May 18 is embroidered shirt day):

Sleepwear: https://the-sleeper.com/en/
Posters & t-shirts: https://helpukraine.threadless.com
Coffee (US/Maine): https://kavkamaine.com
Cloud gaming: https://boosteroid.com
Stream a documentary: https://hotdocs.ca/whats-on/films/hrw-freedom-on-fire
Children's book: https://www.amazon.com//dp/1612546080/
Learn IT/statistics skills: https://sites.google.com/view/dariia-mykhailyshyna/main/r-workshops-for-ukraine
Buy a chunk of a tank: https://gate.org/tank/
Militaryesque clothing: https://www.braveplusone.com.ua
Restored watches: https://trulesorub.com
Shirts, candy, and such (UK): https://agiftfromukraine.com/shop/
Art made from salvaged war bits: https://auctions.ukraineaidops.org/victory-gallery-online-store/Campaign/Details
Keychains from destroyed aircraft: https://www.dronesforukraine.fund
Shirts, stickers and flags (Canada/US):  https://www.saintjavelin.com/
Reporting From Ukraine's online store: https://uasupporter.com/collections
Shirts, socks, hoodies, jackets, etc. (Ukranian):  https://www.aviatsiyahalychyny.com/en/
Housewares / accessories (Ukraine): https://guniaproject.com
Shirts and such (Germany): https://www.seedshirt.de/shop/ukraineaidops.org
Clothing (Texas; imports from Ukraine):  https://www.ukiestyle.com
Video games (Ukrainian fArmy):  https://ukrainian.itch.io/ukrainian-farmy
Beer:  https://drinkersforukraine.com
Games studios in Ukraine: https://store.steampowered.com/developer/StarniGames;  https://store.steampowered.com/developer/nightcatstudioshttps://store.steampowered.com/developer/Best%20Wayhttps://store.steampowered.com/developer/Frogwareshttps://store.steampowered.com/search/?developer=N-Game%20Studioshttps://store.steampowered.com/developer/manapotionstudioshttps://store.steampowered.com/developer/GSC
T-shirts and art (Ukraine):  https://artforukraine.world/catalogue/
T-shirts and other stuff (Estonia? Using Printify): https://supportukraine.art
Posters (Europe?): https://againstwar.gallery
Metal signs:  https://displate.com/stand-with-ukraine/make-art-not-war
Wooden toys & models (Ukraine): https://ugearsmodels.com
Lego figures and sets: https://www.brickmania.com/donations/
Messages on Ukrainian ordinance: https://signmyrocket.com
T-shirts and hoodies (Ukraine): https://visitukraine.shop/collections
Candles: https://doorcountycandle.com/product/ukraine-candle/
Pinhole cameras: https://jollylook.com
Postage stamps: https://postcardsua.com/collections/stampshttps://volstamp.in.ua/en/catalog/marki_ukraini_2022-id391https://postmark.ukrposhta.ua (set language in menu)
Fetishwear: https://www.brightandshinystore.com
Misc: https://store.greatergood.com/search?q=Ukraine
Symbolic tickets to liberated cities: https://concert.ua/en/events/kvitki-do-peremogi
Patches (made by TelemonianAjax):  https://www.etsy.com/listing/1182030528/iron-on-patch-set-of-8-ukraine-childrens

If you're still feeling anxious or depressed about this whole thing, consider professional help, but I also found the book 'Lost Connections' helped me years ago:  https://fourminutebooks.com/lost-connections-summary/


PS.  You don't need to tell us what you do (but you can if you think it would help keep your sanity)
PPS.  If you reply to stuff in this thread, please trim down your reply
PPPS. If you want me to add something, reply (trimmed down!) with an English language link
PPPPS. Some of the new faces are people trying to understand what's going on.  Not everyone asking questions is a shill, even when they say 'the Ukraine'
Px5S. Some newcomers have been flagging posts as off topic; this is in part a therapy thread, with thread jacks & callbacks to past threads to add levity and balance out the atrocities
Px6S.  For those digging through the russian news feeds: https://www.bellingcat.com/resources/2022/11/23/how-to-maintain-mental-hygiene-as-an-open-source-researcher/ or a live cam of a watering hole in Namibia: https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=fPd7Ys7FC0I
 
