(News.com.au)   Great, just what the overpopulated Earth needs right now: extending the human lifespan by 80 percent   (news.com.au) divider line
Brawndo [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
This is great news for people looking to get into a 50 year mortgage
 
dv-ous [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey, it's not like I want to die. I want to see what happens next.

And at the rate we're going, if I die at a normal age, there will be Star Wars movies I won't get to see.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Entropy.
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Brawndo: This is great news for people looking to get into a 50 year mortgage


Matches the 144 month auto loan.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Scientists will eventually find a way to grant eternal life, but not until after all of us are dead.

Have a nice day!
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is good news if you happen to be a yeast.
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not a problem. The drug will be $100,000 per pill and be available only to billionaires and millionaires.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*wanking motion*  If this becomes a real thing (it won't), you don't think the poors are gonna get it, do you?

Just the rich assholes.
 
whidbey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah but durr we can fit 30 billion people on this planet.
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Great another 50 years of mitch McConnell
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
First, bad idea over-population wise. Second, if you aren't making someone into a 70 year old 30 year old, then don't GAF. I ain't gonna use a walker for 50 years.
 
PirateKing [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As long as extended lifespans come with a correlated drop in fertility, I think we'll be OK.

While the idea of the average person living a lot longer has consequences, the idea of a few rich dickbags living quite a lot longer isn't going to overpopulate as long as they're not crapping out kids the whole time.

And as the technology expands with economic growth, one can hope that the trend of higher economic strata having fewer children holds.

Unless we decide to go full hellscape and make subsistence farmers scratch out a living in a desert for a century and half.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Note, the Earth isn't overpopulated, we just have a greed problem with wealthy people hoarding resources.

We have the ability to feed everyone well on the planet and house them and have them live with dignity, we just don't have the willingness to because we let politicians be corrupted by wealthy people who have more money than any of us would see in our entire lifetime.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Harlee: Not a problem. The drug will be $100,000 per pill and be available only to billionaires and millionaires.


That's not true. The drug will be $100,000 per pill and be available to everyone.
 
WTF is a Drexel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's the Australian version of the NY Post, so I'm sure there is some serious science behind this claim.
 
The Irrelevant Gamer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm not living that long, and science can't make me!
 
Mantour [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: Note, the Earth isn't overpopulated, we just have a greed problem with wealthy people hoarding resources.

We have the ability to feed everyone well on the planet and house them and have them live with dignity.


I wish Elon would buy Fox News and run it to the ground.
 
WhackingDay [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The bad news is that it's all those years at the end.
 
YouSaidWhat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All the extended life people driving in the left lane at 50mph with their blinker stuck on.
 
patrick767
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Harlee: Not a problem. The drug will be $100,000 per pill and be available only to billionaires and millionaires.


Drug companies: We price our products according to their value to the market. It turns out that living has a lot of value to people, so the price will be eleventy billion dollars.

Rich farkers won't even have to grow new bodies in a vat and transfer their minds to them. Bonus!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
oopsboom
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ArcadianRefugee: Harlee: Not a problem. The drug will be $100,000 per pill and be available only to billionaires and millionaires.

That's not true. The drug will be $100,000 per pill and be available to everyone.


extend your life for 50 years!
payment plan: 47 years of indentured servitude
 
BigGrnEggGriller
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who says the world is over-populated?
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
DarkSoulNoHope: Note, the Earth isn't overpopulated, we just have a greed problem with wealthy people hoarding resources.

We have the ability to feed everyone well on the planet and house them and have them live with dignity, we just don't have the willingness to because we let politicians be corrupted by wealthy people who have more money than any of us would see in our entire lifetime.

Fark user imageView Full Size


THANK YOU!
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I will die from a heart attack in my office in my 60s, or I'll do my 75 with a .45 plan.  Otherwise heart disease, alzheimers, or dementia will get me (like everybody else in my family tree).  I can't imagine how hellish iat would be to live to 120s or 130s, feeble, weak, brittle, mind turning to mush, eyesight gone, hearing gone, no more erections.  That just sounds awful.
 
oopsboom
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BigGrnEggGriller: Who says the world is over-populated?


rich people who are tired of not having that remaining 10% of the stuff that they grudgingly hand over to allow millions to not starve and/or freeze every year.
optimize your production citizen!
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Overpopulation" aside, I'm not sure that it's such a good thing for people to keep living that much longer without some other social changes. A couple of examples...

We already have problems with a concentration of wealth and power in the hands of people who are toward that end of the spectrum, and longer lifespans combined with lower birth rates are going to push ratio that even further. We run a real risk of social stagnation as the people who are in charge were born 80, 100 or 120 years ago. We need to find a way to keep refreshing social and political ideas and have the old folks tap out at some point.

We're also already running into problems when it comes to health care for people at that end of the spectrum, which is a very expensive and labor-intensive effort. Again combining longer life spans and lower birth rates, we're going to end up in a situation where 60% of the population has to spend most of its time caring for the other 40%. Who is left to fix the roads, take out the trash, etc.? And what does "care" even mean at that point? Just because we can technically keep someone alive longer, should we? Do they even want it? Does it make sense to spend $800,000 to keep one 107-year-old alive one more year when that could inoculate 50,000 children?

It's not that these are intractable problems, but we're certainly not prepared socially or politically to proactively deal with them. It's going to end up happening anyway but, as usual, we're going to have to learn the hard way.
 
bughunter [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The research team studied Saccharomyces cerevisiae yeast cells as a model

Good news everybody!  We've increased the life of your beer 80%!!
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ArcadianRefugee: Harlee: Not a problem. The drug will be $100,000 per pill and be available only to billionaires and millionaires.

That's not true. The drug will be $100,000 per pill and be available to everyone.


It will be a scarce drug. Adrenochrome is a component, and it is hard to legally obtain.

At least until they legalize recycling the bodies from school mass shootings.
 
oopsboom
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NM Volunteer: I will die from a heart attack in my office in my 60s, or I'll do my 75 with a .45 plan.  Otherwise heart disease, alzheimers, or dementia will get me (like everybody else in my family tree).  I can't imagine how hellish iat would be to live to 120s or 130s, feeble, weak, brittle, mind turning to mush, eyesight gone, hearing gone, no more erections.  That just sounds awful.


dont knock dimentia.  sure it sucks for the people around you, but you get to take a fabulous vacation, meet new people, and them come home to your new house every day.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The paper can be found here:

https://www.science.org/doi/10.1126/science.add7631?adobe_mc=MCMID%3D38200714925212472441831875242658852333%7CMCORGID%3D242B6472541199F70A4C98A6%2540AdobeOrg%7CTS%3D1682506423
 
whidbey
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BigGrnEggGriller: Who says the world is over-populated?


Well, you're here aren't you?  One too many.

Hey you asked.
 
oopsboom
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BretMavrik: "Overpopulation" aside, I'm not sure that it's such a good thing for people to keep living that much longer without some other social changes. A couple of examples...

We already have problems with a concentration of wealth and power in the hands of people who are toward that end of the spectrum, and longer lifespans combined with lower birth rates are going to push ratio that even further. We run a real risk of social stagnation as the people who are in charge were born 80, 100 or 120 years ago. We need to find a way to keep refreshing social and political ideas and have the old folks tap out at some point.

We're also already running into problems when it comes to health care for people at that end of the spectrum, which is a very expensive and labor-intensive effort. Again combining longer life spans and lower birth rates, we're going to end up in a situation where 60% of the population has to spend most of its time caring for the other 40%. Who is left to fix the roads, take out the trash, etc.? And what does "care" even mean at that point? Just because we can technically keep someone alive longer, should we? Do they even want it? Does it make sense to spend $800,000 to keep one 107-year-old alive one more year when that could inoculate 50,000 children?

It's not that these are intractable problems, but we're certainly not prepared socially or politically to proactively deal with them. It's going to end up happening anyway but, as usual, we're going to have to learn the hard way.


let me summarize that for you:

THE GODDAMN BOOMERS ARENT DEAD YET
DO NOT INCREASE LIFE EXPECTANCY UNTIL THE BOOMERS ARE DEAD
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mantour: DarkSoulNoHope: Note, the Earth isn't overpopulated, we just have a greed problem with wealthy people hoarding resources.

We have the ability to feed everyone well on the planet and house them and have them live with dignity.

I wish Elon would buy Fox News and run it to the ground.


The same Saudi cabal that owned Fox during the aughts now owns Twitter.
 
patrick767
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BretMavrik: Who is left to fix the roads, take out the trash, etc.? And what does "care" even mean at that point?


Robots. Duh. Eventually they'll get sick of our shiat and take over, but it'll be fun while it lasts. It's a robot takeover or just a few super rich people will get the new drug and everyone else will be downtrodden plebes.

Maybe both!

Do you want a cyberpunk dystopia? Because this is how you get a cyberpunk dystopia.
 
Burra
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's fine, it's well known that as long as we waste time and money on space exploration, life extension will forever be beyond our grasp.
 
Gentlequiet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Yeast cells that were synthetically rewired and aged under the direction of the synthetic oscillator resulted in an 82 per cent increase in lifespan compared with control cells that aged under normal circumstances. "

Once again, an oscillation overthruster has the potential to either save or destroy humanity.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Penny for your thoughts...
 
Hermione_Granger
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dv-ous: Hey, it's not like I want to die. I want to see what happens next.

And at the rate we're going, if I die at a normal age, there will be Star Wars movies I won't get to see.


I'm looking forward to watching Fast and Furious 50 with my great, great, grandchildren.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WTF is a Drexel: It's the Australian version of the NY Post, so I'm sure there is some serious science behind this claim.


There is serious science behind it, but the utility of the discovery has been greatly exaggerated.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Honestly, I wish our Sun would explode tomorrow.
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Like this'd be made available to 99.999% of the population, subby. ( rich) Celebs and rich bastards will buy these pills at millions a pop. Hell, pharma companies (in the US) tried their best to do just that with Insulin, only backed off because of the blowbak they got because of all the people who would have died had they succeeded.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That may not work out the way you want it to.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gentlequiet: "Yeast cells that were synthetically rewired and aged under the direction of the synthetic oscillator resulted in an 82 per cent increase in lifespan compared with control cells that aged under normal circumstances. "

Once again, an oscillation overthruster has the potential to either save or destroy humanity.

[Fark user image 275x275]

Penny for your thoughts...


WASTE
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: Note, the Earth isn't overpopulated, we just have a greed problem with wealthy people hoarding resources.

We have the ability to feed everyone well on the planet and house them and have them live with dignity, we just don't have the willingness to because we let politicians be corrupted by wealthy people who have more money than any of us would see in our entire lifetime.


Fark user imageView Full Size


The wealthiest 10% hoards 72% of all wealth (the wealthiest 1% hoards 33% of the wealth) while 63% of people are living paycheck-to-paycheck.

https://www.businessinsider.com/bottom-half-americans-hold-2-percent-wealth-richest-have-third-2022-9

https://www.cnbc.com/2022/12/15/amid-high-inflation-63percent-of-americans-are-living-paycheck-to-paycheck.html
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Until you solve telomere shortening, this may just be an interesting discovery about Yeast...

//also, unless we're forced to decide between fertility and an extended life, that is a nightmare for overpopulation...
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

steklo: Honestly, I wish our Sun would explode tomorrow.


Or today. Today is good. I've nothing going on.
 
oopsboom
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: Until you solve telomere shortening, this may just be an interesting discovery about Yeast...

//also, unless we're forced to decide between fertility and an extended life, that is a nightmare for overpopulation...


thats actually an interesting point.
i wonder what that god who is so farking insistent about mandatory fertility has to say about tampering with life expectancy.

i expect nothing.
 
oopsboom
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

steklo: steklo: Honestly, I wish our Sun would explode tomorrow.

Or today. Today is good. I've nothing going on.


dude its halfway through a friday.
lets say like 3am monday morning.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

oopsboom: dude its halfway through a friday.
lets say like 3am monday morning.


Well, ok, you did ask nicely.

3AM Monday morning, it is.

Drinks are on me. I'll put them on my credit card and never get the bill...
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: Note, the Earth isn't overpopulated, we just have a greed problem with wealthy people hoarding resources.

We have the ability to feed everyone well on the planet and house them and have them live with dignity, we just don't have the willingness to because we let politicians be corrupted by wealthy people who have more money than any of us would see in our entire lifetime.


I agree that we have the aggregate resources to properly support our current population and more, but it goes beyond simply saying "it's because of greed". There are real distribution and logistical issues that are obstacles, and at some point you start to run into conflicting goals. Yeah, we could move resources to people in resource-poor areas, but should we? Or should we move those people into resource-rich areas? We "solve" hunger and water problems, but what if it's at the cost of more environmental damage?

Again, this is not an impossible problem, but it's pretty complicated. You can't just say, "if we get rid of greed, things will magically work out". There are a lot of moving parts and a lot of potential mutually exclusive approaches, even if everyone is working with good intentions toward what most would consider to be worthy goals.

/Anyway, back on the overpopulation topic... in 100 years I wonder if we look back and realize that our problem wasn't that we were having too many kids, but rather that we were living too long.
 
khatores
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

BretMavrik: "Overpopulation" aside, I'm not sure that it's such a good thing for people to keep living that much longer without some other social changes. A couple of examples...

We already have problems with a concentration of wealth and power in the hands of people who are toward that end of the spectrum, and longer lifespans combined with lower birth rates are going to push ratio that even further. We run a real risk of social stagnation as the people who are in charge were born 80, 100 or 120 years ago. We need to find a way to keep refreshing social and political ideas and have the old folks tap out at some point.

We're also already running into problems when it comes to health care for people at that end of the spectrum, which is a very expensive and labor-intensive effort. Again combining longer life spans and lower birth rates, we're going to end up in a situation where 60% of the population has to spend most of its time caring for the other 40%. Who is left to fix the roads, take out the trash, etc.? And what does "care" even mean at that point? Just because we can technically keep someone alive longer, should we? Do they even want it? Does it make sense to spend $800,000 to keep one 107-year-old alive one more year when that could inoculate 50,000 children?

It's not that these are intractable problems, but we're certainly not prepared socially or politically to proactively deal with them. It's going to end up happening anyway but, as usual, we're going to have to learn the hard way.


First of all, what works in yeast is a far cry from working in humans. You can slow down metabolism in yeast to a point that might be impossible in functional humans; yeast doesn't get cancer; yeast doesn't have to maintain a state of homeostasis in lots of different complex organs and cells, get up every morning and pay bills, have a circadian rhythm, etc.

Obviously any huge change in lifespan would have to be accompanied by a lot of social, cultural and political changes to match.  The whole way people live their lives would change. Seriously longer lifespans would also give us a much better shot at colonizing space. For Earthbound humans living longer, the number of children per person would probably decrease to a large extent...people would realize they have longer to think about having children, and longer to just have life experiences before children. The global population would probably shrink and stabilize somewhat. Slower aging would mean many fewer people being dependent on the younger generation and welfare, at least for a while.

NM Volunteer: I will die from a heart attack in my office in my 60s, or I'll do my 75 with a .45 plan.  Otherwise heart disease, alzheimers, or dementia will get me (like everybody else in my family tree).  I can't imagine how hellish iat would be to live to 120s or 130s, feeble, weak, brittle, mind turning to mush, eyesight gone, hearing gone, no more erections.  That just sounds awful.


That's not at all how an extended lifespan would work. The idea is that you would age at a significantly reduced rate proportional to your lifespan, possibly by manipulating telomeres and/or reversing DNA transcription errors.

So essentially depending on how advanced the technology is, you'd just be middle-aged for a while, and then your biological age could hopefully be moved back a bit more over time even while your chronological age increases.

There's really no hard and fast reason why this couldn't work in practice. It's not like the speed of light or something. We know how to grow new cells out of stem cells; we know how most biological processes work. Worst case, we might end up having to replace people in bits and pieces through gene therapy but it seems like there's no serious obstacles to this.

The only real point of contention might be the brain...obviously you want to regenerate new neural tissue but also keep your memories and personality intact.

BretMavrik: "Overpopulation" aside, I'm not sure that it's such a good thing for people to keep living that much longer without some other social changes. A couple of examples...

We already have problems with a concentration of wealth and power in the hands of people who are toward that end of the spectrum, and longer lifespans combined with lower birth rates are going to push ratio that even further. We run a real risk of social stagnation as the people who are in charge were born 80, 100 or 120 years ago. We need to find a way to keep refreshing social and political ideas and have the old folks tap out at some point.

We're also already running into problems when it comes to health care for people at that end of the spectrum, which is a very expensive and labor-intensive effort. Again combining longer life spans and lower birth rates, we're going to end up in a situation where 60% of the population has to spend most of its time caring for the other 40%. Who is left to fix the roads, take out the trash, etc.? And what does "care" even mean at that point? Just because we can technically keep someone alive longer, should we? Do they even want it? Does it make sense to spend $800,000 to keep one 107-year-old alive one more year when that could inoculate 50,000 children?

It's not that these are intractable problems, but we're certainly not prepared socially or politically to proactively deal with them. It's going to end up happening anyway but, as usual, we're going to have to learn the hard way.


People who can't live with the idea of changing always have the option of just aging naturally.

And no, you wouldn't have a bunch of physically infirm people sitting around.

DarkSoulNoHope: Note, the Earth isn't overpopulated, we just have a greed problem with wealthy people hoarding resources.

We have the ability to feed everyone well on the planet and house them and have them live with dignity, we just don't have the willingness to because we let politicians be corrupted by wealthy people who have more money than any of us would see in our entire lifetime.


Yeah but it's a strain on the planet's ecosystem. Realistically in this kind of scenario, people would probably start having drastically fewer children and we would end up pushing into space colonization.
 
