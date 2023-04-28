 Skip to content
(News.com.au)   Stop having oral sex you pervs, it's fuelling a worrying new 'epidemic' of throat cancer   (news.com.au) divider line
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You're (gulp) not (gulp) my supervisor (gulp)
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Because no one performed oral sex before?

I'm confused. SCIENCE HELP ME!
 
WickerNipple [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gosh, if only there was a simple vaccine for HPV.
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I was told Nancy Reagan died of heart failure.
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Well, too late for me, I smoked for about 10 years too, so my throat is screwed.
 
SVC_conservative [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Walker: You're (gulp) not (gulp) my supervisor (gulp)


Welp, back in the pile
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Those with six or more lifetime oral-sex partners are 8.5 times more likely to develop oropharyngeal cancer than those who do not practise oral sex.

Still worth it.
 
Wicked Chinchilla
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

WickerNipple: Gosh, if only there was a simple vaccine for HPV.


Which just also happens to be incredibly effective at preventing cancer.  Like greater than 99%.
 
p51d007
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
cinemaclock.comView Full Size
 
Literally Addicted [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Wow, guys will do anything to get out of going down.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Jizz causes cancer now? I guess that explains testicular cancer.
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
6nome
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Literally Addicted: Wow, guys will do anything to get out of going down.


For us, it's the other way around.
 
Smidge204
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
IDGAF
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I think we now know the real reason for the concern.
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Once dated a women who loved to give BJ's. I knew her trap.

"You give me BJ's because you want to marry me, then, once we get married, the BJ's stop"
"You're on to me Stek, absolutely right. (sound of zipper being unzipped) When do we go shopping for wedding rings?"
 
RogueWallEnthusiast [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
"Those with six or more lifetime oral-sex partners are 8.5 times more likely to develop oropharyngeal cancer be cooler and more attractive than those who do not practise oral sex."

/Fixt
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Thats why you - immediately after climax - hop in the shower, brush your teeth, and gargle with extra-strength Listerine, while your partner is changing the sheets. Nothing like a fresh mouth and fresh sheets after sex.
 
Mindlock
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


He had a far better public awareness campaign for how oral sex leads to throat cancer.
 
buravirgil
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Quack
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Wicked Chinchilla: WickerNipple: Gosh, if only there was a simple vaccine for HPV.

Which just also happens to be incredibly effective at preventing cancer.  Like greater than 99%.


The only problem is that it has only been available for 10 years or so. These folks got their dose a long time ago.
 
bronskrat
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
much better

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
One more in the "everything you enjoy is bad for you" column. Ain't gonna stop, though.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
So here's the deal. HPVs 16 and 18 are chronic by means of MHC-I inhibition.  MHC-I inhibition is the same reason vast quantities of SARS-CoV-2 continue to be produced by those that survive the acute Covid. There are a few other strains of HPV that can linger via other mechanisms, but 16 and 18 are the big baddies.

There's cross reactivity--you can get say HPV 8, fight it off, and then resist a later 16/18 exposure.  This means that those that encounter HPV 16 or HPV 18 are at the biggest risk for developing problems down the road. What I'm trying to say is that these cancers are being caused by a particularly virulent strains of the HPV virus and not by some inborn defect of the cancer victim, as the author implied.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Knew a woman once who didn't like oral sex performed on her. While discussing, the topic, she claimed "mouths are dirty and if not taken care of properly, can transmit bacteria and illness to my lady bits"

She was a dental hygienist.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
In a study that my colleagues and I conducted in almost 1000 people having tonsillectomy for non-cancer reasons in the UK, 80 per cent of adults reported practising oral sex at some point in their lives.

"Okie dokie then, we're all set to get those tonsils out.  Just a few quick questions before we get started.  Do you suck dick? Okay, what about clit?"
 
firefly212
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

steklo: Knew a woman once who didn't like oral sex performed on her. While discussing, the topic, she claimed "mouths are dirty and if not taken care of properly, can transmit bacteria and illness to my lady bits"

She was a dental hygienist.


Mouths are farking gross, have you seen the kind of stuff people put in them?
 
cynicalbastard
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Great. Apparently almost every woman I dated will live to 100.
 
noitsnot
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Around 75% of cases are caused by alcohol and tobacco use.

Some experts estimate that while up to 50% of cancers of the tonsil may be infected with HPV, only 50% of these are likely to be caused by HPV (as opposed to the usual tobacco and alcohol causes). The role of HPV in the remaining 25-30% is not yet clear.

HPV vaccination good though.  Get the jab kids.  Too late for us olds.
 
FloriduhGuy
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Ummm......NO
 
noitsnot
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

noitsnot: Around 75% of cases are caused by alcohol and tobacco use.

Some experts estimate that while up to 50% of cancers of the tonsil may be infected with HPV, only 50% of these are likely to be caused by HPV (as opposed to the usual tobacco and alcohol causes). The role of HPV in the remaining 25-30% is not yet clear.

HPV vaccination good though.  Get the jab kids.  Too late for us olds.


Apologies for the gross picture at the wikipedia link(s).
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Mindlock: [Fark user image 196x258]

He had a far better public awareness campaign for how oral sex leads to throat cancer.


I tried to pledge his fraternity one time.

Eta Zeta
 
Salmon
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Not worried.

/married.
 
GreenSun
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Because of chemicals in the processed food we eat nowadays, semen is becoming toxic. Swallowers beware. You may want to opt for a pearl necklace instead.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

firefly212: Mouths are farking gross, have you seen the kind of stuff people put in them?


It's not so much what's put in the mouth, but people who don't brush properly or use dental floss (or other flossing techniques) tend to have food particles still stuck in between their teeth. That's the stuff that can cause bacteria and other illnesses. Let's not forget canker sores, or cold sores, etc.  Smoking, makes it all worse too.

So she says.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Bloodhound Gang - Kiss Me Where It Smells Funny
Youtube TPdHMWVJoS8
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

GreenSun: Because of chemicals in the processed food we eat nowadays, semen is becoming toxic. Swallowers beware. You may want to opt for a pearl necklace instead.


it's one of the reasons why people put pineapple on pizza. Makes semen taste so much better.
 
bearded clamorer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Mindlock: [Fark user image 196x258]

He had a far better public awareness campaign for how oral sex leads to throat cancer.


Family Guy Micheal Douglas Munch Out
Youtube 1YetPtBWQVQ
 
Habitual Cynic
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Oral sex at my house???  Yeah, we talk about it.
 
Melvin Lovecraft
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mikey15
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
whew, wife is safe .... any word on palm cancer ?
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
People have been having oral sex since there has been people.
 
buravirgil
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

steklo: GreenSun: Because of chemicals in the processed food we eat nowadays, semen is becoming toxic. Swallowers beware. You may want to opt for a pearl necklace instead.

it's one of the reasons why people put pineapple on pizza. Makes semen taste so much better.


Slacker effort, sensitive guy. You gotta drink and eat a lot more pineapple than what's on a pizza.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Baby, I've got some bad news for you:

media.istockphoto.comView Full Size
 
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Literally Addicted: Wow, guys will do anything to get out of going down.


Wear your masks!
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Mindlock: [Fark user image 196x258]

He had a far better public awareness campaign for how oral sex leads to throat cancer.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
6nome
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: People have been having oral sex since there has been people.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

buravirgil: Slacker effort, sensitive guy. You gotta drink and eat a lot more pineapple than what's on a pizza.

Fark user imageView Full Size


My comment was snarky. I was making fun of people who enjoy pineapple on pizza...

I once watched a Dr on Youtube about the pineapple thing.

Better tasting semen with pineapple?! Fact or fiction?
Youtube XaoxLVw_Vkk
 
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Also, if I die before my wife, I'm going to tell her it's probably all those dicks I had.

If she dies before me, I'm also going to blame all those dicks she had.

/neither of us have ever had any dicks.  Ask our children if you don't believe us
 
