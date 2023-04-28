 Skip to content
(Daily Star) Female guests break the 'unspoken rule,' wear white including one in 'legit wedding dress' to wedding, leaves bride and the Internets fuming
47
•       •       •

hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
You're the one who invited them. This is on you, Pretend Person the Author Invented.
 
Sum Dum Gai
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Her dress reflects the same portion of the electromagnetic spectrum as MY dress!"

Truly heartbreaking. I hope you somehow manage to survive.
 
RoboZombie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wish this was my biggest problem in life.
 
Clearly Canadian [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ifky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And it was AFTER Labor Day!
 
Fancy_Bear
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At your next wedding, consider a "Tarts & Vicars" theme.
 
Claude Ballse [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just elope.

The ceremony should be about two people who love each other celebrating each other and the establishing of their union.

Anything more than that is just hollow fanfare for pure ego.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Ken Pretty"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
nitropissering
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's a nice day for a white wedding..... hey little sister.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
weirdneighbour
‘’ 1 hour ago  
were nipples involved...
/drfa
 
dywed88
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sum Dum Gai: "Her dress reflects the same portion of the electromagnetic spectrum as MY dress!"

Truly heartbreaking. I hope you somehow manage to survive.


Eh, I can get being rather annoyed at someone stealing the spotlight at an event about you. Going to someone else's wedding looking like a bride is being an asshole.

But 1) don't invite assholes to your and 2) have someone to kick out people who are being assholes and you are safe.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ifky: And it was AFTER Labor Day!


64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
deliciousflavor
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Claude Ballse: Just elope.

The ceremony should be about two people who love each other celebrating each other and the establishing of their union.

Anything more than that is just hollow fanfare for pure ego.


We got married at the JoP with just my parents and sister then went to another wedding 2 hours later in same clothes, both brown 20s inspired get ups.  didn't tell anyone at that wedding until midnight at the reception.
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ifky: And it was AFTER Labor Day!


I never understood this.  Why is wearing white after Labor day "bad"?
 
nytmare
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is like that time I went to watch the circus dressed as a clown. Little children, with tears in their eyes, "please sir, may I have some candy?". And I would tell them no, I am a paying customer like everyone else, go bother a circus employee. Then the circus manager came over and yelled at me about not being in the clown car on time.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is why I show up to weddings in cargo shorts, a Marvel T-shirt, and sandals, so that no one feels I'm better dressed than the groom.

/I don't get invited to many weddings
//This is by design. Weddings suck.
 
Nightjars
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpaceyCat: ifky: And it was AFTER Labor Day!

I never understood this.  Why is wearing white after Labor day "bad"?


All fashion "rules" are stupid.
 
EvilVanMan [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Mistress crashes wedding dressed in wedding dress"

You couldn't work mistress into the headline subby?
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nightjars: All fashion "rules" are stupid.


Glad I'm not the only one who thinks that!
 
replacementcool
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's no evidence the bride got sad apart from the person who made the tiktok saying so. This is a tabloid harvesting social media for clicks.
 
EvilVanMan [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpaceyCat: ifky: And it was AFTER Labor Day!

I never understood this.  Why is wearing white after Labor day "bad"?


Because white is a summer color and summer is over after Labor Day.  Or some bullshiat.
 
allthesametome [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Claude Ballse: Just elope.

The ceremony should be about two people who love each other celebrating each other and the establishing of their union.

Anything more than that is just hollow fanfare for pure ego.


Or perhaps an opportunity for your family and friends to share in and celebrate your joy.
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

EvilVanMan: Because white is a summer color and summer is over after Labor Day. Or some bullshiat.


You're gonna have to tell mother nature that snow has to fall in summer than, because it's white when it comes out of the sky.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Biatch: I am more entitled to wear white than the bride is!

(gasp)
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nightjars: All fashion "rules" are stupid.


So I was filming a commercial a few years back and they sent me to the wardrobe department. I guess the director didn't like what I was wearing. I had a button down oxford shirt, a pair of Dockers and nice shoes.

The woman in wardrobe looks me over.

"Did you dress yourself this morning? She asked.
"Yes, I did. Is there a problem?"
"Well for one thing your belt isn't the same color as your shoes"
"What? You're kidding. That's a rule?"
"Yup, always has been."
"No one ever told me"
"Well, now you know"
 
caguru
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This headline gave me cancer.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpaceyCat: ifky: And it was AFTER Labor Day!

I never understood this.  Why is wearing white after Labor day "bad"?


Once all the rich are done doing summer vacations, all the summer wear goes on clearance. This was white clothes, as no air conditioning existed yet.

So if you wore white after the last summer holiday, you looked like a poor! How scandalous. Now fetch me a highball and tell the help to pull the car around for lunch at the yatch club. I got an appointment with the Kennedys.
 
EvilVanMan [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpaceyCat: EvilVanMan: Because white is a summer color and summer is over after Labor Day. Or some bullshiat.

You're gonna have to tell mother nature that snow has to fall in summer than, because it's white when it comes out of the sky.


And the moral of the story is: Be like Mother Nature and tell fashion rulers to fark off.
 
p51d007
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

MythDragon: This is why I show up to weddings in cargo shorts, a Marvel T-shirt, and sandals, so that no one feels I'm better dressed than the groom.

/I don't get invited to many weddings
//This is by design. Weddings suck.


When Mrs Shirley and I had our wedding party, it truly was "come as you are". If you want to wear a tux, cool. Shorts and t-shirt? Welcome! Also no hiccups re: gifts. A gift card for a 7-11 coffee is just as cool as a 30% downpayment for a house :-)
 
Claude Ballse [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

allthesametome: Claude Ballse: Just elope.

The ceremony should be about two people who love each other celebrating each other and the establishing of their union.

Anything more than that is just hollow fanfare for pure ego.

Or perhaps an opportunity for your family and friends to share in and celebrate your joy.


Excellent point...and example.

Even then that's the same thing, but expands into the inclusion of families and friends to share in the joy.
However, that is absolutely NOT the same thing as trying to invite as many people as possible simply to fluff attendance numbers.

You will not be more loved simply by more people showing up for free food. That's TFG's way of thinking.

Example: we got married on the beach at sunset. My folks and hers. It was a quiet ceremony that meant the world to us. So whenever someone brags about how big, exclusive, or tastelessly expensive the church was that they got married in was, I just casually say we got married on the beach and that God personally built our church.
 
kb7rky [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Oh FFS...
 
englaja
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

dywed88: Sum Dum Gai: "Her dress reflects the same portion of the electromagnetic spectrum as MY dress!"

Truly heartbreaking. I hope you somehow manage to survive.

Eh, I can get being rather annoyed at someone stealing the spotlight at an event about you. Going to someone else's wedding looking like a bride is being an asshole.

But 1) don't invite assholes to your and 2) have someone to kick out people who are being assholes and you are safe.


I simply didn't invite my family and kept the guest list small.

That way I was pretty sure I wouldn't be out-assholed at my own wedding.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Claude Ballse: Just elope.

The ceremony should be about two people who love each other celebrating each other and the establishing of their union.

Anything more than that is just hollow fanfare for pure ego.


Yup. The "elaborate wedding" money and, y'know, use it of the down payment for a home.  Or at least a kick ass honeymoon.
 
Chthonic Echoes [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Claude Ballse: Just elope.


That's the advice I'm giving my kids.

You can go on a hell of a honeymoon trip for the cost of a wedding.

/And avoid so much trivial drama.
 
FirstDennis [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

SpaceyCat: ifky: And it was AFTER Labor Day!

I never understood this.  Why is wearing white after Labor day "bad"?


It's not.
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

SpaceyCat: ifky: And it was AFTER Labor Day!

I never understood this.  Why is wearing white after Labor day "bad"?


Back in the day, Society, people went to their summer homes when the weather got hot. They would play tennis and polo and such. When they came back to the City for the Season, white was a dead give away that you were one of the poors.
 
FirstDennis [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Nightjars: SpaceyCat: ifky: And it was AFTER Labor Day!

I never understood this.  Why is wearing white after Labor day "bad"?

All fashion "rules" are stupid.


Fashion rules are a holdover from previous generations' moms and old ladies trying to control their daughters and younger women.

The fashion industry convincing millions of people what's in style and what's out of style is economics pure and simple.
 
FirstDennis [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I think it's funny that when a man gets dressed up as formal as possible  -- black tux etc. -- he's wearing the same outfit as the waiters.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

FirstDennis: I think it's funny that when a man gets dressed up as formal as possible  -- black tux etc. -- he's wearing the same outfit as the waiters.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Creoena [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Last wedding I was at was a redneck wedding held at my aunt's house.  The groom was a fuel delivery truck driver and literally showed up in his delivery truck a few minutes before the wedding started, got married in his blue overalls, and left 30 minutes later to resume his deliveries.  Easiest wedding I ever went to.
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
Salmon
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Who farking cares.

I'll wear cake if I want to.
 
cranked [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

replacementcool: This is a tabloid harvesting social media for clicks.


Hang on, I'm getting another dozen turtles so I can demonstrate the 'it's turtles all the way down take' on this.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I've been to many weddings. The one thing I've learned?  Never piss off the bride.

Nope. Matter or fact, I stand way clear of her in case I do piss her off by accident.
 
Serious Post on Serious Thread
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Weddings are idiotic. But women demand them so capitulation. Seriously. There are only two institutions more barbaric. Genital mutilation and arranged marriages.

Can any woman here. Please. Tell me how marriage is good other than your ego???!!!?!!!!!?
 
