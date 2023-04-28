 Skip to content
(9News (Australia))   Aussie man brings out his British colonial roots, gets arrested after drunk, naked and violent rampage in an ultra-conservative province of Indonesia that enforces Sharia law. He's screwed   (9news.com.au) divider line
August11 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
And it helps to have a punchable face.
 
ThomasPaineTrain [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Have fun with that.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dude gave one victim an injury that required 50 stitches.  I am not sympathetic.
 
Arthur Two Sheds Jackson
‘’ 1 hour ago  
By Sharia law, punishment for alcohol use is 40 lashes. Yes, have fun with that.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The alleged incident left a person in hospital and prompted residents to threaten to burn the Moon Beach Resort down on the island of Simeulue, off the coast of Sumatra.

media3.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Bslim
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ever been in an Indonesian prison?
 
Perfectly Normal Beast [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bloody Queenslanders.
 
StatelyGreekAutomaton
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bodhi Mani Risby-Jones

4.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
H31N0US
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shakira Law sounds awesome!

Fark user imageView Full Size


Oh, Sharia Law. Yeah, I wouldn't go there. But if I did, I would behave accordingly.
 
Pert
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
"Bodhi Mani Risby-Jones"

Well there's your problem.

Would it be wrong to assume that this twunt is a Trustafarian?

/thinks he's a Rasta, lives on a trust fund
//he's from Noosa - it's beautiful there, he should have stayed
 
tsjonesosu
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

StatelyGreekAutomaton: Bodhi Mani Risby-Jones

[4.bp.blogspot.com image 500x492]


Tucker McNear Carlson
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Visiting an Asian country you best be on Grandma's House behavior. No spitting, no drinking, no sex unless married. Know where to wear your shoes and not. If you want a rip snorting good time, we have white resorts in brown countries.
 
maxheck
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: Visiting an Asian country you best be on Grandma's House behavior. No spitting, no drinking, no sex unless married. Know where to wear your shoes and not. If you want a rip snorting good time, we have white resorts in brown countries.


Depends on where you are, Aceh is the Alabama of Indonesia so far as fundy-ism.
 
RogueWallEnthusiast [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Let's see if we can find a photo of him with an alcoholic beverage for the article.  Maybe where his face looks a bit punchable.

Fark user imageView Full Size


... perfect.
 
Reverend J
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Pert: "Bodhi Mani Risby-Jones"

Well there's your problem.

Would it be wrong to assume that this twunt is a Trustafarian?

/thinks he's a Rasta, lives on a trust fund
//he's from Noosa - it's beautiful there, he should have stayed


I was going to go with "Trust fund bogan" once I saw he was from Noosa. When he gets out of prison I'm sure he'll be telling everyone how street he is.
 
frankb00th
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

RogueWallEnthusiast: Let's see if we can find a photo of him with an alcoholic beverage for the article.  Maybe where his face looks a bit punchable.

[Fark user image image 425x239]

... perfect.


I think he may have an issue with the cocktail of retribution he's about to get.
Son, they're gonna f*ck you up.
 
H31N0US
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Pert: Would it be wrong to assume that this twunt is a Trustafarian?


Go to any coffee shop in the American West. Some dusty white kid with dreads and a backpack will walk out of the desert, order a $10 frappa dappa doo and pay with a Platinum card.
 
