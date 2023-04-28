 Skip to content
(Your Central Valley)   The suspect who bit off part of a Fresno PD officer's ear while being arrested looks exactly as you would expect in the mugshots helpfully provided. He seems to be just ahead of the curve as May is mental awareness month   (yourcentralvalley.com) divider line
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
August11 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Not considering this gentleman's other legal woes or future incarceration, one detail of his record will never be expunged. All members of the legal system want this detail preserved, boldfaced, and reminded. It will forever be in the best interests of judge and jury, prosecution and defense, bailiff and guard, filing clerk, janitor, and court reporter to post in large letters backlit that, among the myriad human actions possibly executed by anyone of us, this individual used his teeth to partially detach an arresting officer's ear from his head. That's the moon shot of county court lore: you just never come back from that.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Mental awareness?  Good luck with that.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 1 hour ago  
$10 says his cop buddies have since nicknamed him "Evander".
 
Gordon Bennett [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BeatrixK
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Approves.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's like one of those reconstructions they do from a skull from some Stone Age archaeological site where they show the possible appearances of early man.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BeatrixK
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BeatrixK: Approves.

[Fark user image 311x163]


And...sorry about the 'Stuck in the Middle with You' earworm you probably now have.

/You can hear this picture!
 
buravirgil
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
He looks like the "after" photo when a kid is handed one of those wooly willy toys....
 
p51d007
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Well, it IS California after all.  What would you expect?
 
6655321
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
How many times will the suspect fall down steps while handcuffed?
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I know we all make jokes about That's a rough whatever age but this man is the epitome of that's a rough 31.

See also: ... lifeless eyes, black eyes, like a doll's eyes.
 
CoonAce
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Ahhh the NO.

Best beer I ever had was at Don Pepe tho.

Still... the NO is nothing but junkies and tweakers.
 
dryknife [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Progressive mug shots:

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
