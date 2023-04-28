 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Perez Hilton)   Police department employee molested hundreds of kids at work for 30 years while not being a drag queen   (perezhilton.com) divider line
15
    More: Creepy, Law, Boy, Abuse, Sexual abuse, Los Angeles Times, Police car, Police, Sergeant  
•       •       •

545 clicks; posted to Main » on 28 Apr 2023 at 7:30 AM (41 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



15 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
tintar [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
pigs, much like priests, enjoy unlimited bad apple immunity.
 
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
I get that we're pointing out hypocrisy and all that but, at some point, Democrats are gonna have to take over the term "groomer" if only to describe their Republican counterparts.
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Statistically they are going to find one eventually. That will be a bad day for the trans community.
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
It's almost like the GQP, clergy, and police officers are the true villains in society, and everything they are doing is to distract us from that fact.
 
Broktun
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Perez Hilton?
 
thenewflesh
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Monty_Zoncolan: I get that we're pointing out hypocrisy and all that but, at some point, Democrats are gonna have to take over the term "groomer" if only to describe their Republican counterparts.


The problem as ever is morals and standards. Dems will use the word to accurately describe Rs who have actually been caught committing those acts. Rs, on the other hand, will use it to try and falsely implicate innocent people and demonise groups they want to eliminate.

Dems don't stand to gain anything by sinking to that level, so the best defence is probably to continue pointing out the disconnect between anti-LGBTQ+ propaganda and the demographics who are actually diddling kids.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Wrong, Subby. I found this which proves in this completely original and untouched photograph that he was not in fact a drag Queen
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

tintar: pigs, much like priests, enjoy unlimited bad apple immunity.


I don't think so this time.

I hope where ever he lands, why he's there is broadcast to the General Population.
 
zgrizz
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Getting a little tired of Fark greenlighting all this hate.

There are lots of criminals. Calling every one 'not a drag queen' is boorish, ignorant, and something a petulant child would do.

Maybe advertisers should start getting copies of what they are paying for?
 
thedumbone
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

zgrizz: Getting a little tired of Fark greenlighting all this hate.

There are lots of criminals. Calling every one 'not a drag queen' is boorish, ignorant, and something a petulant child would do.

Maybe advertisers should start getting copies of what they are paying for?


Hate?

It's a response to drag queens being unfairly vilified as sex pests; it's proving the opposite.

Also, advertisers can get a copy pretty trivially.

I'm so confused.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

zgrizz: Getting a little tired of Fark greenlighting all this hate.

There are lots of criminals. Calling every one 'not a drag queen' is boorish, ignorant, and something a petulant child would do.

Maybe advertisers should start getting copies of what they are paying for?


You used to try.

/not really
 
cryptozoophiliac
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Does he do weddings?
 
phaseolus [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

zgrizz: Getting a little tired of Fark greenlighting all this hate.

There are lots of criminals. Calling every one 'not a drag queen' is boorish, ignorant, and something a petulant child would do.

Maybe advertisers should start getting copies of what they are paying for?


All y'all have been cultivating rage and hate to be directed at a purely imaginary threat while ignoring actual perps. As much as you people love to complain about things "shoved down your throats", you've earned these continual reminders how wrong you are shoved down your throats. It'll continue until you find some basic humanity and humility and stop fomenting harassment and murder.

You conservative bigots suck.
 
benelane [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

zgrizz: Getting a little tired of Fark greenlighting all this hate.

There are lots of criminals. Calling every one 'not a drag queen' is boorish, ignorant, and something a petulant child would do.

Maybe advertisers should start getting copies of what they are paying for?


He smarted himself again guys! Everyone point and laugh!

/no one wants you here. You probably know that though, don't you?
 
fustanella
‘’ less than a minute ago  

zgrizz: Getting a little tired of Fark greenlighting all this hate.

There are lots of criminals. Calling every one 'not a drag queen' is boorish, ignorant, and something a petulant child would do.


Hey gang, we've found someone who's not impacted by all of this. Note the whataboutism and name-calling from the safety of not having to worry about where to pee, or what to wear, or how they look going out of the house. Must be nice.
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.