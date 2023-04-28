 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   Russian soldiers allegedly got anthrax in Ukraine. Megadeth inconsolable   (19fortyfive.com)
12
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Mustaine ain't left the building yet, Subby.
 
InfoFreako
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
May they contract Anthrax Leprosy Mu.
 
Wessoman
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
The only thing I want Russian soldiers to do is Krokus, and I think Putin should be locked in an Iron Maiden.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Wessoman: The only thing I want Russian soldiers to do is Krokus, and I think Putin should be locked in an Iron Maiden.


Throw them in the Scorpion pit one by one, make the others watch it'll drive 'em Meshuggah
 
rideaurocks
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Couldn't have happened to a nicer bunch
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Now there'sa site that smacks of credibility.
 
goodncold
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
If these reports are true my Bet would be that the Russians brought up bio weapons and stored them with all the regular stuff.  Then the Ukrainians droned it not knowing that it was there.
 
Wessoman
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Wessoman: The only thing I want Russian soldiers to do is Krokus, and I think Putin should be locked in an Iron Maiden.

Throw them in the Scorpion pit one by one, make the others watch it'll drive 'em Meshuggah


Yes, then the Russians will be weaker than a Dying Fetus and will force their Exodus from Ukraine.
 
Pert
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
The punishment due.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jesus McSordid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: [Fark user image 400x210] [View Full Size image _x_]


You betcha. Not an ostrich, but a sheep.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Pert: The punishment due.

[Fark user image 425x425]


No one's buying that Pert
 
