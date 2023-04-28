 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KRTV Great Falls)   Subby uses a fly swatter, but OK, I guess   (krtv.com) divider line
10
    More: Asinine, Bat, United States, Mosquito, Knowledge, Little brown bat, Vesper bat, Animal, Predation  
•       •       •

259 clicks; posted to Main » on 28 Apr 2023 at 2:30 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



10 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
I dont want to be on this planet anymore [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bugs Bunny: "Abracadabra!"
Youtube lV_tqn_n2Jc
 
Excelsior [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
What about the most American solution of all?

cdn.shopify.comView Full Size

cdn.shopify.comView Full Size
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I was severely disappointed when I watched the entire Morbius movie and he never said 'It's Morbin Time'

It turns out that was just an internet meme

Dude didn't eat mosquitoes
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Just be careful how you use 'em.

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Bat_bomb
 
jtown
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
comb.ioView Full Size
 
jtown
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Excelsior: What about the most American solution of all?

[cdn.shopify.com image 850x481]
[cdn.shopify.com image 850x477]


Don't knock the bug-a-salt, they work quite well.
 
tonguedepressor [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jtown
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
And, finally, the brief story about the time our condo was infested with bats.  For a few days, we'd been hearing weird noises in the ceiling.  One night, one of my roommates announced he'd figured it out.  "I'll show you."  We went in the yard after dark and watched bats stream out of a hole near the roof line.  Our lease was about up so we decided it was time to go our separate ways.  <Animal_House_Ending>
 
ISO15693
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Hanging bats filmed upside-down look like a Goth nightclub
Youtube bS6KWNB5NEo
 
Displayed 10 of 10 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.