(AP News)   New powerhouse weight loss drug set to hit market and give patients eyelid boils and ass teeth   (apnews.com) divider line
Tanqueray [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
born_yesterday [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now you won't have to change your lifestyle at all!
 
Snarfangel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
peaceproject.comView Full Size
 
Wobambo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do ass-teeth chatter in the cold?
 
BumpInTheNight [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Can I at least use a different tooth brush for those ones?
 
daffy [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
My doctor prescribed it for me, for my diabetes, but Medidon'tcare refused to cover it. I am on so many meds that there was no way we could afford it. This article showed me why. The rich celebs are taking it. The price is not going to go down because it dose not have to. They lose weight, they will keep shelling out the bucks.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

born_yesterday: Now you won't have to change your lifestyle at all!


Yea, just like all the diabetics, type 1 and 2, you don't have to change your lifestyle at all. I'm glad your TLDR'd it for us.
 
WTF is a Drexel
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Lilly undoubtedly also sells whatever drugs are used to treat whatever chronic damage this drug does.  Vertical integration.
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

born_yesterday: Now you won't have to change your lifestyle at all!


Obviously something like this would be abused, but for those people who make massive lifestyle changes (they're out there) but still don't lose weight I can see it being helpful.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I would finally have a witty retort for all the times my ex tells me to eat sh*t.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Cocaine?
 
NathanAllen
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Exercise and healthy eating? fark that shiat, gimmie a pill I have to take for the rest of my life.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
UncleDirtNap
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Which means that it'll be harder and more expensive for people with diabetes who need the drug to live to get it.
 
12YearBid [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I'll stick the whole "eat less and exercise more" routine.

/Not really
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: Cocaine?


It's a little early for me, but you go ahead.

I'm so happy to hear that there is finally going to be a weight-loss drug available.  I've already tried everything else (apart from diet and exercise)!
 
LowbrowDeluxe
‘’ 1 minute ago  

born_yesterday: Now you won't have to change your lifestyle at all!


It's literally an appetite suppressant at the level of the digestive system.  It's literally changing your lifestyle for you.  It's the eating equivalent of chemical castration outright canceling the urge/ability at the most basic level.

Eating when food is available is the second most natural urge of a living being right after remembering to breathe.  GTFO with this 'just stop being depressed then' level of bootstrappy farkheadness.
 
