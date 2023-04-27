 Skip to content
(UPI)   Steer clear of high school seniors   (upi.com) divider line
    More: Amusing, High school, Animal, Niles police, Practical joke, Neighbourhood, Northridge Preparatory School, streets of Niles, Crime  
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
ZZ Top on tour again?
 
Lorelle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Senior Prank during my senior year of high school involved stealing a fake cow from the local dairy and hoisting it up the flagpole in the middle of campus.
 
Zero Point Scalar Field [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The Village of Niles issued ordinance citations to the prankers for curfew violation, disorderly conduct and animal feces accumulation

Now the question is, did the steer shiat all over the place once it was loose, or did the seniors bring their own?
 
fredbox [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I see what you did there.
 
lysdexic [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Zero Point Scalar Field: The Village of Niles issued ordinance citations to the prankers for curfew violation, disorderly conduct and animal feces accumulation

Now the question is, did the steer shiat all over the place once it was loose, or did the seniors bring their own?


Whatever the cause, finally someone suffers consequences for flinging shiat.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gone wrong? Or gone horribly right? Prank's a prank, sometimes there's just backdraft onto the pranker.
 
Hawk the Hawk
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looks like they need to beef up their security.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Police said they were able to corner the steer behind some homes and it was captured with the help of an animal expert from Wagner Farms. The steer was taken to the Hooved Animals Humane Society in Woodstock.

and by the time they got to Woodstock, they were half a million strong...
 
Do you even grift bro
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nice one subby! That's a crack up
 
ssaoi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

I thought we learned our lesson about having cattle in the Chicago area.
 
aperson
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Seems to me the senior prank went very well, not wrong.
 
kb7rky [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What a bunch of bull

*runs away*
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Flounder Gets Even - Animal House (4/10) Movie CLIP (1978) HD
Youtube EtSPFXj_eZM
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I know this age old story.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Steer clear of high school seniors

Hey, as long as she's at least 18.

/and only has two udders
 
phishrace
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
My kids raised steers for 4-H and every year at fair, at least one steer got loose. One year my young son was sitting outside the beef barn looking sad, so I asked him what was wrong. He pointed to a steer running loose in the area that a bunch of people were chasing. I told him don't worry son, they'll catch that steer and get it back to whoever it belongs to. He said: 'Thar's my steer'. I said Oh shiat! and started running after the steer...

Steers are castrated males. They're generally harmless. Just get out of their way if they're running.

bloximages.chicago2.vip.townnews.comView Full Size
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I don't have a problem with pranks, even when it comes to using livestock. What these kids did was cruel. Put them in a pen with the steer and let them feel the terror they inflicted.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

aperson: Seems to me the senior prank went very well, not wrong.


Yeah, when your Sr prank is on every major news at noon, five and nine/ten in a major market you won, even if the prank is stupid
 
Any Pie Left
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Sponsored by shiatz?
 
Any Pie Left
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
shiatz, gorram auto- ruining phone
 
Any Pie Left
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Maybe it's a filterpawn.. Schlitz. s c h l i t z.
 
chapmangregio
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Zero Point Scalar Field: The Village of Niles issued ordinance citations to the prankers for curfew violation, disorderly conduct and animal feces accumulation

Now the question is, did the steer shiat all over the place once it was loose, or did the seniors bring their own?


What about grand larceny for theft of the steer and cruelty to the poor fellow.  They put the fear of death in him.
 
