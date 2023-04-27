 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WHIO Dayton)   Ohio Man convicted of stealing crypto currency worth....about tree fiddy   (whio.com) divider line
6
    More: Dumbass, Cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, Crime, Government, Dogecoin, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Darknet market, Law  
•       •       •

442 clicks; posted to Main » on 27 Apr 2023 at 11:05 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



6 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
El_Dan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
stealing more than 712 bitcoin

My friend Becky injected a bitcoin. Her net worth dropped to zero instantly.
 
csi_yellowknife
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well it was about that time I realized that Sam Bankman-Fried guy was actually a giant 80 foot tall Loch Ness Monster,

I said, DAMMIT LOCH NESS MONSTER why don't you leave my family alone?

And you know what he said?

"He said he needed money for gas fees"

COME ON WOMAN I'M TELLING THE STORY...
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well Justice has officially confiscated it, I'll just take it anyway!  What could possibly go wrong??
 
MrHormel [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

El_Dan: stealing more than 712 bitcoin

My friend Becky injected a bitcoin. Her net worth dropped to zero instantly.


That's what she said
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can someone translate this article?

Did he actually steal bitcoin that had already been confiscated?

Like stealing drugs from evidence locker?

Coooool.
 
morg
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Salmon: Can someone translate this article?

Did he actually steal bitcoin that had already been confiscated?

Like stealing drugs from evidence locker?

Coooool.

Legally

confiscated but it was really still out there in the wild. Cops couldn't get it because whatever they seized that had the wallet credentials was encrypted but other brother had the same credentials. The bonehead thing appears to be that he just transferred the stuff to his own wallet. I guess the brother that knew how to launder things was in jail.
 
Displayed 6 of 6 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.