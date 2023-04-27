 Skip to content
Hero No witty tagline, just a big sister sticking up for a little sister against people who have no clue and need to mind their own business
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I like them both
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What those religion-addled assholes want is for her to put on a bra and falsies, wear a wig, put on makeup, put on a dress, and be their idea of what a female is supposed to look like.

And they can go f*ck themselves with a rusty spork.
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I love both sisters and wish them the best.
 
Irving Maimway [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Hell yeah
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
....damn.
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Is someone cutting onions nearby?  That's awesome....
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Not treating people like a complete cock is a sign of weakness for the crowd causing the problem.  They find it terribly amusing to do this shiat - and anyone who doesn't is obviously a stupid pussy so they shouldn't and don't care about that person's opinion, or anyone else that supports them.  The new mantra is evil is good - good is evil.  Straight up 1984 shiat - not even metaphorically
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
i mean. ok. whatever. just go be happy if you can. it's all we can do. did she see a ufo?
?
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
So farking tired of all the shiatbags that think women need to be pretty and compliant.

Fark you.
 
Shadow Blasko [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark yeah! You go girl!
 
Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
People wearing large quantities of makeup and posting on TikTok do not have opinions worth listening to.
 
tembaarmswide
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems: People wearing large quantities of makeup and posting on TikTok do not have opinions worth listening to.


It's very ironic that you're judging her by her looks when her video is about people judging her sister by looks.
 
unchellmatt [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Someone needs to retweet and tag this to that flaming, flailing foreskin J. K. Rowling.

Because seriously fark that raging shiatcanoe.
 
bobbifleckman [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Amazing job she did!

She's not wrong. The kind of folks who say such nonsense will never see how ignorant and cruel they are, nor will they accept anything they fear/can't understand/choose not to understand, ie her sister in all her womanhood, just as she is.
 
austerity101 [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
It's never just been about trans women. It's about forcing all people to conform to hard-binary, gender-specific dress and appearance.
 
