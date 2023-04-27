 Skip to content
(CNN)   The U.S. train derailment clock is starting to catch up in speed to the mass shooting clock   (cnn.com) divider line
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Is it just me or when that union contract that was out upon them these things have become more common?
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Derailments happen all the time. Hearing about every last one of them like it's the crisis of the century is the inevitable result of a few timely and notable incidents.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kdawg7736: Is it just me or when that union contract that was out upon them these things have become more common?


I actual wonder if its less about train accidents happening more frequently and more that we're just focusing on them more after what happened in East Palestine.

Trying to find something that compares 2023 data to 2022 data but am failing so far
 
W_Scarlet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Let's allow a private company to manage critical infrastructure."

"Let's gut all our regulations and oversight."

"Let's not require these private companies to contribute to the modernization of our infrastructure."

"Oh no, what could we have possibly done to prevent this?"
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Ever notice how the guy wearing the red shirt is picked to run the train that derails that day.  Or maybe it's a red hat.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MythDragon
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

ImpendingCynic: Derailments happen all the time.


Maybe they shouldn't?
 
Mr.Insightful
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: kdawg7736: Is it just me or when that union contract that was out upon them these things have become more common?

I actual wonder if its less about train accidents happening more frequently and more that we're just focusing on them more after what happened in East Palestine.

Trying to find something that compares 2023 data to 2022 data but am failing so far


This isn't a "wonder". It's a well known fact. There are well over 1000 derailments a year. Always have been

In general, thanks to new technologies, derailments are on the decline.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
It's kids putting pennies on the rails!
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

MythDragon: ImpendingCynic: Derailments happen all the time.

Maybe they shouldn't?


Perhaps, but it's not infrastructure week yet.
 
olorin604
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Do the clocks cancel if there is a mass shooting on a train that is derailing.
 
Ganon D. Mire
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
The people that maintain the tracks insist on working from home.
 
bobbifleckman [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Pointy Tail of Satan: It's kids putting pennies on the rails!


You told them to!

(username check)
 
morg
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Probably not ecologically sound but I think we should push one of the cars full of lithium ion batteries into the river just to see what happens. For science.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
It's using a large locomotive engine to kick a can down the road.  When you're hauling a train load of tin cans, you never run out of one to kick down the road and your never have to stop to fix anything.

I, for one, really like driving along at 80 mph and getting passed by a train going 180 mph.  Without good tracks, that will never happen in the US.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

morg: Probably not ecologically sound but I think we should push one of the cars full of lithium ion batteries into the river just to see what happens. For science.


Just get a self-driving Tesla car.
 
SavageWombat
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
How many of these are passenger trains? I've got a kid heading to college in the fall.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

SavageWombat: How many of these are passenger trains? I've got a kid heading to college in the fall.


Didn't find specific stats but it looks like only a couple per year are passenger train derailments.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

MythDragon: ImpendingCynic: Derailments happen all the time.

Maybe they shouldn't?


Let's limit trains to five miles per hour and have inspectors walking along side for the entire journey.

We're making safety much more complicated than it needs to be.
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


https://www.vice.com/en/article/g5v9xy/the-freight-rail-labor-dispute-was-never-about-sick-days
 
alex10294
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: Is it just me or when that union contract that was out upon them these things have become more common?


No, derailments happen all the time. They're just not newsworthy.  Now they are because a particularly bad one happened.
 
paledrifter47399
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

MythDragon: ImpendingCynic: Derailments happen all the time.

Maybe they shouldn't?


What a stupendous idea, just stop all the derailments. With a brain that big I'm sure you'll figure out a perfect solution.

shiat happens, always has, always will. The best we can do is reduce the frequency and severity. Doing so takes time, money and most importantly the national will to do so.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

MythDragon: ImpendingCynic: Derailments happen all the time.

Maybe they shouldn't?


Sometimes trains de-rail intentionally as a safety measure. There are specific pieces of equipment
that deliberately de-rail a train. These are used to protect traffic more than anything.

upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size


Also, all those movable switches out there, sometimes they don't work correctly or get fouled/bent/worn
and they cause a de-rail..It's a very fluid thing We're still dealing with an 18th century technology the
way we use it in the US..The same system of rail,wheels,guides, only the method of pulling the loads
has changed from horses and mules to diesel-electric motors.
 
fredbox [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

alex10294: kdawg7736: Is it just me or when that union contract that was out upon them these things have become more common?

No, derailments happen all the time. They're just not newsworthy.  Now they are because a particularly bad one happened.


Yeah, derailments happen all the time. Someone goofs up in a switching yard at 2.5mph and wheels touch the ground, that's a derailment.

Catastrophic derailments should not be happening all the time.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

MythDragon: ImpendingCynic: Derailments happen all the time.

Maybe they shouldn't?


Trains derail every day. Kind of like car accidents.

It's just that now THEY'RE BREAKING NEWS OH MY F*CKING GOD!!! so we're going to be hearing about any car that slips off a track whether or not anything bad happens.

The question is, as with car accidents, did anyone die, and was it because someone was careless or negligent or because of some major infrastructure break. After all, a car accident because someone was drunk is much less newsworthy than one due to car engines that explode when they hit 15,001 miles on the odometer.
 
