 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(MLive.com)   The Mullet Lawn Cut™ debuts in Michigan city: Business in the Front...Party in the Back (they say it will save the planet)   (mlive.com) divider line
8
    More: Ironic, Privacy policy, Walden Pond, Yard, Terms of service, City Of, Noxious weed, Weed, city of Kalamazoo  
•       •       •

334 clicks; posted to Main » on 28 Apr 2023 at 1:05 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



8 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For starters, call it a habitat and not a "yard"
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
scontent-lga3-2.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

AbuHashish: For starters, call it a habitat and not a "yard"


"I'm going to weed-whack the habitat" amuses be.
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
it won'tsave shiat because Mihcigan, like southern ontario, is supposed to be all forests, no fields.

lawns in this biome are 100% lethal. you can't have them anymore. turn them into wildlfower meadows or plant farking trees. but no more lawns.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Is this too high?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bughunter [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
img95.699pic.comView Full Size


"No, officer.  I haven't mowed in months."
 
Lunakki
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I read that as "mullet lawn cat".

/Leaving disappointed
 
SumoJeb [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Bennie Crabtree: it won'tsave shiat because Mihcigan, like southern ontario, is supposed to be all forests, no fields.

lawns in this biome are 100% lethal. you can't have them anymore. turn them into wildlfower meadows or plant farking trees. but no more lawns.


images.squarespace-cdn.comView Full Size
/was sporting this shirt while shopping for garden stuff the other day in crappy tire.
//got some dirty looks from old dudes in the lawn care aisle
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.